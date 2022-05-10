Michelle Williams is expecting her third child and ready to take a break from acting

Four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams welcomed baby Hart with her husband, Thomas Kail, at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Now Williams has revealed she is expecting her second child with Kail, and her third overall, according to Variety.

Williams’ first child was with the late actor Heath Ledger, and their daughter, Matilda, is now 16 years old.

“The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones,” Williams recently told Variety. “Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”

Williams and Kail met on the FX miniseries “Fosse/Verdon,” which focused on the romantic and creative relationship between Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon and choreographer/director Bob Fosse. Kail directed and produced the show, while Williams played Verdon.

In March 2020, Us Weekly broke the news that Williams and Kail secretly got married while expecting their first child. The couple welcomed Hart during the lockdown, and Williams recounted her experience being a mother amid a world filled with loss and uncertainty.

“It was a reminder that life goes on,” Williams told Variety. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

The “Manchester by the Sea” star did not reveal her due date or how many months along she is. But following the release of A24’s “Showing Up” and Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” Williams will be taking a break from acting until the baby arrives.

“I got nothing,” she said. “I wondered if I could work while I was pregnant, but I’m too tired.”