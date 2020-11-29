What’s on TV Monday: ‘All Rise’ on CBS; ‘Filthy Rich’ on Fox
SERIES
The Neighborhood After learning Dave and Gemma (Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) occasionally see a couples therapist to keep their marriage strong, Tina (Tichina Arnold) decides she and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) should do the same in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The winner of the four-way knockout is revealed in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
L.A.'s Finest Syd and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) realize that an unknown player has been manipulating them as their hunt for the missing diamonds continues in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Homestead Rescue: Survival Shelter Following California wildfires the Raney family gives a masterclass on how to rebuild from scratch in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Bob Hearts Abishola Bob (Billy Gardell) takes Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) to his industry awards gala but doesn’t let her speak for herself in this new episode of the romantic comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise When presiding over Luke’s (J. Alex Brinson) cases, Lola (Simone Missick) realizes she has her own biases in this new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Filthy Rich This soapy drama adapted from a hit New Zealand series ends its run with the Monreaux family learning another divisive secret. Kim Cattrall, Aubrey Dollar and Mark L. Young star. 9 p.m. Fox
Holiday Baking Championship (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
His Dark Materials Lyra (Dafne Keen) goes against her instincts and ignores the alethiometer, leading to dangerous consequences in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) reconsiders his decision to give the new residents more autonomy after a misdiagnosis has dire consequences in the winter finale of the medical drama. Antonia Thomas, Will Yun Lee and Fiona Gubelmann also star, with guest star Bria Samon Henderson. 10 p.m. ABC
Christmas Cookie Challenge (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
Dark Tales With Don Wildman (premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
The Disney Holiday Singalong This musical special features performances of classic holiday favorites and Disney songs with animated onscreen lyrics, allowing the home audience to sing with the professionals. Scheduled performers include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Kerry Washington, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Pink, Katy Perry, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Leslie Odom Jr. and Chloe & Halle. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
CMA Country Christmas Produced for the first time without an audience, this annual holiday special, hosted by husband and wife Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akin, features performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dan & Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling. 9 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Basketball Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Davidson, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Indiana vs. Providence, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; North Carolina vs. UNLV, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Saint Joseph’s visits Villanova, 2 p.m. FS1; Kentucky visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Seattle Seahawks visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Matthew McConaughey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Derek Hough (“Dancing With the Stars”); Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mindy Kaling. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Matthew McConaughey. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kate Mara (“A Teacher”); Hunter McGrady; Tiki Barber. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Deon Cole; Lawrence Zarian; Tori Kelly performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A mystery celebrity from the rap world makes a young rapper an offer. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”); Alison Brie (“Happiest Season”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Sugar detox quiz. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Kroll; Matt Berninger performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Jack Harlow performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Christmas Listing During the holidays two competitive real estate agents spend a few days at a Christmas inn as each tries to land the listing for the property in this new romance. Lexi Giovagnoli, Travis Burns, Greg Evigan, Rachel O’Connell and Susan Chambers star.
Erin Brockovich (2000) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11 a.m. FX
Zathura (2005) Noon Syfy
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 12:15 p.m. AMC
Burn After Reading (2008) 12:16 p.m. Encore
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 12:40 p.m. HBO
Back to School (1986) 1 p.m. Epix
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Keeping the Faith (2000) 2:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Goonies (1985) 2:35 p.m. Freeform
Twister (1996) 2:45 p.m. AMC
White Heat (1949) 2:45 p.m. TCM
A Quiet Place (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX; 9 p.m. FX
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 5:10 p.m. Freeform
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Ant-Man (2015) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Up (2009) 6:50 p.m. Freeform
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Ovation
The Help (2011) 7 p.m. Paramount; 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Doctor Strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 8:55 p.m. Freeform
Courage Under Fire (1996) 9:30 p.m. TMC
The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 p.m. TRU
King Kong (2005) 10:40 p.m. Encore
