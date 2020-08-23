What’s on TV Monday: ’10 Things You Don’t Know: Lady Gaga’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman return for a second season of this relationship series. 8 p.m. CBS

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams and Olympian Adam Rippon are guests in this new episode.(N) 8 p.m. CW

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Mike Hammer, Lea Kyle, Dante and Takamiz Usui. 9 p.m. CW

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Wolfgang Puck eats a smoky sandwich in Los Angeles. Duff Goldman, Carla Hall, Bobby Flay and Alton Brown also share dishes. 9 p.m. Food Network

I May Destroy You The full onslaught of Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) memories of the events of Jan. 22 comes flooding back, forcing her to drag the last of her demons out in the season finale. 9 p.m. HBO

10 Things You Don’t Know Lady Gaga is featured in the first new episode and Will Smith in the second. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook The Schumers pack a picnic lunch to take advantage of the summer weather. Also, Amy makes a salad with lots of bacon and cheese. 10 p.m. Food Network

Beyond the Unknown (N) 10 p.m. Travel

America’s National Parks Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve. (N) 10:03 p.m. National Geographic

Into the Unknown (N) 11 p.m. Travel



REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION COVERAGE

Scheduled on the first night is the nomination vote, from Charlotte, N.C. MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 p.m.); CNN (5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11 p.m.); KOCE (5 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:20 p.m.); CBS, NBC, CW, ABC, KCAL and Fox News (7 p.m.)

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, 1 p.m. TNT; the Indiana Pacers versus the Miami Heat, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers versus Portland Trail Blazers, 6 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the Detroit Tigers, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rachel Brosnahan; Bill Gates; LeVar Burton; Josh Groban; Chelsea Clinton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Project Power”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:07 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Peter Walsh. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act”); Bear Grylls; Marque Richardson (“Antebellum”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton and Patrice Onwuka discuss the Democratic Convention. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Don Cheadle. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jesse Eisenberg; Blake Griffin; Gracie Abrams performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Maisie Williams; Bright Eyes perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The King’s Speech An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI (Colin Firth) and the Australian actor/speech therapist (Geoffrey Rush) who helps him overcome a stammer in this 2010 historical drama. Helena Bonham Carter also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Grease (1978) 9 a.m. MTV

The Last Kiss (2006) 9:20 a.m. Cinemax

The Family Fang (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX

Forrest Gump (1994) 9:53 a.m. Encore

American Hustle (2013) 10 a.m. FXX

Loving (2016) 10 a.m. HBO

Little Women (2019) 10:16 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz

Airplane! (1980) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 11 a.m. Freeform

The Pledge (2001) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 11:30 a.m. MTV

Ghostbusters (1984) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Split (2016) 1 p.m. FXX

Hustlers (2019) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Titanic (1997) 2 p.m. MTV

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 2:16 and 10:17 p.m. Starz

The Bank Job (2008) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Some Like It Hot (1959) 2:45 p.m. TCM

The Beguiled (2017) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax

John Wick (2014) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Taken (2008) 4:01 and 10:58 p.m. Encore

Love & Mercy (2014) 4:05 p.m. Epix

The Blind Side (2009) 5 p.m. Freeform

Scarface (1983) 5 p.m. Sundance

They Drive by Night (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

The Goonies (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man (2002) 5:56 p.m. Starz

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Up in the Air (2009) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Each Dawn I Die (1939) 7 p.m. TCM

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 7:08 p.m. HBO

The King’s Speech (2010) 8 p.m. Fox

Brothers (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Hook (1991) 8 p.m. TMC

Nocturne (1946) 8:45 p.m. TCM

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 9 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance

Mystic Pizza (1988) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Finding Neverland (2004) 10:30 p.m. TMC

Definitely, Maybe (2008) 11 p.m. Bravo

Crimson Peak (2015) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax

Judy (2019) 11:40 p.m. Epix

