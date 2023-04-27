Judge grants Jonathan Majors’ alleged victim a full temporary protection order

A New York judge granted a full temporary order of protection Thursday for the woman who accused Jonathan Majors of assaulting her in late March, authorities said.

The order came “per the People’s request and with the consent of defense counsel,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told The Times in a statement.

Temporary protection orders are common in domestic violence cases and must be renewed at each court hearing. During Majors’ arraignment in March, the judge granted a “limited” order, which still allowed the “Creed III” actor to remain in contact with the woman, according to the district attorney’s office. The “full” order requires Majors to stay completely away from the woman and her home, job or school.

Majors is due in court next on May 8.

In late March, police arrested Majors at a New York City apartment after a 30-year-old woman told police she was assaulted during a “domestic dispute.” The woman was hospitalized with minor injuries to her head and neck.

The next day Majors was arraigned on misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. The criminal complaint filed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office alleged the actor did “strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” A judge ordered Majors released on his own recognizance.

Representatives for Majors have maintained the “Lovecraft Country” star’s innocence, releasing text messages that show the victim appearing to recant her allegations, and later, security-video stills that appear to show the accuser uninjured and out on the town after parting ways with the actor the night of the alleged incident.

On the same day, Variety reported that “multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors” had come forward since the actor’s arrest and were cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office declined to comment to The Times.

The rising star of two of the year’s biggest films, “Creed III” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” has seen his career thrown into turmoil since his arrest. Majors’ management and public-relations firms, several film projects and an ad campaign for Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers have dropped the actor.

Marvel had heralded Majors’ Kang the Conqueror as the franchise’s next supervillain, although his involvement in the upcoming film “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” in which he is expected to play a lead role, was not immediately clear. The movie is scheduled for release in 2025.