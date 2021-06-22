What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Superman & Lois’ and ‘The Flash’ on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash When Ultraviolet (Alexa Barajas) returns to Central City, Allegra (Kayla Compton) tries to find her and change her heart in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Superman & Lois Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) in this new episode. Elizabeth Tulloch and Emmanuelle Chriqui also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Mental Samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Mysteries of Mental Illness An estimated one in four people struggles with some form of mental illness at some point during their lives, yet these disorders are often subject to widespread misconceptions and unwarranted social stigma. This new four-part series, premiering with two episodes and concluding Wednesday, documents efforts across generations to unravel mysteries of mental illness and give voice to Americans dealing with these issues. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 9 p.m. BET

Chopped Alton Brown is in charge of an extraordinary tournament where the competitors are in for shocking surprises. 9 p.m. Food Network

David Makes Man David (Kwame Patterson) is now a businessman in his 30s as this series returns for a second season. The new cast also includes Tony Plana, Brittany S. Hall, Erica Luttrell, Bobbi Baker, Patrice Arenas, Trinity Cidell and Rodney Gardiner. 9 p.m. OWN

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9:30 p.m. BET

College Bowl Some of the nation’s greatest collegiate rivalries compete in the ultimate battle of the brains to vie for academic scholarships in this new quiz show. Peyton Manning hosts. 10 p.m. NBC

Motherland: Fort Salem Raelle, Tally and Abigail (Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams) confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-finders as this supernatural drama returns for a second season. Lyne Renee also stars. 10 p.m. Freeform

Mr Inbetween (N) 10 p.m. FX

America’s Book of Secrets The new episode “Inside Area 51" draws heavily from documents the CIA declassified in 2013 after decades of secrecy. 10 p.m. History

SPECIALS

2021 NBA Draft Lottery (N) 5:30 p.m. ESPN

2020-21 Lakers Plays of the Year (N) 8 p.m. SportsNet

SPORTS

Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

UEFA European Championship Czech Republic versus England, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Croatia versus Scotland, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

2021 College World Series Game 8, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Montreal Canadiens visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 6 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Samantha Bee; Ciara. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Giada De Laurentiis; Vin Diesel; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jessamyn Stanley; Ronan Farrow; Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton and Ashley Nicole Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Eddie Murphy (“Coming 2 America”); Chloë Grace Moretz (“Tom and Jerry”); sous vide cooking. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); track stars the Sheppard sisters. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”) gives advice to viewers; a woman fights food insecurity in her community. 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family George Lopez (“Walking With Herb”); Brandi Milloy. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show D.L. Hughley (“How to Survive America”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Miranda Cosgrove; Debbie Matenopoulos; Victor Cruz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “I Won’t Back Down”; Rose Byrne; Fortune Feimster. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Ludacris Bridges (“Fast & Furious 9"); James TW. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jordan Klepper tries to better understand the Trump supporters gathered at rallies and protests. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vin Diesel; Riley Keough; Modest Mouse performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wanda Sykes; Craig Melvin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Quentin Tarantino; Iliza Shlesinger; Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Graham Norton; Zosia Mamet; Brandon Taylor; Kristina Schiano performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Elizabeth Olsen; film director Edgar Wright. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Eighth Grade (2018) 8 a.m. TMC

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 8:21 a.m. HBO

Split (2016) 8:30 a.m. FXX

Twins (1988) 9 a.m. AMC; 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Moonlight (2016) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 9:30 a.m. and 9:32 p.m. Starz

How She Move (2007) 9:35 a.m. TMC

Tully (2018) 9:55 a.m. Cinemax

You Can’t Get Away With Murder (1939) 10 a.m. TCM

Blazing Saddles (1974) 10:45 a.m. AMC

Matilda (1996) 11 a.m. Freeform

Exiled: A Law & Order Movie (1998) 11 a.m. Sundance

Queen & Slim (2019) 11:32 a.m. Cinemax

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Wall Street (1987) 1:47 p.m. Cinemax

The Kid Detective (2020) 2:59 p.m. Starz

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

Shrek 2 (2004) 3 p.m. Freeform

Slow West (2015) 3:05 p.m. TMC

Hot Shots! (1991) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Ordinary People (1980) 3:45 p.m. Epix

Executive Decision (1996) 3:55 p.m. Cinemax

Hoosiers (1986) 4 p.m. FS1

Kajillionaire (2020) 4:45 p.m. HBO

Jurassic Park (1993) 5:05 p.m. Syfy

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

The Way Back (2020) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

Cop Land (1997) 6:10 p.m. TMC

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 7 p.m. Freeform

Furious 7 (2015) 7 p.m. FX

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. BBC America

Doubt (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. IFC

First Cow (2019) 8 p.m. TMC

American Gangster (2007) 10:45 p.m. TNT

