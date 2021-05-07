What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances: Uncle Vanya’ on PBS; ‘Charmed’ on the CW and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed Now airing in a new time slot, this supernatural reboot continues its third season with a new episode where the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) embark on a quest for an ancient relic that they hope will help cure their magical allergy. Mareya Salazar guest stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch a portable basketball shooting machine; no-bake, nutritious snacks; an instant sneaker cleaner; an all-in-one beer-making device. There’s also an update on Boost, a portable oxygen canister company. Alex Rodriguez is a guest shark. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Happily Wherever This new house-hunting series focuses on couples who are able to work remotely from any location that has reliable broadband access. 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Magnum P.I. This detective show reboot wraps up its third season with Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) taking on a stalking case involving a man with espionage experience. Also, Ethan (guest star Jay Ali) invites Higgins to join him on a trip with Doctors Without Borders. Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty As Fallon and Liam (Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber) plan their wedding they get unsolicited advice from Fallon’s mom (Elaine Hendrix). Sam Adegoke, Michael Michele, Alan Dale, Sam Underwood and Grant Show also star in the season premiere of the prime-time soap. (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Great Performances: Uncle Vanya British actor Toby Jones (“Detectorists”) stars as a sad-sack estate manager in early 20th-century Russia in Irish playwright Conor McPherson’s new translation of Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece “Uncle Vanya.” Filmed in London’s Harold Pinter Theatre without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Ian Rickson’s revival also stars Richard Armitage, Roger Allam, Anna Calder-Marshall, Rosalind Eleazar and Peter Wight. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE

Ghost Adventures This new episode explores the darkness looming over the Remington Arms factory in Bridgeport, Conn. 9 p.m. Travel

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Skyville Live: Cyndi Lauper (N) 10 p.m. CMT

Advertisement

Van Helsing Axel and Julius (Jonathan Scarfe, Aleks Paunovic) awaken in the Sunshine Unit, where they’re told the truth about their injuries. Also, Ivory and Violet (Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Keeya King) must convince their captors they are not traitors. Kelly Overton stars in this new episode of the vampire hunter series. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

Plan 9 From Outer Space Table Read Ed Wood’s ultra-low-budget 1957 science fiction film has been called the worst movie ever made. This new special — airing as part of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival — features a company of comics in a reading of the script, as adapted by Dana Gould. Performers include Maria Bamford, Bobcat Goldthwait, Laraine Newman, Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Baron Vaughn and Gary Anthony Williams. (It’s followed by the film itself at 6:30.) 5 p.m. TCM

SPORTS

Baseball Regional Coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSSC and SportsNetLA; Regional Coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

Advertisement

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. KCOP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Cindy McCain. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Celebrating moms; Operation Baby Lift. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef Millie Peartree. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Hudson (“Monster”); Katheryn Winnick (“Big Sky”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Justin Long and his mother, Wendy. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Che. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk David Oyelowo; Jerry O’Connell; Justin Baldoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Christian Serratos (“Selena: The Series”); Laura Benanti. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Vanessa Hudgens; authors Iska Lupton and Anastasia Miari, Anastasia’s YiaYia and Jessica Alba. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Julianna Margulies; Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Catherine Oxenberg rescues her daughter from NXIVM. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Dr. Phil A desperate search for a missing 2-year-old boy in Texas, and a horrifying new discovery. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Christie Brinkley. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real The hosts celebrate Mother’s Day with giveaways. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

Washington Week Continued fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building and the rifts it created in the Republican Party; the feud between Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); new voting restrictions in Florida; President Biden’s new vaccination goals; COVID-19 vaccine patents: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Errin Haines, the 19th; Weijia Jiang, CBS; Jake Sherman, Punchbowl. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author John McWhorter (“Nine Nasty Words: English in the Gutter: Then, Now, and Forever”). Panel: Author Rick Wilson (“Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America From Trump - and Democrats From Themselves”); Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Biel; Chiara Aurelia; Nick Thune; Mad Foxes perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Julia Michaels performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Maya Rudolph; Malcolm Gladwell; Kings of Leon perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick; Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden TV host Trevor Noah; Grouplove performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nick Offerman. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

The Ides of March (2011) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Annie Get Your Gun (1950) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Good Will Hunting (1997) 8:51 a.m. and 4:39 p.m. Encore

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 9 a.m. AMC

Amy (2015) 9:30 a.m. and 9:40 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 9:45 a.m. Epix

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 9:45 a.m. HBO

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016) 10 a.m. FXX

Logan (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Advertisement

Hot Shots! (1991) 11 a.m. IFC

Wuthering Heights (1939) 11 a.m. TCM

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Noon AMC

RoboCop (1987) Noon Showtime

Advertisement

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 1 p.m. IFC

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 2 p.m. FX

Blockers (2018) 2 p.m. FXX

The Man Who Would Be King (1975) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Die Hard 2 (1990) 2:18 p.m. Cinemax

Pavarotti (2019) 3 p.m. TMC

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

Monster’s Ball (2001) 3:45 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Fifth Element (1997) 5 p.m. AMC

Ant-Man (2015) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 6 p.m. Ovation

The Kid Detective (2020) 6:17 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 6:30 and 10 p.m. Paramount

Runaway Jury (2003) 6:49 p.m. Encore

The Right Stuff (1983) 8 p.m. KCET

American Pie (1999) 8 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

The Invisible Man (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 8 p.m. USA

Black Panther (2018) 9 p.m. TBS

Tropic Thunder (2008) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Doctor Sleep (2019) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

The Producers (1968) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Almost Famous (2000) 10:20 p.m. Epix

Oasis: Supersonic (2016) 11:50 p.m. TMC

Advertisement