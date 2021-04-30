What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Tenet’ on HBO; 147th Kentucky Derby

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

One Wild Day “Jungles,” the season finale of this nature documentary series, takes a 24-hour journey through the world’s jungles. 8 p.m. BBC America

Final Space (N) 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

SPECIALS

Frank Snowden, Epidemics and Society Yale professor emeritus Frank Snowden discusses how infectious outbreaks have shaped society, from the Black Death to COVID-19. 10 a.m. CSPAN2

Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List This new special hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Hoda Kotb profiles individuals who have made an impact during an unusually challenging year. 8 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Brighton & Hove Albion versus Leeds United, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Chelsea versus Fulham, 9:30 a.m. NBC; Newcastle United versus Arsenal, 5:55 a.m. NBCSP

College Softball Alabama visits Georgia, 10 a.m. ESPN2

PGA Tour Golf Valspar Championship, Third Round, 10 a.m. Golf; Valspar Championship, Third Round, noon CBS

147th Kentucky Derby (N) 11:30 a.m. NBC

Baseball The Cleveland Indians visit the Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 4 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 6 p.m. KCOP

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Clippers , 7 p.m. BSW and ESPN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KDOC and BSSC

Mexico Primera Division Soccer Monterrey versus Mazatlán FC, 7 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Wuthering Heights Poor but sincere Heathcliff (Laurence Olivier) loves privileged Cathy (Merle Oberon) on the 19th century English Moors, despite her brother’s (Hugh Williams) resentment of him in director William Wyler’s classic 1939 version of the Emily Brontë novel. 7 p.m. TCM

Tenet Writer-director Christopher Nolan (“Inception”) spent more than five years working on the screenplay for this 2020 science fiction action thriller, which follows a CIA agent (John David Washington) who learns how to manipulate time, then uses that ability to prevent an attack from future forces determined to annihilate present-day mankind. Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Revenge Delivered Celebrated obstetrician Dr. Victoria Brooks (Olunike Adeliyi) begins to sense that something is off about one of her new student residents in this 2021 drama. Mary Antonini and Samantha Brown also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Nest Set in the 1980s, writer-director Sean Durkin’s 2020 psychological thriller stars Jude Law and Carrie Coon as an English-born financial trader and his American wife who move into an old country manor in England in the 1980s. Charlie Shotwell, Oona Roche and Anne Reid also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) 8 a.m. E!

Life of Pi (2012) 8:15 a.m. HBO

The Shining (1980) 8:30 a.m. AMC

Split (2016) 8:30 a.m. FX

Coming to America (1988) 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Stand and Deliver (1988) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

Saint Maud (2019) 9:25 a.m. Epix

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) 10 a.m. TCM

Idlewild (2006) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax

Widows (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

My Cousin Vinny (1992) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT

The White Cliffs of Dover (1944) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1 p.m. Syfy

The Hunger Games (2012) 1:15 p.m. Freeform

Pretty Woman (1990) 1:30 and 7 p.m. Bravo

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 2 p.m. FX

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 2 p.m. Showtime

Beetlejuice (1988) 3 and 10:30 p.m. CMT

White Heat (1949) 3 p.m. TCM

Halloween (1978) 4 p.m. AMC

Bridesmaids (2011) 4 and 9:37 p.m. Bravo

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 4 and 11:30 p.m. IFC

Hustlers (2019) 4 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:29 p.m. Syfy

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Wonder Woman (2017) 4:45 p.m. TNT

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. VH1

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 5:15 p.m. HBO

Friday (1995) 6 p.m. BET

Back to the Future (1985) 6 p.m. Comedy Central

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 6:05 p.m. Epix

In Good Company (2004) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 6:55 p.m. Showtime

Wuthering Heights (1939) 7 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

And Then There Were None (1945) 8 p.m. KVCR

Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 8 p.m. FX

Tenet (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

Revenge Delivered (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 8 p.m. Ovation

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 8:05 p.m. Freeform

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Casino (1995) 8:30 p.m. VH1

Do the Right Thing (1989) 9 p.m. Encore

The Nest (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime

The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) 9 p.m. TCM

The Flying Deuces (1939) 9:45 p.m. KVCR

The Goonies (1985) 10:30 p.m. AMC

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 10:45 p.m. Freeform

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Yearling (1946) 11:15 p.m. TCM

