Advertisement
Share
Television

Emmy voters reward ‘Bridgerton’ with nominations for series, Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in a scene from "Bridgerton"
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor star in the nominated Netflix series “Bridgerton.”
(Liam Daniel/Netflix)
By Michael OrdoñaStaff Writer 
Share

Emmy voters could not resist the wildly popular bodice-ripper “Bridgerton,” awarding the show nominations, including best drama series.

Netflix’s period romance, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, also notched a nod for lead actor Regé-Jean Page, though his costar, lead actress Phoebe Dynevor, was left off the list of honorees. .

Advertisement

Breakout star Page will not be returning next season because his character’s story in the show’s source books has ended.

Company Town

Why is Regé-Jean Page leaving Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton?’

BRIDGERTON

Company Town

Why is Regé-Jean Page leaving Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton?’

In network TV, seeing a breakout star bolt from a hit show would be unusual. In the streaming world, it’s a different story.

“Bridgerton” is one of the most-watched shows in Netflix history and the most-watched debut of any of its originals, the streamer has said. It may be losing its leading man from Season 1, but not only is Season 2 on the way, there is also a spinoff in the works.

The show was snubbed by the Golden Globes but received two SAG nominations. For Page, 31 the Emmy nod is his first. Rhimes has three previous Emmy nominations with no wins, but was selected to the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2017.

Television

Here’s the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES, CA a€" SEPTEMBER 7, 2017: Emmy Statuettes grace the engraving table where Emmy award winners will have their statue personalized at the exclusive Emmy after-party celebration on Sunday September 17 following the 69th Emmy Awards. During a preview Thursday guests could experience what awaits Emmy winners, nominees and television luminaries. All decor and food elements for the Governors Ball and Creative Arts Governors Ball events are either recyclable, repurposed or bio-degradable, " added Ed Fassl, Governors Ball Committee Co-Chair. "All elements will come together to create an inspiring and unforgettable experience for our guest." (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Television

Here’s the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations

Tuesday morning brings the 2021 Emmy nominations. Here are the honorees in the major categories.

More Coverage

The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2021 Emmy nominations
‘Pose’ star Mj Rodriguez earns history-making Emmy nod

TelevisionAwardsEmmys
Michael Ordoña

Michael Ordoña covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement