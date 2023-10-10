With Adele, Rich Paul says he’s ‘in a good space.’ But go easy on the marriage questions

Sports agent Rich Paul opened up about his relationship with singer Adele in a recent interview.

Did Rich Paul and Adele actually tie the knot? If you’re looking for a definitive answer, don’t ask the sports agent.

On Monday, Paul appeared on “CBS Mornings” to promote his upcoming memoir, “Lucky Me.” He also mused on his romance with the Grammy-winning singer after some quick convincing by host Gayle King.

“You know Gayle, I don’t really talk about my person life publicly, but if I’m going to give anybody some tea, it’s gonna be [you],” he said while gesturing to the TV personality.

In 2021, Adele, 35, revealed that she was dating the Klutch Sports Group founder and LeBron James agent, 41, after her divorce from Simon Konecki.. Now years into their relationship, Paul told King that Adele has “been great.”

“I’m in a good space. We’re in a good space,” he said. “She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

In September, Adele sparked marriage rumors after she seemingly referred to Paul as her “husband” during her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency. While speaking to an audience member, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer said, “my husband’s here tonight.”

“I’m with Rich,” she added.

When pressed by King’s co-host Tony Dokoupil to weigh in on that September moment, Paul said he would rather keep quiet.

“I’m just not the type of person to put my personal life — it’s not for the media,” he responded. “It’s not for paparazzi, it’s for us.”

King brought the Adele talk to an end, asking whether she could address the the singer as “Mrs. Paul.” To that, the sports agent said, “You can say whatever you want.”

Adele and Paul, who is a father of three, started off as friends before taking their relationship to new levels in 2021. Since then, the couple have been spotted sitting courtside at multiple basketball games.

Adele has been more vocal about her romance — which she described as “incredible” and “openhearted” to Vogue in 2021 — but the Oscar winner also played coy about marriage. In February 2022, she was seen wearing a a pear-shaped diamond ring during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” prompting its host to ask if she had remarried.

“If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?,” she responded.