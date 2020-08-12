What’s on TV Thursday: Season finale of ‘Killer Camp’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Killer Camp The surviving campers cast their final votes for who they think the killer is, but two campers get into a conflict over clues and try to persuade their fellow campers that they’re innocent. Bobby Mair hosts. 8 p.m. CW

Holey Moley (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Don’t (Season finale) 9 p.m. ABC

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine returns to McLanks Family Restaurant to bring the owners back together after the pandemic wreaked havoc on their business. 9 p.m. Food Network

To Tell the Truth (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Tacoma FD Hoping to impress Vicky (Heather Mazur), Terry (Kevin Heffernan) shows off some dance moves. Also, Ike (Gabriel Hogan) is Andy’s (Eugene Cordero) wing man on a night out and Lucy (Hassie Harrison) discovers her date is a lot more like her mother than she had realized. Steve Lemme and Marcus Henderson also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. A chat session with cast members follows. 10 and 10:30 p.m. TRU

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus & the Classroom This new special offers guidance for kids, parents and teachers heading into an uncertain school year during the pandemic. 8 p.m. NBC



SHARK WEEK

Air Jaws 2020 Shark Week celebrates 20 years of flying sharks with Jeff Kurr, Andy Chivell, Chris Fallows and many more familiar faces from “Air Jaws” as they reflect on some of the most popular and iconic moments of past seasons. 8 p.m. Discovery

Sharkadelic Summer Rapper and TV host Snoop Dogg explores the question of why more and more great white sharks seem to be making themselves at home in the waters just off American shores. 9 p.m. Discovery

Mako Nation Shark expert Riley Elliott and underwater cameraman Andy Casagrande embark on an expedition to uncover the mysteries of the mako shark in a place where these apex predators abound. 10:02 p.m. Discovery

Expedition Unknown Josh Gates climbs aboard Shark Week with celebrity interviews and underwater expeditions. 11 p.m. Discovery



SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Columbus Blue Jackets versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, noon NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Carolina Hurricanes versus the Boston Bruins, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Calgary Flames versus the Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

Baseball The Baltimore Orioles visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. Fox; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks versus the Phoenix Suns, 1 p.m. TNT; the San Antonio Spurs versus the Utah Jazz, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers versus the Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. TNT

WNBA Basketball The Sparks versus the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Minnesota Lynx versus the Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; how the shutdown affected Black restaurant owners in Harlem. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Danny DeVito. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jake Johnson (“Hoops”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lauren Lapkus. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; David Blaine; Burna Boy performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Heilemann; Mark McKinnon; Alex Wagner. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest host Rob Lowe; Ramy Youssef; Dawes performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC and 12:35 a.m.

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paula Pell; John Lutz. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Sudeikis; Tori Kelly performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Finding Neverland (2004) 8:10 a.m. TMC

State’s Attorney (1932) 8:15 a.m. TCM

The Truman Show (1998) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

Rasputin and the Empress (1932) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Pavarotti (2019) 10 a.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:01 a.m. USA

The Others (2001) 10:05 a.m. HBO

First Blood (1982) 11 a.m. AMC

Spectre (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX

Nighthawks (1981) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Panic Room (2002) 11:34 a.m. Encore

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11:45 a.m. Epix

Meet the Parents (2000) 1:28 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 1:29 p.m. USA

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 2 p.m. Freeform

Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX

Ferdinand (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Maytime (1937) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Die Hard 2 (1990) 3 p.m. HBO

The Grey (2012) 3 p.m. Showtime

Hustle & Flow (2005) 4 p.m. BET

The Firm (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation; 7 p.m. TMC

Casino (1995) 4 p.m. TMC

The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 4:32 p.m. USA

Grand Hotel (1932) 5 p.m. TCM

Jojo Rabbit (2019) 5:10 p.m. HBO

Friends With Benefits (2011) 5:16 p.m. Encore

The Martian (2015) 7 p.m. FX; 10 p.m. FX

Beetlejuice (1988) 7 p.m. Syfy

Dinner at Eight (1933) 7 p.m. TCM

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. AMC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 8 p.m. CMT

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 8 p.m. Epix

Big (1988) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

La Bamba (1987) 9 p.m. Encore

Twister (1996) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Pelican Brief (1993) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 10 p.m. Epix

A League of Their Own (1992) 10:30 p.m. Bravo

Long Shot (2019) 11:30 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:59 p.m. Starz

