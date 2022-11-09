Abby De La Rosa confirms she’s pregnant with Nick Cannon’s 12th child

DJ Abby De La Rosa slyly alluded Tuesday to the fact that Nick Cannon is the father of her third baby — and confirmed that she’s expecting one child with him, not another set of twins, as she had teased previously.

In her Instagram story, De La Rosa responded to a post from the account @libras.society that said Tuesday, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years ... be careful,” dropping an “exhaling” emoji into the middle of that thought.

“damn! lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick,” De La Rosa wrote. “I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there.”

Cannon, born on Oct. 8, 1980, is a Libra. The host of “The Masked Singer” is also the father of Zion and Zillion, his and De La Rosa’s 16-month-old twin sons. His new baby with De La Rosa will be his 12th.

De La Rosa didn’t name Cannon as the father of her child when she announced she was pregnant in June, but he hinted a few days later that he had more kids on the way. Then in early October, the DJ celebrated a babymoon vacation with Cannon by posting Instagram Story photos that included, according to People, a shot of him looking out over the ocean and a shot of both of them together. That was after he bought De La Rosa and their sons a house in September, saying, “It’s the least I could do.”

In an Instagram Story Q&A in September 2021, De La Rosa explained that her first pregnancy — she lost that baby — was not planned, but “Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me” that they started planning to have a child.

“Let me just add that this planning wasn’t like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, ‘You gotta be pregnant by this date,’” she said, per People. “It had already been a thought and it happened. It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow.”

Baby No. 11, Cannon’s second child with model Alyssa Scott, is also on the way, according to an announcement that came last week. Their first child, Zen, died of brain cancer in December at only 5 months old.

And, of course, babies 11 and 12 could always swap their places in the Cannon family birth order, depending on when the two moms conceived and when the little ones ultimately enter the world.

His 10th child, son Rise Messiah Cannon, was born in late September to model Brittany Bell. Bell and Cannon share three kids, including son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen.

Cannon welcomed his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model Lanisha Cole in mid-September. His eighth child, son Legendary, was born in July to model Bre Tiesi.

Also, Cannon and ex-wife Mariah Carey share daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, who are fraternal twins. Born in 2011, they are both 11 years old.