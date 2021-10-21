Chenoweth, Bocelli, LED umbrellas and 7 more best bets for your weekend

Performances by Andrea Bocelli, Kristin Chenoweth and Megan Hilty plus a participatory arts event using brightly colored umbrellas lead our list of offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

Andrea Bocelli

The chart-topping Italian tenor holds court at the Hollywood Bowl in support of “Believe,” his 2020 collection that includes everything from the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein’s show tune “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to Bocelli’s version of Leonard Cohen’s beloved and oft-covered ballad “Hallelujah.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., 8 p.m. Sunday. $145 and up. hollywoodbowl.com

Kristin Chenoweth and Megan Hilty

Not one but two Broadway veterans find themselves at Segerstrom Center this weekend: Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth graces the stage at Segerstrom Hall for one night only (7:30 p.m. Sunday; $39 and up), while “Smash” star Megan Hilty plays a three-night stand in the more intimate Samueli Theater (7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; $89 and up). Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. scfta.org

“Up! The Umbrella Project”

Audience members wielding specially designed umbrellas enhanced with brightly colored LED lights will be part of the show in this immersive outdoor event co-presented by the Music Center, acclaimed dance-theater company Pilobolus and the brainy folks at MIT. Jerry Moss Plaza at the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Free; reservations required; suitable for ages 9 and older. musiccenter.org

“Poor Clare”

A young noblewoman in 13th century Italy gets a spiritual wake-up call — from St. Francis of Assisi, no less — in the world premiere of Chiara Atik’s social justice-themed drama. Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village. 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Nov. 29. $34; Mondays are $20 in advance or pay what you want at the door ($15 minimum and subject to availability). echotheatercompany.com

“Holbein: Capturing Character in the Renaissance”

Portraits of royals, courtiers, scholars and other once-prominent figures painted by German artist Hans Holbein the Younger are on display through Jan. 9. Getty Center, Sepulveda Blvd. and Getty Center Drive, L.A. Closed Mondays. Free; advance timed-entry tickets required. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

“A Concert Tribute to Linda Ronstadt”

Ranchera star Aída Cuevas, jazz artist Luciana Souza and La Santa Cecilia’s La Marisoul salute Linda Ronstadt with a selection of favorites covering the length and breadth of the legendary singers’s multi-Grammy-winning career. Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar also performs. The Soraya, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Saturday. $41-$86. thesoraya.org

“Seven Guitars”

Friends come together to mourn the untimely demise of an up-and-coming 1940s blues musician in this Pulitzer-nominated 1995 entry in playwright August Wilson’s century-spanning “Pittsburgh Cycle” exploring Black life in America. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Nov. 14. $20 and up. anoisewithin.org

Margaret Cho

The veteran comic and former sitcom star will crack wise — for mature audiences only — as her “Fresh Off the Bloat” tour swings through SoCal. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. 8 p.m. Saturday. $16-$65. lamiradatheatre.com

“Crossroads: Exploring the Silk Road”

Opening Friday, this interactive permanent exhibit teaches visitors about the centuries of cultural exchange sparked by the movement of travelers and goods along the ancient trade route. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Open Wednesdays-Sundays. $7, $10; free for ages 17 and younger and every second Sunday of the month; advance tickets recommended. (626) 787-2680. pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

Our weekly arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.

