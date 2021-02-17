What’s on TV Thursday: ‘B Positive’ and ‘Young Sheldon’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song Both episodes of the two-part documentary series are reaired. 7 and 9 p.m. KOCE

Young Sheldon Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) philosophy professor (Melanie Lynskey, returning in a guest role) sends the boy into an emotional tailspin and Meemaw (Annie Potts) is not happy about it. Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Zoe Perry also star with guest stars Wallace Shawn and Ed Begley Jr. 8 p.m. CBS

Mr. Mayor (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Walker Walker (Jared Padalecki) is forced to resume his undercover identity to keep his family safe. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) then gets caught up in Walker’s old case, while August (Kale Culley) could blow his father’s cover. Jeff Pierre and Keegan Allen also star. 8 p.m. the CW

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Celebrity contestants Jennie Garth, Karamo Brown and Patton Oswalt play for charity. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish (N) 8 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

B Positive After Drew (Thomas Middleditch) realizes he lost all his friends in the divorce with Julia (Sara Rue), Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) tries to cheer him up by throwing a party and invites his dialysis group ( Briga Heelan, Terrence Terrell, David Anthony Higgins and Darryl Stephens). Linda Lavin also stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson (Mariska Hargitay) teams up with Lt. Barek (Annabella Sciorra) and the Bronx SVU to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs. 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. the CW

Advertisement

The Chase Three new contestants face off against Brad Rutter (“Jeopardy!”) in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat When Randi’s (Kyla Pratt) party-loving cousin comes to town Kat and Phil (Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan) beg her to let them come along for a night on the town. Lamorne Morris, Christopher Rivas and Azur-De also guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

The Unicorn (N) 9:30 p.m. CBS

Last Man Standing Ed (Hector Elizondo) challenges Mike and Joe (Tim Allen, Jay Leno) to find the next classic car suitable for renovation. Jonathan Adams, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Nancy Travis and Krista Marie Yu also star. (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Clarice Agent Starling (Rebecca Breeds) and the team are deployed to Tennessee where the FBI is pursuing a case against a fringe militia group. Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow and Devyn A. Tyler also star in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. CBS

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC



SPECIALS

Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover This new episode documents the plans following the tricky landing on Mars. 8 p.m. National Geographic

The Vaccine: Conquering COVID Against the backdrop of a pandemic this new special takes a behind-the-scenes look at the race for a successful vaccine and the extraordinary scientific accomplishment it represents. 10 p.m. Discovery

Advertisement

The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream Activists gathered at the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington in 2020 on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech. 10 p.m. National Geographic



SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Saint Joseph’s at Richmond, 9 a.m. NBCSP; NC State at Wake Forest, 4 p.m. FS Prime

Women’s Soccer SheBelieves Cup: Brazil versus Argentina, 1 p.m. FS1; United States versus Canada, 4 p.m. FS1

College Basketball Iowa visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ESPN; Houston visits Wichita State, 4 p.m. ESPN2;Rutgers visits Michigan, 6 p.m. FS1; Colorado visits Oregon, 8 p.m. ESPN2; Stanford visits Washington, 8 p.m. FS1.

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Minnesota Wild visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

2021 Australian Open Tennis Men’s Semifinals, 10 a.m. ESPN2; 12:30 a.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs; Ava DuVernay. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today COVID-19; Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Andra Day; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Leslie Mann (“Blithe Spirit”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Laverne Cox. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Drew Barrymore. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jason Biggs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Eric Christian Olsen; Daniela Ruah. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Author Chad Sanders (“Black Magic”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kat Dennings (“WandaVision”); Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Jessie J’s “Price Tag”;Terry Bradshaw and Iain Armitage. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors COVID-19 and infertility; a healthy veggie egg bake; gratitude journal for better sleep. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her 18-year-old daughter physically attacked her on multiple occasions. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Neil Patrick Harris (“It’s a Sin”); the winner of “The Masked Dancer.” (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Real Robin Thicke; Keri Hilson and Deborah Joy Winans. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Rami Malek; comic Bridget Everett; comic Jesus Trejo. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert George Clooney; Tom Hanks; Meryl Streep; the Mountain Goats perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jodie Foster; Kelly Marie Tran; Black Pumas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Schumer; Thomas Middleditch; Matt Cameron. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicole Kidman; Kerry Washington; Phoebe Bridgers performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Lily Rabe. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Bumblebee (2018) 8:35 a.m. Epix

Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

Advertisement

First Cow (2019) 9:10 a.m. TMC

Premium Rush (2012) 10:23 a.m. Encore

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 10:28 a.m. Sundance

Dumb and Dumber (1994) Noon MTV

Advertisement

Shazam! (2019) 12:05 p.m. HBO

Pretty Woman (1990) 12:30 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Love, Simon (2018) 1 p.m. FX

Stage Door (1937) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

The Missing (2003) 1:57 p.m. Starz

The Hate U Give (2018) 2 p.m. FXX

Roxanne (1987) 2 and 9 p.m. Encore

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 2:20 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2:30 p.m. MTV

Black Rain (1989) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax

42 (2013) 3 p.m. BET

Gone Baby Gone (2007) 3 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

The Front Page (1931) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Tender Trap (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 5 p.m. TMC

Baby Driver (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 6:11 p.m. Starz

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 7 p.m. Showtime

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) 7 p.m. TCM

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 7:18 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Widows (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9 p.m. BET

Advertisement

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood (2019) 9 p.m. Starz

Brigadoon (1954) 9 p.m. TCM

American Psycho (2000) 10 p.m. Epix

The First Wives Club (1996) 10 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Us (2019) 10:45 p.m. HBO

Clueless (1995) 11 p.m. CMT

The Band Wagon (1953) 11 p.m. TCM

Knocked Up (2007) 11:30 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement