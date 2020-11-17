What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘For Life’ on ABC; NBA Draft on ESPN

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Expedition Unknown: Uncovered In this new episode, Josh Gates investigates what may be a new lead on the massive lost treasure of the shipwrecked 1715 Spanish fleet. 7 p.m. Discovery

The Amazing Race Teams race in Berlin, in the first of two new episodes, and in Kazakhstan in the second. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) announces a new ED chief, and the choice doesn’t make everyone happy in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Devils Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) finds out that the secret dossier conceals a liquidity recycling scheme used by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) to implement a complex intercontinental plot. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen and Malachi Kirby also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) meddling in Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) relationship with Brea (guest star Sadie Stanley) leads to a confrontation with the girl’s divorced mother (played by the real-life Brea Bee). Also, after Barry (Troy Gentile) breaks up with Ren (Carrie Wampler) he tries to reassemble his old posse. Stephen Tobolowsky and Dan Bakkedahl also guest star with series regulars George Segal and Jeff Garlin. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nature Scientists work to safeguard the future of the world’s primates in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

Josh Gates Tonight Adventurer Ranulph Fiennes and NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are guests in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) learns that Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) boyfriend (Peyton Meyer) has been spending the night in this new episode of the family comedy. Also, Anna-Kat and Franklin (Julia Butters, Evan O’Toole) both come down with mono. Diedrich Bader also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Coroner Jenny (Serinda Swan) begins to suspect there’s a correlation between her sleepwalking and Kelly’s (guest star Nicola Correia-Damude) presence in her home. Jenny also notices that too many details from Kelly’s past don’t add up in this new episode. Also, McAvoy (Roger Cross) learns something disturbing about Noor (guest star Olunike Adeliyi). Éric Bruneau and Ehren Kassam also star. 9 p.m. CW

The Conners Beverly Rose’s first birthday turns tense when Becky (Lecy Goranson) can’t agree with Emilio (Rene Rosado) over what kind of party they should have in this new episode. Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and John Goodman also star. 9 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice Joel McHale, Deon Cole and Jeff Dye are panelists and a contestant performs with Adrienne Houghton. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County This new episode was taped as COVID-19 was taking root in California. 9 p.m. Bravo

Guy’s Grocery Games In a holiday edition of the culinary competition, host Guy Fieri and his son Hunter ship ingredients to chefs Damaris Phillips, Christian Petroni and Michael Voltaggio, challenging them to create their best Thanksgiving dinner. 9 p.m. Food Network

black-ish Andre and Rainbow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) make wedding plans for Pops and Ruby (Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis) in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) continues his quest for justice as this legal drama returns for a new season. Costars Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris and Timothy Busfield also return. 10 p.m. ABC

Secrets of the Dead (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Meredith’s birthday party ends with Jen and Mary getting into a heated argument in this new episode. 10 p.m. Bravo



SPECIALS

2020 NBA Draft The first two rounds of the virtual selection of new NBA players, (N) 4:30 and 8 p.m. ESPN

Smoke: Marijuana & Black America This documentary special examines America’s burgeoning cannabis industry as the country progresses toward full legalization. 10 p.m. BET



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ta-Nehisi Coates; Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Melissa McCarthy; Amy Tercero. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Margot Robbie. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Forest Whitaker (“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Nicholas Pinnock. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Sam Page (“A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk LL Cool J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Iyanla Vanzant. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Megan Rapinoe (“One Life”) and her mother; Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ken Jeong; Madalen Mills. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A second wave of COVID-19: Dr. Gail D’Onofrio, Yale New Haven Hospital. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Patrick Dempsey (“Devils”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Bacon; when to visit a doctor, dentist or get screenings. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Susan Kelechi Watson; NeNe Leakes; Eboni K. Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Thomas Middleditch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dan Levy; Michael J. Fox; Julia Michaels. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Matthew McConaughey; Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Goldie Hawn; Alex Winter; Beabadoobee performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Hugh Grant; Emily Spivey; Valerie Franco. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Alison Brie; Yuval Noah Harari. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Crazy, Not Insane This provocative new documentary from filmmaker Alex Gibney explores the work of psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, who has dedicated her career to studying murderers, seeking to learn why humans kill. 9 p.m. HBO

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi The 1857 Indian Rebellion against the British East India Company serves as the backdrop for director Swati Bhise’s 2019 action-packed British period drama, which chronicles the fact-based story of Rani Lakshmibai (Devika Bhise), a feminist icon in her country. As a 24-year-old general she led her people against the British Empire, earning her a reputation as the Joan of Arc of the East. Rupert Everett, Ben Lamb, Derek Jacobi, Jodhi May and Nathaniel Parker also star. 10:30 p.m. Epix

La La Land (2016) 8:50 a.m. HBO

Carmen Jones (1954) 9 a.m. TCM

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 9:50 a.m. Epix

Monsters University (2013) 9:57 a.m. Starz

Ghost (1990) 10 a.m. AMC

The Firm (1993) 10:29 a.m. Encore

Grease (1978) 10:30 a.m. MTV

The Paper (1994) 11 a.m. TMC

American Hustle (2013) 11:30 a.m. IFC

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

Big Hero 6 (2014) 11:44 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz

Crawl (2019) Noon Epix

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 12:30 p.m. FXX

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 12:50 p.m. HBO

Gremlins (1984) 1 p.m. AMC

A Patch of Blue (1965) 1 p.m. TCM

Boiler Room (2000) 1 p.m. TMC

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 1:06 and 10:48 p.m. Encore

Moonstruck (1987) 1:15 p.m. Showtime

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 1:30 p.m. Epix

Cinderella (2015) 2 p.m. Freeform

Knocked Up (2007) 3 and 7:30 p.m. E!

Julie & Julia (2009) 3 p.m. Showtime

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 4 p.m. FX

Pitch Perfect (2012) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5 p.m. BBC America

Body and Soul (1947) 5 p.m. TCM

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 5:05 p.m. Showtime

The Company Men (2010) 5:12 p.m. Starz

The Invisible Man (2020) 6:55 p.m. HBO

Thor (2011) 7:05 p.m. Epix

The First Wives Club (1996) 7:15 p.m. Showtime

The Natural (1984) 8 p.m. KVCR

Stormy Weather (1943) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) 10:15 p.m. TCM

The Polar Express (2004) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Hustlers (2019) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

