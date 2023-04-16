Happy Frank Ocean Day! Live updates from Coachella Day 3

Welcome to the third and final day of our live coverage of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Today’s headliner is the elusive, enigmatic R&B singer Frank Ocean, who hasn’t performed in concert since 2019, and hasn’t played these parts since back in 2017. Who will he bring out during his set? Will he drop new music and rejoin the fray of working musicians? Stay tuned here; all will be revealed.

Sunday’s lineup is arguably the fest’s strongest and most progressive, featuring Björk, Kali Uchis, Glorilla, Sudan Archives, Weyes Blood, Dominic Fike, IDK, Latto, Christine and the Queens, Rae Sremmurd, Alex G and many more.

Saturday was no slouch, either: K-pop’s Blackpink more than earned its headline slot, and sets from boygenius, Rosalía, Calvin Harris, the Breeders and Ethel Cain were standouts.

The Times’ Mikael Wood, August Brown, Suzy Exposito, Kenan Draughorne and Vanessa Franko are roaming the grounds of Indio’s Empire Polo Club and reporting on all the action as it happens.