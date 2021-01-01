What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk shows
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race The new season of the unscripted competition premiered on MTV Friday and makes its debut on broadcast television. 8 p.m. CW
Kindred Spirits Self-proclaimed psychic medium Chip Coffey and paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry return for another season. 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
Titanic: Into the Heart of the Wreck Resting at more than 12,500 feet below sea level 380 nautical miles off the coast of Newfoundland, the Titanic is being consumed by a colony of iron-eating bacteria 108 years after sinking. 9 p.m. History
Austin City Limits Hall of Fame: The First Six Years The annual ceremony has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this new special presents highlights from ceremonies over the last six years. Performers include Willie Nelson, Buddy Guy, Emmylou Harris and Lyle Lovett. 11:30 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Basketball Missouri visits Arkansas, 9 a.m. CBS; Creighton visits Providence, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas visits Kansas, 9 a.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits St. John’s, 9 a.m. FS1; Louisville visits Boston College, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Duquesne visits George Washington, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; LSU visits Florida, 11 a.m. CBS; Iowa visits Rutgers, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Clemson visits Miami, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Davidson visits VCU, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Colorado State visits San Diego State, 1 p.m. CBS; West Virginia visits Oklahoma, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Seton Hall, 1:30 p.m. FS1; George Mason visits Dayton, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Alabama visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Washington, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Massachusetts visits St. Louis, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; Duke visits Florida State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Boise State visits San Jose State, 5:30 p.m. FS1
College Football TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: NC State versus Kentucky, 9 a.m. ESPN; Outback Bowl: Indiana versus Ole Miss, 9:30 a.m. ABC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews CEO and entrepreneur Dan Price. 12:35 a.m. KTLA and Sunday 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Senate candidateJon Ossoff D-Ga.). Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Alan Alda. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. Guest host Bret Baier. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS China, Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen; Biden foreign policy: Designated National Security advisor Jake Sullivan. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.). Rep. Elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga). Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.). Rep. Vernon Jones (D-GA). (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC
Face the Nation Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Mayor Eric Garcetti (D-Los Angeles). Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Dr. Anthony Fauci. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight. Qanon and conspiracy theories: Author Clint Watts (“Messing with the Enemy: Surviving in a Social Media World of Hackers, Terrorists, Russians and Fake News”); Brandy Zadrozny. Panel: Author Peter Baker (“The Man Who Ran Washington”); Geoff Bennett; Leigh Ann Caldwell. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Coronavirus Task Force. Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight. Politics: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. Panel: Matthew Dowd; Byron Pitts; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker Staff Writer. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of Georgia Senate runoffs: Emma Hurt, WABE in Atlanta; Astead Herndon, the New York Times. Right-wing media outlets are face defamation lawsuits over voting claims: Dan Abrams, Mediaite. Coverage of the botched COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Juliette Kayyem. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Gillian Turner; Kat Timpf; Richard Fowler; Mike Emanuel; Jedediah Bila; Steve Krakauer. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes People hounded by conspiracy theorists fight back online; a man imprisoned more than 22 years is freed in late 2019, months after the Supreme Court threw out the last of his several convictions in a quadruple murder case; pianist Igor Levit. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
Battle For America: The Georgia Senate Runoffs Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum host. Bill Hemme, Peter Doocy, Griff Jenkins, Alicia Acuna, Steve Harrigan, Jonathan Serrie, Mark Meredith and Matt Finn. (N) 7 p.m. Fox News
MOVIES
Critical Thinking John Leguizamo directed and stars in this 2020 biographical drama inspired by the true story of the Miami Jackson High School chess club, which became the first inner-city team to win the U.S. National Chess Championship. Leguizamo plays Cuban American teacher Mario Martinez, the faculty advisor for the club. The cast also includes Michael K. Williams, Rachel Bay Jones, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Angel Bismark Curiel and Will Hochman. 9:16 a.m. Starz
The High Note A longtime personal assistant (Dakota Johnson) to a veteran R&B singer (Tracee Ellis Ross) discovers an aspiring young musician (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) in this 2020 drama. Ice Cube, Jonathan Freeman, June Diane Raphael, Bill Pullman and Eddie Izzard also star. Look for Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith, in a cameo. 8 p.m. HBO
Taking a Shot at Love Jenna (Alexa PenaVega) was a professional dancer until an injury ended her career. Now she teaches dance and her sports-agent cousin hopes she may be able to help a hockey client, Ryan “Coop” Cooper (Luke Macfarlane), recover from a very similar sports injury in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Dark Waters A corporate defense lawyer (Mark Ruffalo) launches a 20-year legal battle against the chemical manufacturing corporation Dupont in this 2019 legal thriller based on a 2016 article in the New York Times Magazine. Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Victor Garber, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham and Bill Pullman also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8:29 a.m. Bravo
The Shape of Water (2017) 9 and 11:30 a.m. FXX
Love Actually (2003) 9 a.m. POP
Rain Man (1988) 9 a.m. REELZ
Treasure Island (1934) 9 a.m. TCM
Critical Thinking (2020) 9:16 a.m. Starz
The Karate Kid (1984) 9:30 a.m. AMC
300 (2006) 9:30 a.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 10 a.m. Nickelodeon
Unforgiven (1992) 11 a.m. History
The Story of G.I. Joe (1945) 11 a.m. TCM
The Avengers (2012) 11:25 a.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 11:30 a.m. Bravo
Interview With the Vampire (1994) 11:30 a.m. REELZ
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 11:30 a.m. TMC
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 11:38 a.m. Cinemax
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) Noon Ovation
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) Noon Showtime
This Is the End (2013) Noon TRU
Friday (1995) Noon and 5:30 p.m. USA
The Italian Job (2003) 12:30 and 11:30 p.m. Paramount
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 1 p.m. TBS
Lawrence of Arabia: Director’s Cut (1962) 1 p.m. TCM
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Urban Cowboy (1980) 1:45 p.m. TMC
Tombstone (1993) 2 p.m. History
World War Z (2013) 2:30 p.m. FX
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
King Kong (2005) 2:30 p.m. TNT
Year of the Dog (2007) 3 p.m. KCOP
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 3 and 9 p.m. Bravo
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 3:30 p.m. TBS
On the Waterfront (1954) 4 p.m. KCET
The Fisher King (1991) 4 p.m. TMC
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 4:05 p.m. Freeform
Field of Dreams (1989) 5 p.m. MLB
City Lights (1931) 5 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT
John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum (2019) 5:48 p.m. Cinemax
Braveheart (1995) 5:59 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 6:10 p.m. Bravo
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6:10 p.m. Freeform
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 6:15 p.m. TBS
Vertigo (1958) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Double Jeopardy (1999) 7 p.m. CMT
Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC
Hidden Figures (2016) 8 p.m. FX
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Coming to America (1988) 8:50 p.m. Freeform
Trading Places (1983) 9 p.m. Encore
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 9:30 p.m. CMT
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 11:30 p.m. Freeform
The Others (2001) 11:47 p.m. Cinemax
