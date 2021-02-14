What’s on TV Monday: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on Fox and more
SERIES
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
All American After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and the team rally around Chris (guest star Spence Moore II) to help him deal with his trauma, Spencer realizes that to get over his trauma he must be honest with Coop (Bre-Z). Monet Mazur, Samantha Logan and Michael Evans Behling also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. the CW
The Bachelor Former cast member Heather Martin isn’t the only source of drama in this new episode that includes two one-on-one dates, a group date, two rose ceremonies and a performance by Aloe Blacc. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 After Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) reveals a family secret, Buck (Oliver Stark) examines his childhood for clues to why he has become a reckless daredevil, in this new episode. Angela Bassett and Peter Krause also star with guest stars Gregory Harrison and Dee Wallace. 8 p.m. Fox
Antiques Roadshow (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Black Lightning The bitter war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel rages on in the new episode. Also, Lynn (Christine Adams) is more worried about Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) can’t help being curious about a new boy at school. Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway and Chantel Chuy also star. 9 p.m. the CW
9-1-1: Lone Star Grace and Carlos (Sierra McClain, Rafael Silva) try to help a woman who is literally trapped in a domestic abuse situation, and the 126 races to a horrific accident scene where the lives of a father and daughter hang in the balance. Also, Owen and Gwyneth (Rob Lowe, Lisa Edelstein) face a tough decision in their relationship in this new episode. Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam and Julian Works also star with guest star Derek Webster. 9 p.m. Fox
American Experience Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”) narrates the new episode “Voice of Freedom,” which explores the life and legacy of singer Marian Anderson, highlighting her extraordinary 1939 concert at the Lincoln Memorial held after the Daughters of the American Revolution banned her from singing at Constitution Hall. 9 p.m. KOCE
Kids Baking Championship In the season finale, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the four remaining contestants to bake a two-flavor sheet pan pie. Then the three finalists must bake a cake that reflects one of Earth’s deserts, rainforests or coral reefs. 9 p.m. Food Network
30 Coins Vergara, Paco and Elena (Eduard Fernández, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Megan Montaner) are confronted by biblical demons as the Cainites seize the village to get the 30 coins in the season finale of the imported horror series. (In Spanish with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO
Ty Breaker (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Snowpiercer Big Alice crew members are granted leave on Snowpiercer, setting the stage for confrontations between Layton and Wilford (Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean). Alison Wright also stars in this new episode of the science fiction series. 9 p.m. TNT
The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor. Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
The Salisbury Poisonings DS Bailey (Rafe Spall) struggles to adjust following his medical crisis. Also, Tracy (Anne-Marie Duff) learns that the new contamination radius might be even bigger than last time. MyAnna Buring also stars in the series finale of this fact-based drama. 10 p.m. AMC
Bigfoot in Alaska (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator This new special features interviews and archival information to document Kim Jong Un‘s life and reign. 8 p.m. National Geographic
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress This new special takes an in-depth look at the overhaul of the two presidential planes. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball Notre Dame visits N.C. State, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford visits Oregon, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits DePaul, 4 p.m. FS1
College Basketball Virginia visits Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits TCU, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The New York Islanders visit the Buffalo Sabres, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
2021 Australian Open Tennis Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals, 6 p.m. and midnight. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kat Dennings (“WandaVision”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Bob Newhart. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amy Klobuchar; Adam Kinzinger; Jamila Woods performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Top Gun (1986) 8 a.m. Showtime
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Paramount
Long Shot (2019) 9:05 a.m. Cinemax
The Blind Side (2009) 9:25 a.m. HBO
Ghostbusters (1984) 9:30 a.m. AMC
As Good as It Gets (1997) 10 a.m. Epix; 1:30 p.m. POP
First Blood (1982) 10 a.m. Showtime
Dave (1993) 11 a.m. POP
Half Nelson (2006) 11:11 a.m. Cinemax
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 11:56 a.m. Starz
Jeremiah Johnson (1972) Noon and 5 p.m. REELZ
Coach Carter (2005) Noon TMC
The Guardsman (1931) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Rush Hour (1998) 12:30 p.m. VH1
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 1:15 p.m. TNT
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
Pleasantville (1998) 2:25 p.m. TMC
The Bourne Identity (2002) 2:30 and 11:04 p.m. AMC
Meet the Robinsons (2007) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Noah (2014) 2:58 p.m. Syfy
Cinderella (2015) 3:05 p.m. Disney
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 3:15 p.m. HBO
The Untouchables (1987) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Doctor Strange (2016) 3:45 p.m. TNT
Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FXX
Minority Report (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation
The LEGO Movie (2014) 4:15 p.m. TOON
Toy Story (1995) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
The Revenant (2015) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5 p.m. AMC
In Cold Blood (1967) 5 p.m. TCM
Patriot Games (1992) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy
The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 6 p.m. TOON
Hustlers (2019) 6:05 p.m. TMC
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 6:15 p.m. TNT
Toy Story 2 (1999) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Dunkirk (2017) 7:10 p.m. HBO
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. AMC
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 7:30 p.m. POP
Elmer Gantry (1960) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Martian (2015) 8 p.m. FX; 11 p.m. FX
Toy Story 3 (2010) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Reservoir Dogs (1992) 10 p.m. TMC
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10:49 p.m. Encore
Die Hard (1988) 10:55 p.m. HBO
