Amy Schumer has ‘no jokes’ about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Amy Schumer’s got nothing.

As in, nothing more to say about the 2022 Oscars — or so she said at her first stand-up gig after co-hosting the chaotic awards show a little more than a week ago.

“I really don’t know what to say. I have no jokes about it,” she said during her “Aces of Comedy” show Saturday at the Mirage in Las Vegas (via the Hollywood Reporter). “All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your newsfeed?”

Smith, of course, resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday, getting ahead of any punishment that might be coming his way.

In her stand-up act, Schumer said it was her first time headlining since her pregnancy. She and husband Chris Fischer welcomed son Gene Fischer in May 2019. In fall 2021, she had endometriosis-related surgery that removed her uterus and her appendix.

After the Oscars, Schumer called the co-hosting gig “an honor for real,” writing on Instagram that she had fun and “my jaw is still on the floor.” She also congratulated her co-hosts, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and gave props to Questlove, whose Oscar win for documentary feature “Summer of Soul” was overshadowed by the slap.

In Vegas, the comic said Smith’s misconduct had messed with her hosting zen. She blamed the best actor winner’s behavior on “toxic masculinity.”

“I was kind of feeling myself … and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up,” Schumer said, referencing Smith’s Oscar-nominated performance in the biopic about fighter Muhammad Ali. “And it was just a f— bummer.”

The “Trainwreck” star — who starts her Whore Tour in August — then went into some jokes she said she wasn’t allowed to say during the Oscars broadcast. Among them: “‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”