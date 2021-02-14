What’s on TV Monday: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on Fox and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC

All American After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and the team rally around Chris (guest star Spence Moore II) to help him deal with his trauma, Spencer realizes that to get over his trauma he must be honest with Coop (Bre-Z). Monet Mazur, Samantha Logan and Michael Evans Behling also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. the CW

The Bachelor Former cast member Heather Martin isn’t the only source of drama in this new episode that includes two one-on-one dates, a group date, two rose ceremonies and a performance by Aloe Blacc. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 After Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) reveals a family secret, Buck (Oliver Stark) examines his childhood for clues to why he has become a reckless daredevil, in this new episode. Angela Bassett and Peter Krause also star with guest stars Gregory Harrison and Dee Wallace. 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Black Lightning The bitter war between the 100 and the Kobra Cartel rages on in the new episode. Also, Lynn (Christine Adams) is more worried about Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) can’t help being curious about a new boy at school. Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway and Chantel Chuy also star. 9 p.m. the CW

9-1-1: Lone Star Grace and Carlos (Sierra McClain, Rafael Silva) try to help a woman who is literally trapped in a domestic abuse situation, and the 126 races to a horrific accident scene where the lives of a father and daughter hang in the balance. Also, Owen and Gwyneth (Rob Lowe, Lisa Edelstein) face a tough decision in their relationship in this new episode. Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam and Julian Works also star with guest star Derek Webster. 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”) narrates the new episode “Voice of Freedom,” which explores the life and legacy of singer Marian Anderson, highlighting her extraordinary 1939 concert at the Lincoln Memorial held after the Daughters of the American Revolution banned her from singing at Constitution Hall. 9 p.m. KOCE

Kids Baking Championship In the season finale, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the four remaining contestants to bake a two-flavor sheet pan pie. Then the three finalists must bake a cake that reflects one of Earth’s deserts, rainforests or coral reefs. 9 p.m. Food Network

30 Coins Vergara, Paco and Elena (Eduard Fernández, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Megan Montaner) are confronted by biblical demons as the Cainites seize the village to get the 30 coins in the season finale of the imported horror series. (In Spanish with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO

Ty Breaker (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Snowpiercer Big Alice crew members are granted leave on Snowpiercer, setting the stage for confrontations between Layton and Wilford (Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean). Alison Wright also stars in this new episode of the science fiction series. 9 p.m. TNT

The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor. Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC

The Salisbury Poisonings DS Bailey (Rafe Spall) struggles to adjust following his medical crisis. Also, Tracy (Anne-Marie Duff) learns that the new contamination radius might be even bigger than last time. MyAnna Buring also stars in the series finale of this fact-based drama. 10 p.m. AMC

Bigfoot in Alaska (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. Travel



SPECIALS

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator This new special features interviews and archival information to document Kim Jong Un‘s life and reign. 8 p.m. National Geographic

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress This new special takes an in-depth look at the overhaul of the two presidential planes. 10 p.m. National Geographic



SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Notre Dame visits N.C. State, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford visits Oregon, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits DePaul, 4 p.m. FS1

College Basketball Virginia visits Florida State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits TCU, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders visit the Buffalo Sabres, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

2021 Australian Open Tennis Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals, 6 p.m. and midnight. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kat Dennings (“WandaVision”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Bob Newhart. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amy Klobuchar; Adam Kinzinger; Jamila Woods performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Top Gun (1986) 8 a.m. Showtime

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Paramount

Long Shot (2019) 9:05 a.m. Cinemax

The Blind Side (2009) 9:25 a.m. HBO

Ghostbusters (1984) 9:30 a.m. AMC

As Good as It Gets (1997) 10 a.m. Epix; 1:30 p.m. POP

First Blood (1982) 10 a.m. Showtime

Dave (1993) 11 a.m. POP

Half Nelson (2006) 11:11 a.m. Cinemax

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 11:56 a.m. Starz

Jeremiah Johnson (1972) Noon and 5 p.m. REELZ

Coach Carter (2005) Noon TMC

The Guardsman (1931) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Rush Hour (1998) 12:30 p.m. VH1

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 1:15 p.m. TNT

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

Pleasantville (1998) 2:25 p.m. TMC

The Bourne Identity (2002) 2:30 and 11:04 p.m. AMC

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Noah (2014) 2:58 p.m. Syfy

Cinderella (2015) 3:05 p.m. Disney

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 3:15 p.m. HBO

The Untouchables (1987) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Doctor Strange (2016) 3:45 p.m. TNT

Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FXX

Minority Report (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation

The LEGO Movie (2014) 4:15 p.m. TOON

Toy Story (1995) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

The Revenant (2015) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5 p.m. AMC

In Cold Blood (1967) 5 p.m. TCM

Patriot Games (1992) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy

The LEGO Movie 2 (2019) 6 p.m. TOON

Hustlers (2019) 6:05 p.m. TMC

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 6:15 p.m. TNT

Toy Story 2 (1999) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Dunkirk (2017) 7:10 p.m. HBO

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 7:30 p.m. AMC

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 7:30 p.m. POP

Elmer Gantry (1960) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Martian (2015) 8 p.m. FX; 11 p.m. FX

Toy Story 3 (2010) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Reservoir Dogs (1992) 10 p.m. TMC

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10:49 p.m. Encore

Die Hard (1988) 10:55 p.m. HBO

