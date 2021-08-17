What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Superman & Lois’ and ‘Stargirl’ on The CW; ‘College Bowl: USC vs. UCLA’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
America’s Got Talent Twelve performers take the stage at the Dolby Theatre. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC
Stargirl Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is wary when an unexpected visitor shows up and a mysterious antique collector (guest star Jonathan Cake) raises red flags for Pat and Barbara (Luke Wilson, Amy Smart). Meg DeLacy, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star. 8 p.m. The CW
LEGO Masters Contestants build puppets then work together to put on a puppet show. 8 p.m. Fox
Superman & Lois Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber) while Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life in the season finale. Lana, Kyle and Sarah (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette) agree to stay in Smallville to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wolé Parks and Adam Rayner also star. 9 p.m. The CW
From George Reeves to the new “Superman & Lois,” the superhero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, have thrived most on TV’s patient character development.
Fantasy Island Daphne and Zev (guest stars Odette and Dave Annable) come to the island in search of the ultimate adventure together. Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes. John Gabriel Rodriguez and Michelle Cortés also guest star. 9 p.m. Fox
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (season finale) 9 p.m. A&E
Tyler Perry’s The Oval Richard, Dale and Sharon (Javon Johnson, Derek Alexander Dixon and Teesha Renée) end up in a horrific situation in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of New York City (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Bravo’s glittery reality franchise has always encouraged competitive consumption. But cast members’ financial ‘smoke and mirrors’ can lead to trouble.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) 9 p.m. TLC
College Bowl The quarterfinal rounds conclude with USC versus UCLA. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Hart to Heart Taraji P. Henson discusses her early years in Hollywood as a single mother and the tough choices she had to make. 10 p.m. E!
Motherland: Fort Salem Suspicion and distrust in Alden begin to mount as Abigail and Tally (Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton) pressure those in authority to make changes. Taylor Hickson, Amalia Holm and Demetria McKinney also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Man versus History In the new episode “Hamilton versus Burr,” storyteller Bil Lepp revisits famous feuds: Hamilton and Burr; the Hatfields and McCoys; and the gunfight at the O.K. Corral. 10 p.m. History
Welcome to Plathville (season premiere) 10:05 p.m. TLC
Miracle Workers The wagon train makes a stop at Independence Rock where they decide to celebrate the Fourth of July. Ezekiel and Prudence (Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan) try their best to enjoy the holiday, but Benny (Steve Buscemi) tries to reclaim his status as the top outlaw in the Wild West. Karan Soni also stars in this new episode of the quirky comedy. 10:30 p.m. and 11 TBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Detroit Tigers, 4 p.m. BSW; the Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Summer League Basketball Championship (Live) 6 p.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer The Colorado Rapids visit the LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Jennifer Hudson; director Liesl Tommy (“Respect”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Octavia Spencer; Christina Tosi and Ashley Holt; Jenn Falik. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jason Momoa; Billie Jean King; Chandler Baker. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Rock (“Spiral”); Olivia Holt (“Cruel Summer”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Amy Klobuchar; Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez. 10 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Shannon; Paris Hilton; Courtney Barnett performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amanda Peet; Roger Bennett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Julie Bowen guest hosts; Minnie Driver; Jacob Elordi; Ashe. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ed Sheeran performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Hudson; Lior Raz; Jeff Bowders with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Drumline (2002) 8 a.m. HBO
Hoop Dreams (1994) 8:05 a.m. TMC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 8:17 a.m. Encore
The Party (2017) 8:35 a.m. Epix
Boiler Room (2000) 9 a.m. Showtime
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 10 a.m. AMC
Life of Pi (2012) 10 a.m. HBO
Black Mass (2015) 10 a.m. History
Men in Black (1997) 10:11 a.m. and 11:18 p.m. Encore
Blood Father (2016) 11 a.m. Syfy
Mad Hot Ballroom (2005) 11 a.m. TMC
This Is the End (2013) 11:15 a.m. Starz
Crawl (2019) 11:25 a.m. Epix
Goodfellas (1990) 12:33 p.m. History
The Nutty Professor (1996) 12:55 p.m. TMC
A Few Good Men (1992) 1 p.m. AMC
Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) 1 p.m. TCM
Little Women (2019) 1:48 and 9 p.m. Encore
Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Freeform
Sicario (2015) 3 p.m. FX
Human Desire (1954) 3 p.m. TCM
The Natural (1984) 4:30 p.m. FS1; 10 p.m. Ovation
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Freeform
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
The Rock (1996) 6 p.m. AMC
Hook (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 7 p.m. Freeform
In a Lonely Place (1950) 7 p.m. TCM
The Good Dinosaur (2015) 7:23 p.m. Encore
Cinderella (2015) 7:33 p.m. Starz
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 7:50 p.m. HBO
The Way Back (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
As Good as It Gets (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
The Martian (2015) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Monster’s Ball (2001) 8 p.m. TMC
Pacific Rim (2013) 8 p.m. TNT
Enemy of the State (1998) 9 p.m. AMC
Crossfire (1947) 9 p.m. TCM
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax
Moonlight (2016) 10 p.m. TMC
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 10:45 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: Nicole Kidman, Adam Driver, ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ and more
TV highlights for Aug. 15-21 include Nicole Kidman in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Adam Driver in the musical “Annette” and the “Stand Up to Cancer” telethon
TV Grids for the entire week of Aug. 15 - 21 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ on TCM; ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Toy Story 2'
Movies on TV this week: August 15: ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ on TCM; ‘Toy Story,’ ‘Toy Story 2' on Freeform; ‘Forrest Gump’ on AMC
Movies on TV for the week of Aug. 15-21 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
What’s on TV: Television listings
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.