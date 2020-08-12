What’s on TV Thursday: Season finale of ‘Killer Camp’
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Killer Camp The surviving campers cast their final votes for who they think the killer is, but two campers get into a conflict over clues and try to persuade their fellow campers that they’re innocent. Bobby Mair hosts. 8 p.m. CW
Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Don’t (Season finale) 9 p.m. ABC
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine returns to McLanks Family Restaurant to bring the owners back together after the pandemic wreaked havoc on their business. 9 p.m. Food Network
To Tell the Truth (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Tacoma FD Hoping to impress Vicky (Heather Mazur), Terry (Kevin Heffernan) shows off some dance moves. Also, Ike (Gabriel Hogan) is Andy’s (Eugene Cordero) wing man on a night out and Lucy (Hassie Harrison) discovers her date is a lot more like her mother than she had realized. Steve Lemme and Marcus Henderson also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. A chat session with cast members follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TRU
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN
Coronavirus & the Classroom This new special offers guidance for kids, parents and teachers heading into an uncertain school year during the pandemic. 8 p.m. NBC
SHARK WEEK
Air Jaws 2020 Shark Week celebrates 20 years of flying sharks with Jeff Kurr, Andy Chivell, Chris Fallows and many more familiar faces from “Air Jaws” as they reflect on some of the most popular and iconic moments of past seasons. 8 p.m. Discovery
Sharkadelic Summer Rapper and TV host Snoop Dogg explores the question of why more and more great white sharks seem to be making themselves at home in the waters just off American shores. 9 p.m. Discovery
Mako Nation Shark expert Riley Elliott and underwater cameraman Andy Casagrande embark on an expedition to uncover the mysteries of the mako shark in a place where these apex predators abound. 10:02 p.m. Discovery
Expedition Unknown Josh Gates climbs aboard Shark Week with celebrity interviews and underwater expeditions. 11 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Columbus Blue Jackets versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, noon NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes versus the Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Calgary Flames versus the Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
Baseball The Baltimore Orioles visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. Fox; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks versus the Phoenix Suns, 1 p.m. TNT; the San Antonio Spurs versus the Utah Jazz, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. TNT
WNBA Basketball The Sparks versus the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Minnesota Lynx versus the Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; how the shutdown affected Black restaurant owners in Harlem. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Danny DeVito. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jake Johnson (“Hoops”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Lauren Lapkus. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; David Blaine; Burna Boy performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Heilemann; Mark McKinnon; Alex Wagner. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest host Rob Lowe; Ramy Youssef; Dawes performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC and 12:35 a.m.
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Paula Pell; John Lutz. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Sudeikis; Tori Kelly performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Finding Neverland (2004) 8:10 a.m. TMC
State’s Attorney (1932) 8:15 a.m. TCM
The Truman Show (1998) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
Rasputin and the Empress (1932) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Pavarotti (2019) 10 a.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:01 a.m. USA
The Others (2001) 10:05 a.m. HBO
First Blood (1982) 11 a.m. AMC
Spectre (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX
Nighthawks (1981) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Panic Room (2002) 11:34 a.m. Encore
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11:45 a.m. Epix
Meet the Parents (2000) 1:28 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 1:29 p.m. USA
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 2 p.m. Freeform
Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
Ferdinand (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Maytime (1937) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Die Hard 2 (1990) 3 p.m. HBO
The Grey (2012) 3 p.m. Showtime
Hustle & Flow (2005) 4 p.m. BET
The Firm (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation; 7 p.m. TMC
Casino (1995) 4 p.m. TMC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 4:32 p.m. USA
Grand Hotel (1932) 5 p.m. TCM
Jojo Rabbit (2019) 5:10 p.m. HBO
Friends With Benefits (2011) 5:16 p.m. Encore
The Martian (2015) 7 p.m. FX; 10 p.m. FX
Beetlejuice (1988) 7 p.m. Syfy
Dinner at Eight (1933) 7 p.m. TCM
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. AMC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. CMT
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 8 p.m. Epix
Big (1988) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
La Bamba (1987) 9 p.m. Encore
Twister (1996) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Pelican Brief (1993) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 10 p.m. Epix
A League of Their Own (1992) 10:30 p.m. Bravo
Long Shot (2019) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:59 p.m. Starz
