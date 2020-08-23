What’s on TV Monday: ’10 Things You Don’t Know: Lady Gaga’
SERIES
Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman return for a second season of this relationship series. 8 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams and Olympian Adam Rippon are guests in this new episode.(N) 8 p.m. CW
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Mike Hammer, Lea Kyle, Dante and Takamiz Usui. 9 p.m. CW
All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Wolfgang Puck eats a smoky sandwich in Los Angeles. Duff Goldman, Carla Hall, Bobby Flay and Alton Brown also share dishes. 9 p.m. Food Network
I May Destroy You The full onslaught of Arabella’s (Michaela Coel) memories of the events of Jan. 22 comes flooding back, forcing her to drag the last of her demons out in the season finale. 9 p.m. HBO
10 Things You Don’t Know Lady Gaga is featured in the first new episode and Will Smith in the second. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook The Schumers pack a picnic lunch to take advantage of the summer weather. Also, Amy makes a salad with lots of bacon and cheese. 10 p.m. Food Network
Beyond the Unknown (N) 10 p.m. Travel
America’s National Parks Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve. (N) 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
Into the Unknown (N) 11 p.m. Travel
REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION COVERAGE
Scheduled on the first night is the nomination vote, from Charlotte, N.C. MSNBC (4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 p.m.); CNN (5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11 p.m.); KOCE (5 p.m.); C-SPAN (5:20 p.m.); CBS, NBC, CW, ABC, KCAL and Fox News (7 p.m.)
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, 1 p.m. TNT; the Indiana Pacers versus the Miami Heat, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers versus Portland Trail Blazers, 6 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
Baseball The Chicago Cubs visit the Detroit Tigers, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rachel Brosnahan; Bill Gates; LeVar Burton; Josh Groban; Chelsea Clinton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Project Power”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:07 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Peter Walsh. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act”); Bear Grylls; Marque Richardson (“Antebellum”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton and Patrice Onwuka discuss the Democratic Convention. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Don Cheadle. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jesse Eisenberg; Blake Griffin; Gracie Abrams performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Maisie Williams; Bright Eyes perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The King’s Speech An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI (Colin Firth) and the Australian actor/speech therapist (Geoffrey Rush) who helps him overcome a stammer in this 2010 historical drama. Helena Bonham Carter also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Grease (1978) 9 a.m. MTV
The Last Kiss (2006) 9:20 a.m. Cinemax
The Family Fang (2015) 9:30 a.m. FX
Forrest Gump (1994) 9:53 a.m. Encore
American Hustle (2013) 10 a.m. FXX
Loving (2016) 10 a.m. HBO
Little Women (2019) 10:16 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz
Airplane! (1980) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Pledge (2001) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 11:30 a.m. MTV
Ghostbusters (1984) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Split (2016) 1 p.m. FXX
Hustlers (2019) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Titanic (1997) 2 p.m. MTV
William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 2:16 and 10:17 p.m. Starz
The Bank Job (2008) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
Some Like It Hot (1959) 2:45 p.m. TCM
The Beguiled (2017) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax
John Wick (2014) 3:45 p.m. IFC
Taken (2008) 4:01 and 10:58 p.m. Encore
Love & Mercy (2014) 4:05 p.m. Epix
The Blind Side (2009) 5 p.m. Freeform
Scarface (1983) 5 p.m. Sundance
They Drive by Night (1940) 5 p.m. TCM
The Goonies (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man (2002) 5:56 p.m. Starz
At Eternity’s Gate (2018) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Up in the Air (2009) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Each Dawn I Die (1939) 7 p.m. TCM
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 7:08 p.m. HBO
The King’s Speech (2010) 8 p.m. Fox
Brothers (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Hook (1991) 8 p.m. TMC
Nocturne (1946) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 9 and 11:30 p.m. Sundance
Mystic Pizza (1988) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Finding Neverland (2004) 10:30 p.m. TMC
Definitely, Maybe (2008) 11 p.m. Bravo
Crimson Peak (2015) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax
Judy (2019) 11:40 p.m. Epix
