What’s on TV Friday: ‘Dominic Fike, at First’ on FX
SERIES
The Greatest #AtHome Videos (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Chipper Lowell, Hakan Berg, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Funk, Nick Dopuch and My Uyên. 8 p.m. CW
Dateline NBC (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Being Reuben This documentary series, premiering with two episodes, revolves around 14-year-old Welsh social media celebrity Reuben de Maid as he tries to juggle his fame with the daily reality of life with his family and in school. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Four chefs who have been featured in the series send ingredients to Guy and Hunter Fieri, who prepare the dishes while social distancing at home. On the menu is a Roman-style pizza from Arizona, a hot burger from Boston, Hawaiian surf and turf and Trinidadian fare from Seattle. 9 p.m. Food Network
The New York Times Presents In the new profile “Dominic Fike, At First,” the young musician is released from jail, receives a multimillion-dollar contract, prepares for his first international tour and makes his debut album. 10 p.m. FX
Martha Knows Best In the first of two new episodes Martha helps Jay Leno plant a pomegranate tree, then offers Sunny Hostin advice on what trees she can plant around her chicken coop. Hailey Bieber and designer Zac Posen are guests in the second episode. 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV
SPORTS
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 6 p.m. FS1 and Fox Sports Net; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. MLB and SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Orlando Magic versus the Philadelphia 76ers, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics versus the Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. TNT
WNBA Basketball New York Liberty versus the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Sparks versus the Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Luke Bryan; the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Pet of the Week. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Common (“Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life”); guest cohost Elaine Welteroth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Washington Week Jonathan Swan discusses his recent interview with President Trump; Trump and former Vice President Biden won’t travel to their respective party’s convention sites; Biden’s search for a running mate continues; jobless claims top 1 million for the 20th straight week; Congress continues to wrangle over a new coronavirus relief bill. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Corden; Laura Benanti; Bright Eyes performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Joel McHale; Russell Wilson; Billy Strings performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC, 12:36 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:02 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cameron Diaz; Billy Porter; Jason Aldean performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad; Anuel performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tony Shalhoub; Ne-Yo. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
You and Me Sylvia Sidney and George Raft star as a pair of ex-convicts who fall in love while working in a department store, but he doesn’t realize she’s on parole in this 1938 film noir classic directed by filmmaker Fritz Lang. 5 p.m. TCM
Bad Boys for Life Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to their detective roles in this 2020 action-comedy sequel. Jacob Scipio, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig also star. 7:59 p.m. Starz
Long Shot Jonathan Levine’s 2019 romantic comedy stars Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen as, respectively, the current secretary of state, planning to run for president, and the younger man she babysat long ago. Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk and Alexander Skarsgard also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Jexi The virtual assistant (voice of Rose Byrne) on a self-aware smartphone becomes emotionally attached to her socially awkward owner, Phil (Adam DeVine), in this quirky 2019 romantic comedy co-written and codirected by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. Alexandra Shipp, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley and Charlyne Yi costar. 9 p.m. Showtime
The Others (2001) 8 a.m. HBO
Street Scene (1931) 8:15 a.m. TCM
King Kong (2005) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
X-Men 2 (2003) 9 a.m. AMC
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 9:45 a.m. and 8:05 p.m. HBO
Annihilation (2018) 10 a.m. FXX
Mary Burns, Fugitive (1935) 10 a.m. TCM
Top Gun (1986) 10:15 a.m. Epix
School Ties (1992) 10:47 a.m. Encore
You Only Live Once (1937) 11:30 a.m. TCM
X-Men: First Class (2011) 11:35 a.m. HBO
The Grey (2012) Noon Showtime
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 12:05 p.m. Epix
Fly Away Home (1996) 12:10 p.m. TMC
Fatal Attraction (1987) 12:15 p.m. IFC
Holes (2003) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Only the Brave (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 12:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Alpha (2018) 12:37 p.m. Encore
Dead End (1937) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Shazam! (2019) 1:50 p.m. HBO
Airplane! (1980) 2 and 6 p.m. BBC America
Sicario (2015) 2 p.m. FX
Seraphim Falls (2006) 2 p.m. TMC
Coach Carter (2005) 2 p.m. VH1
True Lies (1994) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2:30 p.m. Lifetime
Speed (1994) 3 p.m. Freeform
Fury (1936) 3 p.m. TCM
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 3:25 p.m. Starz
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 4 p.m. TMC
Hitch (2005) 5 p.m. Lifetime
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 5 p.m. VH1
Training Day (2001) 6 p.m. BET
Under Siege (1992) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Meet the Parents (2000) 7:10 p.m. Encore
Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. VH1
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. POP
Sabotage (1936) 8:15 p.m. TCM
The Bourne Identity (2002) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 8:30 p.m. TBS
Jexi (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
Les Misérables (1952) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Fearless (1993) 10 p.m. KCET
Hustlers (2019) 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Taken (2008) 10:58 p.m. Encore
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 11:30 p.m. Epix
Summer Wishes, Winter Dreams (1973) 11:45 p.m. TCM
