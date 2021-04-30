What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Tenet’ on HBO; 147th Kentucky Derby
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
One Wild Day “Jungles,” the season finale of this nature documentary series, takes a 24-hour journey through the world’s jungles. 8 p.m. BBC America
Final Space (N) 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
Review: ‘Final Space’ mixes insults, melancholy and a weapons-grade-cute alien named Mooncake
Review: ‘Final Space’ mixes insults, melancholy and a weapons-grade-cute alien named Mooncake
“Final Space,” a cartoon sci-fi serial premiering Monday on TBS, comes from Olan Rogers, a popular internet personality who also runs a t-shirt-and-things company (images of “Star Wars” characters with cat heads a specialty) and a successful Nashville confectionery called the Soda Parlor.
SPECIALS
Frank Snowden, Epidemics and Society Yale professor emeritus Frank Snowden discusses how infectious outbreaks have shaped society, from the Black Death to COVID-19. 10 a.m. CSPAN2
Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List This new special hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Hoda Kotb profiles individuals who have made an impact during an unusually challenging year. 8 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Brighton & Hove Albion versus Leeds United, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Chelsea versus Fulham, 9:30 a.m. NBC; Newcastle United versus Arsenal, 5:55 a.m. NBCSP
College Softball Alabama visits Georgia, 10 a.m. ESPN2
PGA Tour Golf Valspar Championship, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; Valspar Championship, Third Round, noon CBS
147th Kentucky Derby (N) 11:30 a.m. NBC
Let’s take one more spin around the backside and see what some of the Kentucky Derby horses were doing Wednesday
Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 6 p.m. KCOP
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Clippers , 7 p.m. BSW and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KDOC and BSSC
Mexico Primera Division Soccer Monterrey versus Mazatlán FC, 7 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Guests on Sunday Talk Shows, May 2 : ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS; ‘Meet the Press’ on NBC; ‘This Week’ on ABC; ‘Fox News Sunday’ on Fox and Fox News; ‘State of the Union’ on CNN; ’60 Minutes’ on CBS
MOVIES
Wuthering Heights Poor but sincere Heathcliff (Laurence Olivier) loves privileged Cathy (Merle Oberon) on the 19th century English Moors, despite her brother’s (Hugh Williams) resentment of him in director William Wyler’s classic 1939 version of the Emily Brontë novel. 7 p.m. TCM
Tenet Writer-director Christopher Nolan (“Inception”) spent more than five years working on the screenplay for this 2020 science fiction action thriller, which follows a CIA agent (John David Washington) who learns how to manipulate time, then uses that ability to prevent an attack from future forces determined to annihilate present-day mankind. Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Review: ‘Tenet’ has arrived. But is it spectacular enough to lure you back to movie theaters?
Review: ‘Tenet’ has arrived. But is it spectacular enough to lure you back to movie theaters?
Christopher Nolan’s latest puzzle box of a movie, “Tenet,” has become of the most-anticipated releases in years, in part because of continual delays due to COVID-19.
Revenge Delivered Celebrated obstetrician Dr. Victoria Brooks (Olunike Adeliyi) begins to sense that something is off about one of her new student residents in this 2021 drama. Mary Antonini and Samantha Brown also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Nest Set in the 1980s, writer-director Sean Durkin’s 2020 psychological thriller stars Jude Law and Carrie Coon as an English-born financial trader and his American wife who move into an old country manor in England in the 1980s. Charlie Shotwell, Oona Roche and Anne Reid also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Sean Durkin’s long-overdue feature follow-up to “Martha Marcy May Marlene” is a subtle, shattering portrait of a family’s decline.
Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) 8 a.m. E!
Life of Pi (2012) 8:15 a.m. HBO
The Shining (1980) 8:30 a.m. AMC
Split (2016) 8:30 a.m. FX
Coming to America (1988) 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Stand and Deliver (1988) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax
Saint Maud (2019) 9:25 a.m. Epix
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) 10 a.m. TCM
Idlewild (2006) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax
Widows (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
My Cousin Vinny (1992) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT
The White Cliffs of Dover (1944) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1 p.m. Syfy
The Hunger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform
Pretty Woman (1990) 1:30 and 7 p.m. Bravo
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 2 p.m. FX
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 2 p.m. Showtime
Beetlejuice (1988) 3 and 10:30 p.m. CMT
White Heat (1949) 3 p.m. TCM
Halloween (1978) 4 p.m. AMC
Bridesmaids (2011) 4 and 9:37 p.m. Bravo
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 4 and 11:30 p.m. IFC
Hustlers (2019) 4 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:29 p.m. Syfy
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Wonder Woman (2017) 4:45 p.m. TNT
The Wizard of Oz (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. VH1
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 5:15 p.m. HBO
Friday (1995) 6 p.m. BET
Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. Comedy Central
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6:05 p.m. Epix
In Good Company (2004) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 6:55 p.m. Showtime
Wuthering Heights (1939) 7 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
And Then There Were None (1945) 8 p.m. KVCR
Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 8 p.m. FX
Tenet (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
Revenge Delivered (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 8 p.m. Ovation
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Casino (1995) 8:30 p.m. VH1
Do the Right Thing (1989) 9 p.m. Encore
The Nest (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime
The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) 9 p.m. TCM
The Flying Deuces (1939) 9:45 p.m. KVCR
The Goonies (1985) 10:30 p.m. AMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Yearling (1946) 11:15 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for May 2-8 also include “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” the season premiere of “Pose” and the TCM Classic Film Festival.
TV Grids for the entire week of May. 2 - 8 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week, May 2 : “The Exorcist” on Showtime; “Oliver” on TCM and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, May. 2 - 8 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.