Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Dredd,’ ‘Diva,’ ‘D.E.B.S.,’ ‘Deliverance,’ ‘Dancer in the Dark’

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Audrey Hepburn plays the party girl, George Peppard is a gigolo/aspiring writer, and the less said about Mickey Rooney, the better, in Blake Edwards’ classic 1961 rom-com based on the Truman Capote novel. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo.2:30 and 7 p.m. March 5, 2:30 p.m. March 6. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ with ‘D.E.B.S.’

A girl-power double bill pairs Jamie Babbit’s LGBTQ-themed 1999 satire with Angela Robinson’s 2004 action comedy. Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, Melanie Lynskey and RuPaul star in the former, and Sara Foster, Jordana Brewster, Meagan Good and Devon Aoki in the latter. Presented in 35mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:25 p.m. March 8-9. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Come and See’

Elem Klimov’s heart-rending 1985 antiwar fable, about a Soviet youth who joins the fight against the Nazis, screens as a benefit for families affected by the current crisis in Ukraine. In Belarusian, Russian and German with English subtitles. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 7:45 p.m. March 4-5, 2 p.m. March 6. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Dancer in the Dark’

Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk stars in Lars von Trier’s acclaimed but also divisive 2000 musical drama about a factory worker suffering from a degenerative eye condition. David Morse, Joel Grey and Catherine Deneuve also star. Secret Movie Club Theatre, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. March 4. $16, $19. secretmovieclub.com

‘Deliverance’

Cue the banjo: Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight, Ronny Cox and Ned Beatty run afoul of the locals while on a canoe trip in the backwoods of Georgia in this still-shocking 1972 survival thriller directed by John Boorman. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. March 5. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Diva’

The late filmmaker Jean-Jacques Beineix is remembered with a screening of his visually arresting 1981 cult classic about a French postal worker who becomes obsessed with an American opera singer. In French and English with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. March 5. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Dredd’

“The Boys’” Karl Urban plays the futuristic lawman who never takes off his helmet (looking at you, Mandalorian!) in this criminally underappreciated 2012 sci-fi action thriller. Pete Travis directs, and Olivia Thirlby and “Game of Thrones’” Lena Headey also star. Presented in 35mm. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 3 p.m. March 6. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘I Am Cuba (Soy Cuba)’

Is it an art film? Is it propaganda? It’s both in Mikhail Kalatozov’s epic black-and-white 1964 anthology drama, co-produced by Cuba and the Soviet Union, about the lives of everyday Cubans. In Spanish and English with English subtitles. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. March 8. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Mandy’

There will be blood — lots and lots of blood — in Panos Cosmatos’ hyper-violent 2018 midnight movie starring Nicolas Cage as a logger trying to rescue his girlfriend (Andrea Riseborough) from a bizarre, Manson-like hippie cult. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. 11:59 p.m. March 4. $14. (310) 473-8530. landmarktheatres.com

‘Mulan’

A young girl in ancient China disguises herself as a young man in order to join the imperial Chinese army in its fight against an invading force of Huns in Disney’s 1998 animated musical. With the vices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, BD Wong, Pat Morita and — oh, my! — George Takei. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. March 5-6. Regular admission: $12; “pajama breakfast” screenings (10 a.m. only): $25. 800-347-6396. elcapitantheatre.com

‘The Piano’

A celebration of director Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) includes the Palme d’Or-winning filmmaker’s moving 1993 period drama, about a mute Scottish woman and her young daughter in 19th century New Zealand, that earned Oscars for both Holly Hunter and her young co-star Anna Paquin. Sam Neill and Harvey Keitel also star. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 4:45 p.m. March 5, 7:30 p.m. March 6, 4:20 p.m. March 7. $7, $10. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The star-studded festival featuring in-person and virtual screenings of domestic and foreign films, panel discussions, celebrity tributes, etc., continues. Arlington Theater, 1317 State St., Santa Barbara. Various showtimes through March 12. $15-$25; passes: $60-$5,000; some free screenings.

‘Tai Chi Master’ with ‘Wing Chun’

Everybody is kung fu fighting in this double feature of 1990s-era martial arts flicks directed by the great Yuen Woo-ping. Jet Li and Michelle Yeoh star in the former, and Yeoh and Donnie Yen in the latter. Presented in 35mm with English subtitles. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:35 p.m. March 10-11. $12; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Touch of Evil’

Mexican prosecutor Charlton Heston crosses paths with corrupt American cop Orson Welles in the 1998 restoration of writer-director Welles’ gripping 1958 border noir. Janet Leigh also stars. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 3 p.m. March 6. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘White Heat’

Tough guy James Cagney is on “Top of the world, Ma!” as an unhinged gangster in this down and dirty 1949 crime drama directed by Raoul Walsh. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. March 6. $5-$10. academymuseum.org