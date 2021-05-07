What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances: Uncle Vanya’ on PBS; ‘Charmed’ on the CW and more
SERIES
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed Now airing in a new time slot, this supernatural reboot continues its third season with a new episode where the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) embark on a quest for an ancient relic that they hope will help cure their magical allergy. Mareya Salazar guest stars. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a portable basketball shooting machine; no-bake, nutritious snacks; an instant sneaker cleaner; an all-in-one beer-making device. There’s also an update on Boost, a portable oxygen canister company. Alex Rodriguez is a guest shark. 8 p.m. ABC
Happily Wherever This new house-hunting series focuses on couples who are able to work remotely from any location that has reliable broadband access. 8:30 p.m. HGTV
Magnum P.I. This detective show reboot wraps up its third season with Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) taking on a stalking case involving a man with espionage experience. Also, Ethan (guest star Jay Ali) invites Higgins to join him on a trip with Doctors Without Borders. Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty As Fallon and Liam (Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber) plan their wedding they get unsolicited advice from Fallon’s mom (Elaine Hendrix). Sam Adegoke, Michael Michele, Alan Dale, Sam Underwood and Grant Show also star in the season premiere of the prime-time soap. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Great Performances: Uncle Vanya British actor Toby Jones (“Detectorists”) stars as a sad-sack estate manager in early 20th-century Russia in Irish playwright Conor McPherson’s new translation of Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece “Uncle Vanya.” Filmed in London’s Harold Pinter Theatre without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Ian Rickson’s revival also stars Richard Armitage, Roger Allam, Anna Calder-Marshall, Rosalind Eleazar and Peter Wight. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE
Be it as Truman Capote or Karl Rove or even the voice of Dobby, the British actor has enjoyed a diverse career.
Ghost Adventures This new episode explores the darkness looming over the Remington Arms factory in Bridgeport, Conn. 9 p.m. Travel
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Skyville Live: Cyndi Lauper (N) 10 p.m. CMT
Van Helsing Axel and Julius (Jonathan Scarfe, Aleks Paunovic) awaken in the Sunshine Unit, where they’re told the truth about their injuries. Also, Ivory and Violet (Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Keeya King) must convince their captors they are not traitors. Kelly Overton stars in this new episode of the vampire hunter series. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
Plan 9 From Outer Space Table Read Ed Wood’s ultra-low-budget 1957 science fiction film has been called the worst movie ever made. This new special — airing as part of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival — features a company of comics in a reading of the script, as adapted by Dana Gould. Performers include Maria Bamford, Bobcat Goldthwait, Laraine Newman, Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Baron Vaughn and Gary Anthony Williams. (It’s followed by the film itself at 6:30.) 5 p.m. TCM
SPORTS
Baseball Regional Coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSSC and SportsNetLA; Regional Coverage, 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and 7:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. KCOP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Cindy McCain. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Celebrating moms; Operation Baby Lift. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef Millie Peartree. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Hudson (“Monster”); Katheryn Winnick (“Big Sky”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Justin Long and his mother, Wendy. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Che. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk David Oyelowo; Jerry O’Connell; Justin Baldoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Christian Serratos (“Selena: The Series”); Laura Benanti. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Vanessa Hudgens; authors Iska Lupton and Anastasia Miari, Anastasia’s YiaYia and Jessica Alba. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Julianna Margulies; Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Catherine Oxenberg rescues her daughter from NXIVM. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A desperate search for a missing 2-year-old boy in Texas, and a horrifying new discovery. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Christie Brinkley. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real The hosts celebrate Mother’s Day with giveaways. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Continued fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building and the rifts it created in the Republican Party; the feud between Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); new voting restrictions in Florida; President Biden’s new vaccination goals; COVID-19 vaccine patents: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Errin Haines, the 19th; Weijia Jiang, CBS; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author John McWhorter (“Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter: Then, Now, and Forever”). Panel: Author Rick Wilson (“Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America From Trump - and Democrats From Themselves”); Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Biel; Chiara Aurelia; Nick Thune; Mad Foxes perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Julia Michaels performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Maya Rudolph; Malcolm Gladwell; Kings of Leon perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick; Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden TV host Trevor Noah; Grouplove performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nick Offerman. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Ides of March (2011) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Annie Get Your Gun (1950) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Good Will Hunting (1997) 8:51 a.m. and 4:39 p.m. Encore
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 9 a.m. AMC
Amy (2015) 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 p.m. TMC
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 9:45 a.m. Epix
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 9:45 a.m. HBO
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 10 a.m. FXX
Logan (2017) 11 a.m. FX
Hot Shots! (1991) 11 a.m. IFC
Wuthering Heights (1939) 11 a.m. TCM
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Noon AMC
RoboCop (1987) Noon Showtime
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 1 p.m. IFC
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 2 p.m. FX
Blockers (2018) 2 p.m. FXX
The Man Who Would Be King (1975) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Die Hard 2 (1990) 2:18 p.m. Cinemax
Pavarotti (2019) 3 p.m. TMC
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
Monster’s Ball (2001) 3:45 p.m. Epix
The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. AMC
Ant-Man (2015) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 6 p.m. Ovation
The Kid Detective (2020) 6:17 p.m. Starz
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 6:30 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Runaway Jury (2003) 6:49 p.m. Encore
The Right Stuff (1983) 8 p.m. KCET
American Pie (1999) 8 p.m. Bravo
The Invisible Man (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. IFC
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. USA
Black Panther (2018) 9 p.m. TBS
Tropic Thunder (2008) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Doctor Sleep (2019) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
The Producers (1968) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Almost Famous (2000) 10:20 p.m. Epix
Oasis: Supersonic (2016) 11:50 p.m. TMC
