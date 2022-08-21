Everything we know about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s fancy Georgia wedding

Wedding bells are ringing — again — for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot at a formal ceremony in Georgia over the weekend after a surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

In July, the celebrity power couple obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nev., three months after getting engaged for the second time. On Saturday, Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, made their union extra official at a private affair attended by their friends and family.

The “Gone Girl” actor and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer were previously betrothed in the early 2000s before calling off their engagement and going their separate ways. Last spring, however, the former flames rekindled their romance for Bennifer 2.0.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter shortly after marrying Affleck in Vegas last month.

“Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

Here’s everything we know about the Bennifer nuptials, Part 2.

Where did the wedding take place?

The couple’s second wedding was held at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga. — where they reportedly planned to marry after getting engaged for the first time in 2002.

According to People magazine, the “Tender Bar” star’s Southern home is an 87-acre compound outside Savannah, which was decorated Saturday with a marquee, white chairs, dining tables and a white piano surrounded by dense foliage and elegant white floral arrangements. The wedding party also posed for photos at a nearby dock on the riverfront.

Who was in attendance?

Among the wedding guests — dressed in all white — were Affleck’s longtime friend and creative partner, Matt Damon, with wife Luciana Barroso. Also in attendance were filmmaker Kevin Smith and wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith; actor Jason Mewes and wife Jordan Monsanto; and actor Pia Miller and her husband, Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell, according to People.

Affleck’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel (10) — and Lopez’s twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony — Emme and Max (both 14) — were included in the ceremony as well.

Notably absent from the festivities was Affleck’s brother, Casey, who said in a video obtained by the New York Post that he had “other things” to attend to.

What did they wear?

According to People, Affleck donned a black-and-white tuxedo, while Lopez wore a wedding dress designed by Ralph Lauren.

Paparazzi photos from the heavily guarded ceremony show the “Hustlers” star walking down the white aisle in a ruffled white gown with a long train and an even longer veil.

Who officiated at the ceremony?

The event was officiated by influential podcast host and life coach Jay Shetty, People reports. Per Page Six, the wedding was organized by luxury event planner Colin Cowie.

Where to next?

After their Vegas wedding, Affleck and Lopez honeymooned in Paris, where they celebrated the “On the Floor” singer’s birthday with a romantic dinner near the Eiffel Tower.

Last week, an insider told People the lovebirds didn’t have an additional “honeymoon planned yet but Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”