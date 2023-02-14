Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski strip down in Valentine’s Day post confirming romance

Comedian Eric André and model Emily Ratajkowski aren’t shying away from those romance rumors — or nudity.

On Tuesday the “Bad Trip” star celebrated Valentine’s Day with a NSFW Instagram post featuring the couple. In the photo, a nude André — whose crotch is covered by heart emojis — sits on a couch with a glass of wine in one hand.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” André captioned it.

Zooming in, you can see a pair of pants and other clothing thrown onto the rug. Ratajkowski appears in the reflection of a mirror behind André, sticking out her bare bottom.

“wait is that @emrata in the back ?” commented music producer Benny Blanco.

Ratajkowski, 31, and André, 39, reportedly started dating in January. Since then, the couple has been spotted kissing on vacation in the Cayman Islands and courtside at basketball games.

In July 2022, the “High Low With Em Rata” podcast host split with her then-husband, indie film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage.

She filed for divorce in September, according to Page Six. They share 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear.

“I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a long time because they’re so afraid of divorce,” she told guest Tommy Dorfman in a January episode of her podcast. “I don’t think that’s a good way to live.”

Months later, Ratajkowski was seen getting close with comedian Pete Davidson in November, who broke off his romance with reality-TV star Kim Kardashian in August.

André dated “Ahsoka” star Rosario Dawson before calling it quits in 2017. He previously dated Amber Rose and Tatyana Ali.