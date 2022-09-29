NBA YoungBoy welcomes 10th child, his second with Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child and second with fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, the Louisiana rapper revealed Wednesday on YouTube.

On his YouTube channel, the “Last Slimeto” artist shared a photo of himself feeding the swaddled infant with the caption, “We got left today for a little but it’s cool.” Earlier this month, video blogger Mychelle revealed via YouTube that she and YoungBoy were expecting a baby boy.

“Can’t believe I’m having a boy,” Mychelle said in her latest vlog, which shows her and YoungBoy “nesting” for the arrival of their bundle of joy. “I never thought I would have a boy.”

According to the Shade Room, the 22-year-old musician — who also goes by YoungBoy Never Broke Again — has nine other children, including a 1-year-old daughter with Mychelle named Alice. In the music video for “Purge Me,” which came out Sept. 4, YoungBoy confirmed Mychelle was pregnant again by showing off his new fiancée and her growing baby bump.

On Twitter, many reacted to YoungBoy’s baby news by comparing the hip-hop star to prominent figures such as Nick Cannon, Future and Elon Musk — who all famously have a lot of kids. Just two weeks ago, TV host Cannon welcomed his ninth child and first with model Lanisha Cole.

“The real verzuz is between this kid and Nick Cannon,” tweeted @LosFreaklander.

“Nick Cannon has 24 hours to respond,” tweeted @BCTheTruthl.

SpaceX founder Musk stated in August that he has nine kids (though some outlets have reported 10), while rapper Future reportedly has eight children.

“Between Nick Canon, NBA Youngboy, and Elon Musk, I really believe they can repopulate the world,” tweeted @Cristopherwayn.

“thousands of years from now the world will all be descendants of NBA Youngboy, Nick Cannon, and Future,” tweeted @upblissed.