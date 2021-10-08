Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Hellboy,’ ‘Rocky Horror,’ Screamfest and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or playing at a theater near you. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

“The Bride of Frankenstein”

Our monster meets his match, only to have her swipe left, in director James Whale’s acclaimed 1935 sequel to his 1931 horror classic “Frankenstein.” With Boris Karloff, Colin Clive and Elsa Lanchester. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

“Dead Man”

The Autry’s “What Is a Western?” series continues with Jim Jarmusch’s hallucinatory 1995 B&W western fable starring Johnny Depp as a city slicker on the lam and featuring a reverb-soaked score by veteran rocker Neil Young. The Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. Closed Mondays. 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

“Donnie Darko” with “AGFA Horror Trailer Show” and “Audition”

This triple bill kicks off with Richard Kelly’s apocalyptic 2001 sci-fi drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal and continues with a screening of vintage movie trailers before concluding with Japanese auteur Takashi Miike’s unnerving 1999 horror tale. Presented in 35mm. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 7:30, 10 and 11:59 p.m. Oct. 9. $20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Hellboy”

Ron Perlman plays the gruff but lovable demon from the nether regions in Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical 2004 action tale based on the graphic novel. Co-star Selma Blair will be on hand to introduce the film. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Jurassic Park”

Gape in awe as dinosaurs run amok on a billionaire’s private island in Steven Spielberg’s effects-laden 1993 adventure. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum star. Street Food Cinema, Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Oct. 9. $6-$23; ages 5 and younger, free; advance purchase recommended. streetfoodcinema.com

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

The Pumpkin King is out of his gourd in this stop-motion animated 1993 fantasy musical from the twisted mind of Tim Burton. Presented in 3D with in-theater special effects. The El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7 and 9:55 p.m. Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10-14 and Oct. 17. $12, $15. (800) DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com

“The Omen”

The devil’s in the details in this atmospheric 1976 horror drama about an American diplomat and his wife who inadvertently adopt the son of Satan himself. Gregory Peck and Lee Remick star, and Richard Donner directs. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 10:30 p.m. Oct. 8. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Out of the Past” with “Notorious”

This double bill pairs Jacques Tourneur’s gritty 1947 film noir starring Robert Mitchum, Kirk Douglas and Jane Greer with Alfred Hitchcock’s erotic 1946 espionage thriller starring Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Poltergeist”

A suburban family is menaced by forces unseen in this effects-laden 1982 supernatural thriller directed by Tobe Hooper with a helping hand from producer Steven Spielberg. Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Wilson star. Drive-In at the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 7:15 p.m. Oct. 9. $25 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Psycho”

Motel manager Anthony Perkins will leave the light on for you in Alfred Hitchcock’s vicious 1960 B&W thriller co-starring Janet Leigh. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Tim Curry is a vision in fishnets and heels in this raucous 1975 adaptation of the campy sci-fi rock musical. Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick also star. Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica. 10:30 p.m. Oct. 14. $22-$58; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Scream”

Screenings mark the 25th anniversary of Wes Craven’s meta 1996 slasher flick about small-town teens tormented by a masked killer. With Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Drew Barrymore. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Oct. 11. $15. fathomevents.com

Screamfest

The annual showcase for horror films from all around the world returns with a fear-inducing selection of new and recent full-length features and shorts. TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Various showtimes, Oct. 12-21. $11; passes: $50-$300. screamfestla.com