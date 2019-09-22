‘Chernobyl’ tops ‘When They See Us’ in Emmy limited-series battle

Both deal with truth, justice and government officials putting personal ambition over the public good — even at the expense of ordinary people’s lives. Both are 1980s-set period pieces that resonate in unsettling ways in the present day. Both are unlikely hits that turned difficult subjects into gripping, must-see drama. And both “Chernobyl” and “When They See Us” went into Sunday’s Emmy Awards as the standout nominees in an unusually strong year for the limited series.

But in the end, the television academy preferred “Chernobyl,” a serieswith an international pedigree that celebrated science in the face of government propaganda, honoring it with a total of 10 Emmys, including limited series, over “When They See Us,” a distinctly American story about racial bias in the criminal justice system. Writer Craig Mazin and director Johan Renck were also honored for their work.

With 19 nominations — and 7 wins in last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys — “Chernobyl” arguably went into Sunday night with the most momentum. (It was also the third most-nominated series of the year, following “Game of Thrones” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”)

The five-part HBO drama depicts the 1986 nuclear disaster in Ukraine and its aftermath, as scientists Valery Legasov (Jared Harris) and Ulana Khomyuk (Emily Watson) fight to uncover the truth about the accident.

“I hope that in some small way our show has helped remind people of the value of the truth and the danger of a lie,” said writer and creator Mazin, accepting the limited-series Emmy. Speaking about the people affected by the accident, he invoked the Russian phrase “vichnayapamyat,” meaning “eternal memory.” “I’d like to think that in television we can do that with stories, we can make things be known permanently.”

“When They See Us,” a four-part series directed and co-written by Oscar-nominated “Selma” filmmaker Ava DuVernay, follows the case of the Central Park Five, a group of black and Latino teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of a brutal rape and spent years in prison before their convictions were vacated in 2002.

The series received 16 nominations this year, with half those nominations going to members of its large ensemble cast. At last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, “When They See Us” won for casting for a limited series, movie or special. But on Sunday it took home a single Emmy, for lead actor in a drama series for starJharrel Jerome, who played Korey Wise, who was 16 at the time of his arrest and the oldest of the five boys in the case.

At 21, Jerome is the youngest actor ever to win for lead actor in a limited series.He won in a category filled with seasoned veterans, including “Chernobyl” star Harris, Hugh Grant for “A Very English Scandal” and three Oscar winners — Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”), Benicio del Toro (“Escape at Dannemora”) and Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”).

“This is for the men we know as the exonerated five,” said the actor, previously known for his role in “Moonlight.”

Neither “Chernobyl” and “When They See Us” made for light viewing. As presenter Phoebe Waller-Bridge joked, “some of these shows are a bit much.”

Yet both appear to be unlikely hits.

Netflix releases ratings information selectively so it is difficult to say how big a hit the series has been, but in June DuVernay tweeted that the series had been watched by more than 23 million accounts.

Co-produced with Sky Atlantic, “Chernobyl” seemed to benefit from a traditional, week-to-week roll-out on HBO. Ratings grew steadily over the season, building strong word of mouth and turning a grim five-hour drama that depicted the horrors of radiation poisoning into meme-worthy, must-watch TV.

In the lull following the series finale of “Game of Thrones,” both dramas had a quantifiable real-world impact.

Linda Fairstein, the former head of the sex crimes unit in the Manhattan district attorney’s office who aggressively pursued the case against the Central Park Five and later became a popular crime novelist, was dropped by her publisher and resigned from several nonprofit positions following a viewer-led petition. (In a bit of irony, she is played in “When They See Us” by Felicity Huffman.)

The series also invited renewed scrutiny of Donald Trump’s involvement in the case. Within weeks of the attack, the real estate developer and future president stoked a media frenzy by taking out full-page ads in four newspapers calling for the death penalty for the young men. (He is briefly seen in the series in a TV interview and dismissed by one character for seeking his “15 minutes.”)

In response to a question in June from reporter April Ryan spurred by “When They See Us,” Trump again declined to apologize for his role in the public rush to condemn the teenagers.

Meanwhile, “Chernobyl” appears to have inspired an uptick in travel to the exclusion zone, the abandoned area in the Ukraine surrounding the former power plant.. A tie-in “Chernobyl” podcast, featuring conversations between Mazin and radio host Peter Sagal, become a hit, amassing more than 6 million downloads, and the Russian government is reportedly planning to make a series of its own.

The two dramas were the favorites in a once-anemic category that in recent years has come to be one of the strongest at the Emmys, thanks in part to an appetite for fact-based historical docudramas tackling important social issues and the rise of director-driven limited series.