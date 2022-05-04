Six picks for your L.A. weekend: A Cinco de Mayo party, the musical ‘Hadestown’ and more

A high-flying Cinco de Mayo celebration, a musical journey through Renaissance Spain and a theatrical descent into the underworld make our short list of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend (And if you’re looking for Mother’s Day options, you’ll find them here.) Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Hadestown’

Travel to hell and back with the national touring production of Anaïs Mitchell’s rousing and romantic Tony-winning musical that transports the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice from ancient Greece to present-day New Orleans. Ahmanson Theatre, the Music Center, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $40-$225. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through May 29. centertheatregroup.org

Lucha VaVoom’s ‘Cinco de Mayan’

Masked Mexican wrestlers grapple, comics crack wise, aerialists soar and burlesque performers strut their stuff in a special Cinco de Mayo edition of this saucy variety show for ages 21 and older. Azteca dance troupe Xipe Totec and Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company also appear. The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S. Hill St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday. $75. luchavavoom.com

‘On Gold Mountain’

The Huntington and Los Angeles Opera join forces for composer Nathan Wang’s site-specific musical drama based on Lisa See’s novel about her great-grandfather’s struggles and triumphs as a Chinese immigrant living in 19th century Los Angeles. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; also May 12 through 15. $135, $150. huntington.org

‘Score for Here’

L.A.-based arts nonprofit Clockshop presents multimedia artist Jimena Sarno’s new interactive, site-specific soundscape that allows park visitors to craft their own individualized sonic experiences using a free, downloadable phone app. Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Chinatown, downtown L.A. Saturday through Aug. 31; opening reception: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday; park hours: open daily, 8 a.m. to sunset. Free. clockshop.org

The Tallis Scholars

The venerable British vocal ensemble that specializes in sacred music of the Renaissance closes out its 2022 U.S. tour with a program titled “The Golden Age of Spanish Polyphony.” Local choral group the St. Monica Academy Choir also performs. St. Andrew Church, 311 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. 7 p.m. Saturday. $50, $75. saintandrewpasadena.org

‘Cabaret Macabre’

Thrills and chills await you in an all-new edition of this dark and twisted burlesque show directed and choreographed by local dance artist Brittany DeWeese; for ages 17 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; other dates through May 28. $20, $25. (818) 202-4120. zombiejoes.com