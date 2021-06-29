What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ on Freeform; Alton Brown on ‘Chopped’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) put family plans on hold when an army of Godspeeds attacks Central City. Chillblaine (guest star Jon Cor), claiming that he has turned over a new leaf, wins release from prison, but Frost (Danielle Panabaker) is skeptical. 8 p.m. The CW

America’s Top Dog Curt Menefee and David Koechner are the hosts as this unscripted series returns with a two-episode season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. A&E

Mental Samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Curtis (LaVan Davis) puts Ellas’ (Cassi Davis) big day in peril, and Malik (Larramie Doc Shaw) takes a class that doesn’t go over well with the rest of the family. (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Chopped Alton Brown continues tormenting contestants with wild recipes. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Vinny and Jeremy (J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn) both run for an open council seat, with wildly different platforms. 9:30 p.m. BET

Frontline The new episode “Germany’s Neo-Nazis and the Far Right” investigates the rise of far-right extremism and violence in the same country that saw Adolf Hitler rise to power less than a century ago. 10 p.m. KOCE

Motherland: Fort Salem In the new episode, the Unit begins its work at War College. Meanwhile, Scylla and Anacostia (Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney) partner for a dangerous mission. Jessica Sutton and Taylor Hickson also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Mr Inbetween (N) 10 p.m. FX

College Bowl Mississippi versus Tennessee; Morehouse College versus Columbia University. Peyton Manning hosts this new episode of the collegiate quiz show. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

UFOs: The Pentagon Proof This new special from TMZ examines the U.S. government’s official response to recently released evidence. 8 p.m. Fox

SPORTS

2020 UEFA European Championship England versus Germany, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Sweden versus Ukraine, 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Tennis: Wimbledon Championships First round, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; second round, 3 a.m. ESPN

Baseball The Angels visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA

2021 College World Series Finals: Vanderbilt versus Mississippi State, Game 2, 4 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball The Connecticut Sun visit the Washington Mystics, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NBA playoffs The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy; author Roger Bennett. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The Baby Boss; couples renew wedding vows; West Virginia foster care family update. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Inger Burnett-Zeigler; book club pick. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Prodigal Son”); Kal Penn (“Clarice”); singer Kelsea Ballerini. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mayoral candidate Eric Adams (D-N.Y.); the Sheppard sisters. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Chef Toya Boudy; the Onyx family. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Bershan Shaw (“The Real Housewives of New York”); chef Nikki Dinki. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tony Hale; Bill Bellamy and Bobby Bones guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Closing Time”; Howie Mandel; Ilana Glazer; Danny Trejo; Elle King performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell; Wiz Khalifa; guest host Chelsea Handler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sofia Vergara; Jack Antonoff; Bleachers perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Vin Diesel; Helen Mirren; Ludacris; John Cena; Tyrese Gibson; Justin Lin; Jordana Brewster. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dax Shepard; Monica Padman; Tony Hale; Saweetie performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Adams; activist Stacey Abrams; Ashe performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Steve Buscemi; Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

20th Century Women Annette Bening earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work in this 2016 dramedy from writer-director Mike Mills, who based his Oscar-nominated screenplay partly on his own California childhood. This coming-of-age drama is set in 1979 Santa Barbara, where 15-year-old Jamie Fields (Lucas Jade Zumann) struggles with changing times as his mother, Dorothea (Bening), who runs the boarding house where they live, is determined to prepare him for life. Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig and Billy Crudup costar. 8 p.m. Showtime

The Legend of the Underground Running during Pride Month, this new documentary from filmmakers Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey examines the fight against discrimination in contemporary Nigeria from the perspective of several bold young nonconformists who insist on living their authentic lives. 9 p.m. HBO

Hitch (2005) 8 a.m. E!

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 a.m. and 9:33 p.m. Starz

Bounce (2000) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax

Captain Phillips (2013) 9 a.m. BBC America

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Erin Brockovich (2000) 10 a.m. Sundance

Easy A (2010) 10:30 a.m. MTV

Taken (2008) 12:15 p.m., 9 p.m. Encore

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Knocked Up (2007) 12:30 p.m. MTV

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 1:49 p.m. Encore

Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Pretty in Pink (1986) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Matchstick Men (2003) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Mean Girls (2004) 3:35 p.m. MTV

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) 4 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

Enemy of the State (1998) 5 p.m. AMC

A Place in the Sun (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Courage Under Fire (1996) 5:12 p.m. Starz

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 5:55 p.m. Showtime

No Way Out (1987) 6 p.m. TMC

Tenet (2020) 6:25 p.m. HBO

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET

Cast Away (2000) 7 p.m. Freeform

East of Eden (1955) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. IFC

The Fighter (2010) 8 p.m. TMC

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Rocketman (2019) 9:35 p.m. Epix

Se7en (1995) 11:35 p.m. Syfy

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 11:40 p.m. Epix

