What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Raise a Glass to Love’ on Hallmark; ‘Imperfect High’ on Lifetime
SERIES
America’s Top Dog (season premiere) Noon A&E
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen Guy Fieri invites his friends to put a spin on some American classics. Eric Greenspan prepares lobster rolls, Maneet Chauhan serves a Southern-belle mint julep, Christian Petroni makes teriyaki meatloaf and Justin Warner fries fajita chimichangas. 12:30 p.m. Food Network
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In this new episode Holmes marks the Emmys by baking biscuits inspired by “Ted Lasso.” She also builds a charcuterie board with the founders of Lady and Larder and kicks off football season with a chicken parm sub. 7:30 p.m. The CW
Supergirl (N) 8 p.m. The CW
The Zoo: San Diego When lesser flamingo eggs and chicks are being preyed upon by hungry predators, the zookeepers must make a difficult decision. Also, a wallaby and her joey, Everest, become ambassador animals and staff members create a new perch for a young fishing cat. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (N) 8 p.m. BBC America
Expedition Unknown (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Outgrown Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson (“Boise Boys”) shift their focus from flipping houses to helping families renovate their homes to meet their changing needs. In the premiere they help a couple and their two sons living in 700-square-foot, one bedroom, one bath home.8 p.m. HGTV
48 Hours (season premiere) 10 p.m. CBS
Design Star: Next Gen The final three designers create a master bedroom in two days in the season finale. 10 p.m. HGTV
SPECIALS
2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards Taped during two nights of ceremonies on Sept. 11 and 12 at the Event Deck at L.A. Live, this telecast features highlights of the Emmys for technical and other achievements, and guest acting roles on TV productions. 8 p.m. FXX
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Burnley versus Arsenal, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Manchester City versus Southampton, 7 a.m. USA; Aston Villa versus Everton, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Football USC visits Washington State, 12:30 p.m. Fox. Also, Michigan State visits Miami, 9 a.m. ABC; Nebraska visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Western Michigan visits Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. BSSC; Cincinnati visits Indiana, 9 a.m. ESPN; Coastal Carolina visits Buffalo, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Virginia Tech visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. FS1; Hampton visits Howard, 9 a.m. NBCSP; Purdue visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Alabama visits Florida, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Georgia Tech visits Clemson, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Florida State visits Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Tulsa visits Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Mississippi State visits Memphis, 1 p.m. ESPN2; South Carolina visits Georgia, 4 p.m. ESPN; Auburn visits Penn State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Furman visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; Tulane visits Ole Miss, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma State visits Boise State, 6 p.m. FS1; San Jose State visits Hawaii, 9:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Cincinnati Reds, 11 a.m. SportsNetLA; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. Fox; the Oakland As visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. MLB
Boxing PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela versus Deiner Berrio, 4 p.m. FS1
MLS Soccer The LA Galaxy visit Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. SportsNet
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Ayman (premiere) (N) 5 p.m. MSNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé COVID-19 and public health: Dr. Leana Wen discusses. (N) 8 p.m. KLCS
Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Mortal Kombat Based on the video game franchise, this 2021 martial arts fantasy film directed by Simon McQuoid stars Lewis Tan as a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter who is ignorant of his family lineage and can’t understand why an assassin is stalking him. Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson and Mehcad Brooks also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Imperfect High A follow-up to the 2015 TV movie “Perfect High,” this new drama explores the realities of teenage drug abuse, exacerbated by peer pressure. Nia Sioux stars as a new girl trying to fit in at Lakewood High School. Sherri Shepherd and Ali Skovbye also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Raise a Glass to Love Jenna (Broadway star Laura Osnes), who aspires to be a master sommelier, returns to her family vineyard where she meets an Argentine winemaker (Juan Di Pace) in this 2021 romantic comedy. Real-life master sommelier Jennifer Huether served as consultant and has a cameo as herself. 9 p.m. Hallmark
The Price of Fitting In A suburban mother fears that her worst nightmare is coming true when her previously well-behaved daughter starts hanging out with the wrong crowd at her school. She becomes surly and withdrawn around her mother and her grades start to fall. Lora Burke, Elizabeth Adams, Nick Smyth and Kadrian Enyia star in this 2021 melodrama. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Inside Out (2015) 8:52 a.m. Encore
The Birds (1963) 9 a.m. Showtime
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 9 a.m. TMC
The Jungle Book (2016) 10:05 a.m. Freeform
Slumdog Millionaire (2008) 10:15 a.m. Epix
A League of Their Own (1992) 10:30 a.m. and 10:47 p.m. Encore
Cast Away (2000) 11 a.m. AMC
G.I. Jane (1997) 11 a.m. Showtime
The Prize (1963) 11 a.m. TCM
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 11:11 a.m. Starz
Blockers (2018) Noon FX
American Pie (1999) Noon Paramount
42 (2013) Noon VH1
Flight (2012) 12:20 p.m. Epix
Field of Dreams (1989) 12:30 p.m. POP
X-Men (2000) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Platoon (1986) 1:05 p.m. Showtime
Stand and Deliver (1988) 1:30 p.m. HBO
The Wild One (1954) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Forrest Gump (1994) 2 p.m. AMC
The Full Monty (1997) 2 p.m. TMC
A Bug’s Life (1998) 2:40 p.m. Freeform
John Wick (2014) 2:50 p.m. Syfy
First Blood (1982) 3 and 7 p.m. Sundance
The Harder They Fall (1956) 3 p.m. TCM
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 3 and 8:45 p.m. USA
American Gangster (2007) 3:15 p.m. VH1
Elysium (2013) 3:52 p.m. Starz
Shine (1996) 4 p.m. KCET
You Can Count on Me (2000) 4:26 p.m. Cinemax
Zootopia (2016) 4:50 p.m. Freeform
Die Hard (1988) 5 p.m. AMC
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. Syfy
Hustlers (2019) 5 p.m. TMC
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 5:30 p.m. A&E
Sing (2016) 5:40 p.m. Disney
News of the World (2020) 5:55 p.m. HBO
Friday (1995) 6 p.m. BET
Shrek (2001) 6 p.m. FX
The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
Ant-Man (2015) 6:15 p.m. USA
The Other Guys (2010) 6:25 p.m. Comedy Central
The Help (2011) 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Bravo
Seven (1995) 6:50 p.m. TMC
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 6:57 p.m. Encore
Man on a Tightrope (1953) 7 p.m. TCM
Menace II Society (1993) 7 p.m. VH1
Finding Nemo (2003) 7:20 p.m. Freeform
The Wedding Singer (1998) 7:30 p.m. Paramount
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
McLintock! (1963) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8 p.m. A&E
Die Hard 2 (1990) 8 p.m. AMC
Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. E!
Shrek 2 (2004) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
Mortal Kombat (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
Imperfect High (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Walk the Line (2005) 8:30 p.m. CMT
Blinded by the Light (2019) 8:30 p.m. Reelz
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8:55 p.m. Comedy Central
Raise a Glass to Love (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Human Desire (1954) 9 p.m. TCM
Finding Dory (2016) 9:50 p.m. Freeform
A Beautiful Mind (2001) 9:56 p.m. Starz
The Price of Fitting In (2021) 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Taxi Driver (1976) 11 p.m. TCM
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 11 p.m. TMC
