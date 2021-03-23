What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Genius: Aretha’; ‘Riverdale’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Tough as Nails Teams compete to landscape the front yard of a new house. 8 p.m. CBS
Riverdale With the Bulldogs on a long losing streak, Archie and Veronica (KJ Apa, Camila Mendes) hatch a plan to boost school spirit in this new episode. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) suspects a student may need his help. Also, Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for advice on a difficult decision. Casey Cott also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs While Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) girlfriend (Sadie Stanley) is visiting her cousin at the University of Virginia, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) projects her own insecurity onto Adam. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer The first wild-card character enters the competition. (N) 8 p.m. Fox
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) notices Oliver’s (Daniel DiMaggio) distress over his romantic drought, so she impersonates him on his social media account, hoping to win over a girl, in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Jason’s (David Boreanaz) career and freedom hang in the balance when he’s accused of committing a horrific crime during a mission. 9 p.m. CBS
Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and friends strike a deal with Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla). Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Dan (John Goodman) feels helpless and emasculated when Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) won’t let him do anything that has any risk. Also, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) finds out some restaurant rivals are posting negative reviews about the Lunch Box and recruits Neville (guest star Nat Faxon) to help confront them. 9 p.m. ABC
Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Karen (Ebony Obsidian) struggles with her feelings for Zac (Devale Ellis). Gary (Chido Nwokocha) agrees to get counseling in this new episode. Crystal Hayslett also stars. 9 p.m. BET
Farmhouse Fixer Jon Knight and Kristina Crestin have their biggest budget yet to overhaul an old family home while honoring three generations of memories in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
Genius: Aretha This biographical miniseries draws to a close with two new episodes. In the first Aretha (Cynthia Erivo) is desperate to remain relevant as disco reigns as the dominant musical style. In the finale she rises to new heights in the world of music. Rebecca Naomi Jones and David Cross also star. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Con The new episode “The Wine Con” revisits the case of Rudy Kurniawan, a young upstart in the world of fine wine who allegedly became the center of one of the most outrageous scams ever, conning some of the richest collectors in the world. 10 p.m. ABC
The First Wives Club (N) 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) uncovers a secret about Kathleen (Constance Zimmer), while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) makes an effort to keep her relationship with Evan (T.J. Linnard) a secret. Zuri Adele and Sherry Cola also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Resident Alien Harry and Asta (Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko) attend an alien convention in this new episode of the science fiction comedy. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
16th L.A. Sports Awards The L.A. Sports Council Foundation looks back at a momentous year in local sports. Among those recognized are coaches, players and team officials from the Dodgers, the Lakers, the Rams and the Sparks. Olympic gold medalist Rafer Johnson is posthumously honored with a lifetime achievement award. 8 p.m. SNLA and SportsNet
The Day Sports Stood Still Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”) chronicles the unprecedented sports shutdown in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. HBO
Fast-Forward: Look Into Your Future Four millennials and their parents grapple with aging successfully. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second round: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Buffalo Sabres visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
2021 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship Mexico versus the United States , 6:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Vice President Kamala Harris. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Kevin Bacon; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lauren Graham (“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”; Justin Bieber performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lauren Graham); guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View William Shatner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Katie Lee Biegel (“It’s Not Complicated”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Evelyn Lozada (“Basketball Wives”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall NASCAR’s Kyle and Samantha Busch discuss fertility challenges and IVF hope. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Sara Gilbert (“The Conners”); Ben Feldman (“Superstore”); Dr. Aliza Pressman. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and her band cover “Should I Stay or Should I Go?”; Gwyneth Paltrow; Jo Koy; Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Former police chief Jason Collier answers accusations made by the woman who outed him. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Robin Roberts; Drew Brees; Kelly Marie Tran; Joshua Bassett. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Activities people may be able to do once they’re vaccinated. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alexander Skarsgard; Karol G performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sharon Stone; Ken Burns. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Seth Rogen; Patrick Schwarzenegger; Daddy Yankee performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kevin Bacon; Retta; Ash Soan performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Minnie Driver; Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8:16 a.m. and 7:11 p.m. Encore
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 8:17 a.m. HBO
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8:45 a.m. IFC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Antwone Fisher (2002) 9:50 a.m. HBO
Everest (2015) 10 a.m. FX
Hoosiers (1986) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Saint Maud (2019) 11:15 a.m. Epix
Baby Driver (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX
A Hidden Life (2019) 11:50 a.m. HBO
The First Wives Club (1996) 12:15 p.m. Showtime; 10 p.m. BET
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 12:40 p.m. Epix
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 1:44 p.m. Starz
Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:45 p.m. HBO
Back to the Future (1985) 3 p.m. AMC
The Debt (2010) 3:19 p.m. Cinemax
Working Girl (1988) 3:35 p.m. Showtime
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:05 p.m. Epix
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America
Matilda (1996) 5 p.m. Freeform
Thor (2011) 5 p.m. FX
The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
Gangs of New York (2002) 5:13 p.m. Cinemax
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Eighth Grade (2018) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 5:30 p.m. TNT
First Cow (2019) 5:45 p.m. TMC
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
The Parent Trap (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8 p.m. AMC
The Pianist (2002) 8 p.m. TMC
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8 p.m. VH1
Three Strangers (1946) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 9 p.m. Encore
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9 p.m. Starz
Arbitrage (2012) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Passage to Marseille (1944) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Hotel Rwanda (2004) 10:30 p.m. TMC
Internal Affairs (1990) 11:40 p.m. Epix
TV highlights for March 21-27 include a Tina Turner doc, a Demi Lovato docuseries and an Aretha Franklin miniseries
TV Grids for the entire week of March. 21 - 27 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: March 21: “My Fair Lady” on TCM; “Mary Poppins” on Freeform; “Stand by Me” on Encore and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, March. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.