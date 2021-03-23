What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Genius: Aretha’; ‘Riverdale’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tough as Nails Teams compete to landscape the front yard of a new house. 8 p.m. CBS

Riverdale With the Bulldogs on a long losing streak, Archie and Veronica (KJ Apa, Camila Mendes) hatch a plan to boost school spirit in this new episode. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) suspects a student may need his help. Also, Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for advice on a difficult decision. Casey Cott also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs While Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) girlfriend (Sadie Stanley) is visiting her cousin at the University of Virginia, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) projects her own insecurity onto Adam. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer The first wild-card character enters the competition. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) notices Oliver’s (Daniel DiMaggio) distress over his romantic drought, so she impersonates him on his social media account, hoping to win over a girl, in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team Jason’s (David Boreanaz) career and freedom hang in the balance when he’s accused of committing a horrific crime during a mission. 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and friends strike a deal with Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla). Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Dan (John Goodman) feels helpless and emasculated when Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) won’t let him do anything that has any risk. Also, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) finds out some restaurant rivals are posting negative reviews about the Lunch Box and recruits Neville (guest star Nat Faxon) to help confront them. 9 p.m. ABC

Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Karen (Ebony Obsidian) struggles with her feelings for Zac (Devale Ellis). Gary (Chido Nwokocha) agrees to get counseling in this new episode. Crystal Hayslett also stars. 9 p.m. BET

Farmhouse Fixer Jon Knight and Kristina Crestin have their biggest budget yet to overhaul an old family home while honoring three generations of memories in this new episode. (N) 9 p.m. HGTV

Genius: Aretha This biographical miniseries draws to a close with two new episodes. In the first Aretha (Cynthia Erivo) is desperate to remain relevant as disco reigns as the dominant musical style. In the finale she rises to new heights in the world of music. Rebecca Naomi Jones and David Cross also star. 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Con The new episode “The Wine Con” revisits the case of Rudy Kurniawan, a young upstart in the world of fine wine who allegedly became the center of one of the most outrageous scams ever, conning some of the richest collectors in the world. 10 p.m. ABC

The First Wives Club (N) 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) uncovers a secret about Kathleen (Constance Zimmer), while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) makes an effort to keep her relationship with Evan (T.J. Linnard) a secret. Zuri Adele and Sherry Cola also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Resident Alien Harry and Asta (Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko) attend an alien convention in this new episode of the science fiction comedy. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

16th L.A. Sports Awards The L.A. Sports Council Foundation looks back at a momentous year in local sports. Among those recognized are coaches, players and team officials from the Dodgers, the Lakers, the Rams and the Sparks. Olympic gold medalist Rafer Johnson is posthumously honored with a lifetime achievement award. 8 p.m. SNLA and SportsNet

The Day Sports Stood Still Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”) chronicles the unprecedented sports shutdown in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 9 p.m. HBO

Fast-Forward: Look Into Your Future Four millennials and their parents grapple with aging successfully. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second round: 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 2:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Buffalo Sabres visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Utah Jazz, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

2021 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship Mexico versus the United States , 6:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Vice President Kamala Harris. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Kevin Bacon; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lauren Graham (“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”; Justin Bieber performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lauren Graham); guest cohost Ali Wentworth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View William Shatner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Katie Lee Biegel (“It’s Not Complicated”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Evelyn Lozada (“Basketball Wives”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall NASCAR’s Kyle and Samantha Busch discuss fertility challenges and IVF hope. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Sara Gilbert (“The Conners”); Ben Feldman (“Superstore”); Dr. Aliza Pressman. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and her band cover “Should I Stay or Should I Go?”; Gwyneth Paltrow; Jo Koy; Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Former police chief Jason Collier answers accusations made by the woman who outed him. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Robin Roberts; Drew Brees; Kelly Marie Tran; Joshua Bassett. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Activities people may be able to do once they’re vaccinated. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alexander Skarsgard; Karol G performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sharon Stone; Ken Burns. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Seth Rogen; Patrick Schwarzenegger; Daddy Yankee performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kevin Bacon; Retta; Ash Soan performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Minnie Driver; Benny Blanco and Gracie Abrams perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8:16 a.m. and 7:11 p.m. Encore

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 8:17 a.m. HBO

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8:45 a.m. IFC

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Antwone Fisher (2002) 9:50 a.m. HBO

Everest (2015) 10 a.m. FX

Hoosiers (1986) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Saint Maud (2019) 11:15 a.m. Epix

Baby Driver (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX

A Hidden Life (2019) 11:50 a.m. HBO

The First Wives Club (1996) 12:15 p.m. Showtime; 10 p.m. BET

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 12:40 p.m. Epix

The Mask of Zorro (1998) 1:44 p.m. Starz

Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:45 p.m. HBO

Back to the Future (1985) 3 p.m. AMC

The Debt (2010) 3:19 p.m. Cinemax

Working Girl (1988) 3:35 p.m. Showtime

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 4:05 p.m. Epix

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America

Matilda (1996) 5 p.m. Freeform

Thor (2011) 5 p.m. FX

The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

Gangs of New York (2002) 5:13 p.m. Cinemax

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Eighth Grade (2018) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 5:30 p.m. TNT

First Cow (2019) 5:45 p.m. TMC

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

The Parent Trap (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8 p.m. AMC

The Pianist (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 8 p.m. VH1

Three Strangers (1946) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 9 p.m. Encore

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 9 p.m. Starz

Arbitrage (2012) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Passage to Marseille (1944) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Hotel Rwanda (2004) 10:30 p.m. TMC

Internal Affairs (1990) 11:40 p.m. Epix

