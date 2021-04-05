What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘NCIS’ on CBS; ‘Chad’ premieres on TBS
SERIES
NCIS Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll, who also directed this new episode) assigns McGee, Torres and Bishop (Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham) to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they find a link to a murder case. Pam Dawber — wife of series star Mark Harmon — guest stars as an investigative journalist. 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash While on a mission that takes them back in time, Cisco and Chester (Carlos Valdes, Brandon McKnight) get stuck in 1998, where they are forced to repeat the same day over and over. Candice Patton and Grant Gustin also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Pooch Perfect The grooming teams face off and must transform dogs into a geometric shape. Then dogs are groomed as various holidays in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. ABC
Hemingway After achieving literary fame, Hemingway reports on the Spanish Civil War and begins a romance with Martha Gellhorn in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE
Kenan Kenan’s (Kenan Thompson) mom (Vanessa Bell Calloway) comes for a visit in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI The team hunts two assailants who wear animal masks while committing armed robberies. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto star. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Supergirl Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) ponders how far she is prepared to go to stop her brother, Lex (Jon Cryer), as Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her team face an unprecedented challenge. Chyler Leigh and Jesse Rath also star. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish Despite warnings from Andre (Anthony Anderson) and his co-workers, Junior (Marcus Scribner) is determined to move in with Olivia (Katlyn Nichol) in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Mixed-ish Alicia (Tika Sumpter) treats herself to an expensive purse, but when Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) finds out he demands that she return it in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Soul of a Nation “Reconstruction,” the season finale hosted by Michael Kenneth Williams, documents the realities of Black life, including spirituality and activism in sports. 10 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
Mayans M.C. (N) 10 p.m. FX
Underground (N) 10 p.m. OWN
Assembly Required Tim Allen and Richard Karn challenge the makers to build a jacuzzi from scratch in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 10:03 p.m. History
Chad Nasim Pedrad stars as a 14-year-old Persian boy trying to be popular in his first year of high school in this new comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial Mike Galanos anchors the gavel-to-gavel coverage. 7 a.m. HLN
SPORTS
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers, 10 a.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers visit the Oakland Athletics, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Julie Lythcott-Haims. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Topher Grace; J.D. Pardo; Jennifer Barrett; Fabio Viviani. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Russell Brand (“Revelation”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jacques Torres (“Nailed It!”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Ken Wingard, Kym Douglas, Michael Rady, Dyan Cannon and Betty Fraser. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Jesse L. Martin; chef Jet Tila. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Allison Janney (“Mom”); Nate Berkus (“Rock the Block”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Lester Holt; Nasim Pedrad; Camila Alves McConaughey; the Fratellis perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she is sure her mother is being catfished by a man she has never met. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lupita Nyong’o (“Super Sema”); NBA player Jeremy Lin; Duncan Laurence and Fletcher perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Violent acts committed against people with disabilities; a man in prison for the murder of his wife. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nikki Glaser. (N) 11:02 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pete Davidson; Gaten Matarazzo; Glass Animals perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ronan Farrow; Brandi Carlile. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ray Romano; Romany Malco; Nessa Barrett and Jxdn perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Joel McHale; Yara Shahidi; author Mark Harris. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil deGrasse Tyson; Arlo Parks performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Julian Dennison. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Fortune Cookie (1966) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:30 a.m. Cartoon Network
Bloody Sunday (2002) 9:55 a.m. Epix
Hidden Figures (2016) 11 a.m. FXX
42nd Street (1933) 11 a.m. TCM
Ray (2004) 11:35 a.m. HBO
Saint Maud (2019) 11:45 a.m. Epix
Paranormal Activity (2007) 12:13 p.m. Starz
Four Days in November (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Like Crazy (2011) 1:10 p.m. Epix
The Grifters (1990) 1:19 p.m. Cinemax
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 2:45 p.m. IFC
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Four Feathers (1939) 3 p.m. TCM
Magnolia (1999) 3:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC
The Namesake (2006) 4:05 p.m. HBO
Amy (2015) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Carlito’s Way (1993) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5 p.m. MTV
The 400 Blows (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Cloverfield (2008) 5:15 p.m. IFC
Big Hero 6 (2014) 5:16 p.m. Encore
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Winter’s Bone (2010) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax
Air Force One (1997) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Inside Out (2015) 7 p.m. Encore
Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. Freeform
The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. Showtime
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 7 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX
Harriet (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Terminal (2004) 8 p.m. Epix
Room (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Monsters University (2013) 8:38 p.m. Encore
X-Men: First Class (2011) 9 p.m. HBO
Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation
From Here to Eternity (1953) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Talk to Me (2007) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
Heat (1995) 10:49 p.m. Starz
Funny Girl (1968) 11:30 p.m. TCM
