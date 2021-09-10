What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Smurfs’ on Nickelodeon; 9/11 special coverage; ‘Dynasty’ on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Smurfs A new version of the animated children’s show. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Burden of Truth On the day before their disciplinary hearing, Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) try to finish building their case against the mine. Luna (Star Slade) looks for a link between the mine and the trafficking ring, while Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) vows to protect Dee (Victoria Turko) from her ex-boyfriend in this new episode of the drama. 8 p.m. The CW

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off The bakers create “Lion King"-inspired cakes in this new episode. 8 p.m. Disney

Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies, who also directed this new episode) continues looking into Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett), with help from Adam (Sam Underwood) and an old friend. Blake (Grant Show) focuses on his Senate bid, and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) gets a surprise visit that leads to life-changing results. Sam Adegoke and Michael Michele also star. 9 p.m. The CW



Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Dino Hunters When a valuable fossil is found in a precarious location, Clayton brings in a team of horses and a helicopter to help extract it. Andre tries to save Abercrombie’s mammoth. 10:15 p.m. Discovery

9/11 Anniversary

9/11: The Legacy Millions of American children awoke on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, anticipating a Tuesday much like any other. By the end of that fateful day eight had died and more than 3,000 had lost a parent. 7 p.m. History

The CIA: Race Against Time — The True Story of the CIA and 9/11 In this new special, officials and elite operatives inside the CIA give first-person accounts of their efforts to warn the United States about the potential of a cataclysmic attack orchestrated by Osama bin Laden. 8 p.m. CBS

Frontline The season-premiere episode “America After 9/11" looks at the era of fear, mistrust and division in America that followed the terrorist attacks. 8 p.m. KOCE

Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center This new special uses a unique architectural and engineering perspective to chronicle the conception, construction and destruction of the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center. 8 p.m. History

Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report This new special provides new footage and interviews from the war-torn country and its surrounding areas before and after the Taliban takeover. 8 p.m. Showtime

20/20 In the first of two new episodes, David Muir interviews survivors and family members who lost loved ones in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on United Flight 93. In the second, a group of 20-year-olds whose mothers were pregnant with them when their fathers were killed in the 9/11 attacks and their families talk about their lives. 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

9/11/01: The First Night This five-hour special replays TV coverage from the night following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. 9 p.m. MSNBC

9/11: One Day in America This new installment of the documentary miniseries follows the first firefighters on the scene of the World Trade Center attacks and their efforts to rescue trapped civilians. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Detainee 001 This new documentary from filmmaker Greg Barker profiles John Walker Lindh, the American man who was found on a battlefield in Afghanistan with enemy forces and who later played a role in the Taliban prisoner uprising that led to the first American casualty of the war in Afghanistan. 9 p.m. Showtime

SPORTS

2021 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s doubles championship, 9 a.m. ESPN2; men’s semifinals, noon and 4 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The San Francisco Giants visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

MLS Soccer The Orlando City SC visit the Atlanta United FC, 4 p.m. FS1

College Football Kansas visits Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas-El Paso visits Boise State, 6:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Remembering the 9/11 terrorist attacks; the importance of recess at schools. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Performance by the cast of Broadway’s “Come From Away.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeff Daniels (“American Rust”); Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”); a tribute to Central Park. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Star Jones; the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Hugh Grant; Marie Kondo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Olivia Munn; Sarah Hyland; Amanda Seyfried; Meagan Good; Gina Torres; Cristin Milioti. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Washington Week Asma Khalid, NPR; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Martha Raddatz, ABC; Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal; Pierre Thomas, ABC. Host Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland); Christina Bellantoni, the 19th News; author George F. Will (“American Happiness and Discontents: The Unruly Torrent, 2008-2020”). (N) 10 and 11:50 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Bell; Kirby Howell-Baptiste; Metallica performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Julianne Moore; Rufus Wainwright performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Keaton; Teyonah Parris; Chris Stapleton performs; Jerome Flood II performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Widows (2018) 8:30 a.m. FX

Vertigo (1958) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Eighth Grade (2018) 8:35 a.m. TMC

The Fighter (2010) 9 a.m. AMC

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 9 a.m. FXX

20th Century Women (2016) 10:10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

The Road Warrior (1981) 10:15 a.m. BBC America

The Birds (1963) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 11 a.m. Epix

Only the Brave (2017) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

American Made (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

Mission: Impossible III (2006) Noon FXX

Minority Report (2002) 12:15 p.m. BBC America

You Can Count on Me (2000) 12:38 p.m. Cinemax

Starship Troopers (1997) 1:05 and 10:45 p.m. Encore

Mean Girls (2004) 1:05 p.m. MTV

Elizabeth (1998) 1:11 p.m. Starz

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Brokeback Mountain (2005) 2 p.m. TMC

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:55 p.m. Epix

A League of Their Own (1992) 3:18 p.m. Encore

Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX

The Seventh Victim (1943) 5 p.m. TCM

I, Tonya (2017) 6 p.m. TMC

The East (2013) 6:03 p.m. Cinemax

Trolls (2016) 6:25 p.m. Disney

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 6:25 p.m. Epix

The Untouchables (1987) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Crocodile Dundee (1986) 6:45 p.m. IFC

The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 p.m. POP

News of the World (2020) 7:55 p.m. HBO

12 Angry Men (1957) 8 p.m. KCET

Unstoppable (2010) 8 p.m. AMC

Bumblebee (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Patriot Games (1992) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Help (2011) 9 p.m. USA

American Pie (1999) 9:20 p.m. POP

GalaxyQuest (1999) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Hoosiers (1986) 9:45 p.m. KCET

Public Enemies (2009) 9:59 p.m. Starz

Star Trek (2009) 10 p.m. AMC

Ruby in Paradise (1993) 10 p.m. TMC

Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TRU

Welcome to the Dollhouse (1995) 11 p.m. TCM

