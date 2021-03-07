What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Katie Couric begins a two week run as guest host of the answer-and-question quiz show. 7 p.m. ABC

The Neighborhood When Dave’s (Max Greenfield) “dad band” band loses its lead singer just before a gig, Tina (Tichina Arnold) offers to fill in. Cedric the Entertainer and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The blind auditions continue. With Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Homecoming king and queen nominations are about to be announced, but Spencer and Coop (Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z) both are in no mood for it. Also, Laura (Monet Mazur) allows Olivia and Jordan (Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling) to take a mental health day. Taye Diggs also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 Athena (Angela Bassett) finds a couple who have reached the limits of their patience for the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Maddie and Chimney (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi) make a major decision about their baby. Oliver Stark and John Harlan Kim also star. 8 p.m. Fox

The Alaska Triangle A group of Bigfoot hunters imagine that an ape-like beast might be responsible for a string of disappearances in the remote Alaskan wilderness. 8 p.m. Travel

Bob Hearts Abishola When Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) forbids Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) from going to Nigeria with his father (Dayo Ade), Dele rebels against her for the first time in this new episode of the comedy. Billy Gardell also stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning As Black Lightning (Cress Williams) embarks on a special mission, he has the support of Gambi (James Remar) in this new episode. Also, Grace (Chantal Thuy) tries to persuade Anissa (Nafessa Williams) to let her guard down a bit. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. 9 p.m. The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star As T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) celebrates a year of sobriety, Owen and Gwyn (Rob Lowe, Lisa Edelstein) may not make it to the end of the week as a couple. Also, Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) works a case with his Texas Ranger father (guest star Benito Martinez). 9 p.m. Fox

Spring Baking Championship Ali Khan challenges the bakers to create beautiful edible eggs and a decorative spring chick in the first of two new episodes. Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller and Duff Goldman judge the work. 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Beartown Peter (Ulf Stenberg) pushes the team and his coaching staff to their limits as they approach the finals. Maya (Miriam Ingrid) tries her best to work through her trauma from the assault while Kevin (Oliver Dufaker) does everything he can to block it from his mind. 9 p.m. HBO

Rock the Block Some of HGTV’s favorite renovators face off as this home improvement competition returns. Host Ty Pennington referees the action as two-person teams compete to maximize the value of identical suburban properties. 9 p.m. HGTV

Snowpiercer As Layton and Till (Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner) investigate murders, Wilford (Sean Bean) leads Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) down a dark path in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT

Debris While Bryan and Finola (Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele) are investigating mysterious wreckage that is dragging metal from an evacuated town, Bryan struggles to keep his secret about Finola’s father (Tyrone Benskin) in this new episode of the science fiction series. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

The Investigation As this true-crime series from Denmark draws to a close, prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen (Pilou Asbaek) emphasizes to Jens Moller (Soren Malling) that more evidence is needed to ensure a conviction. After nearly six months of hard work, Maibritt (Laura Christensen) finds the key that might dispel any doubt about the guilt of the accused. (Subtitled-English) 10 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball WCC Tournament: TBA versus Gonzaga, 11 a.m. FS Prime; TBA versus BYU, 2 p.m. FS Prime. Big East Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. FS1

College Basketball Southern Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN. Sun Belt Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN2. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Gonzaga, 6 p.m. ESPN; TBA versus BYU, 9 p.m. ESPN2. Horizon Tournament: Wisconsin-Milwaukee versus Cleveland State, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net and FS Prime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Malala Yousafzai; Stacey Abrams; Janelle Monae. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”); Ciara Bravo (“Cherry”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bob Harper. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Max Greenfield; Sheaun McKinney; Marcel Spears. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors Healthful meals for children. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s husband has been in a vegetative state for years, and she says it’s time to let him go. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”); Kings of Leon perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A the wife of a man who survived a heart attack. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Sister Souljah (“Life After Death”); Maahra Hill. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:16 a.m. Comedy Central

Conan Fortune Feimster. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Amy Poehler; Courtney B. Vance; Willie Jones performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nicolle Wallace; Michaela Coel; Kings of Leon perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Eddie Murphy; Guy Fieri; John Herndon performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andra Day; SG Lewis and Nile Rodgers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Elsa Majimbo. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8:05 a.m. Showtime

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 8:18 a.m. and 11:36 p.m. Starz

Santa Fe Trail (1940) 9 a.m. TCM

WarGames (1983) 9:10 a.m. and 10 p.m. TMC

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10 a.m. Showtime

Heat (1995) 10:37 a.m. Encore

Cliffhanger (1993) 11 a.m. AMC; 4 p.m. Sundance

The Peanuts Movie (2015) Noon FX

The Untouchables (1987) 12:40 p.m. TMC

The Westerner (1940) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Gangs of New York (2002) 1:06 p.m. Cinemax

The Skeleton Twins (2014) 1:10 p.m. Epix

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 1:30 p.m. FXX

The Bank Job (2008) 1:30 p.m. Sundance

Lucy (2014) 1:32 p.m. TNT

The Blind Side (2009) 2 p.m. HBO

Red River (1948) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Do the Right Thing (1989) 2:40 p.m. TMC

Like Crazy (2011) 2:45 p.m. Epix

Wonder Woman (2017) 3:18 and 11:02 p.m. TNT

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax

A Quiet Place (2018) 4 p.m. FXX

Calamity Jane (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 6:20 p.m. TMC

Coming to America (1988) 7 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Salt (2010) 7 p.m. Syfy

I’ll See You in My Dreams (1951) 7 p.m. TCM

Sing (2016) 8 p.m. FX; 10:30 p.m. FX

Twins (1988) 8 p.m. Sundance

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 8 p.m. TBS

October Sky (1999) 8 p.m. TMC

Copycat (1995) 9 p.m. Encore

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 10:30 p.m. Sundance