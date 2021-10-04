What’s on TV Monday, October 4: ‘POV : Fruits of Labor’ on PBS; ‘Dancing With the Stars’
SERIES
The Neighborhood When Gemma (Beth Behrs) hires Alexis (guest star Nicole Sullivan) at the school, Tina (Tichina Arnold) suspects the new teacher may not be quite who she claims to be. Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Blind auditions continue, with Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
Ariana Grande is the latest pop star to take a seat on NBC’s ‘The Voice.’ The ‘7 Rings’ singer will replace Nick Jonas as a Season 21 coach.
Roswell, New Mexico (N) 8 p.m. The CW
9-1-1 Athena (Angela Bassett) races to save her family from a tragedy as the citywide blackout spreads mayhem throughout Los Angeles. Also, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) makes a life-changing decision and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) has a tough choice to make about the future. Sasha Roiz guest stars in this new episode of the action series. 8 p.m. Fox
Bob Hearts Abishola After returning home from their wedding in Nigeria, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) moves into Bob’s (Billy Gardell) house and redecorates in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS Gibbs and Parker (Mark Harmon, Gary Cole) go on a road trip to locate one of a serial killer’s victims in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dancing With the Stars On “Britney Night” the couples dance to the music of Britney Spears. 9 p.m. ABC
What started as a blogger’s tagline has become a global rallying cry for justice and freedom. The story of #FreeBritney, as told by the movement’s leaders.
The Big Leap (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Halloween Baking Championship John Henson asks the remaining bakers to reimagine a classic dessert in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Laetitia In the finale of this true-crime miniseries, Béatrice (Alix Poisson) meets with Touchais (Yannick Choirat) to fill in the blanks of her complicated relationship with the twins as disturbing new allegations surface. Sophie Breyer, Sam Karmann and Noam Morgensztern also star. 9 p.m. HBO
The L Word: Generation Q (N) 9 p.m. Showtime
NCIS: Hawai’i After a petty officer who devotes himself to helping wayward young people find a new path in the Marines is killed, Kai (Alex Tarrant) goes undercover with one of Hawaii’s oldest surf gangs in this new episode of the spinoff. Vanessa Lachey, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon also star with guest stars Mahina Anne Marie, Ben Venturina and Martin Martinez. 10 p.m. CBS
Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC
POV The new documentary “Fruits of Labor” from filmmaker Emily Cohen Ibañez follows a Mexican American teenager named Ashley who lives in a small agricultural town on the coast of Central California and dreams of going away to college until local ICE raids threaten to separate her family and she becomes the principal breadwinner. 10 p.m. KOCE
Creepshow (N) 10 p.m. AMC
Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey’s After Dark (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
Ultra City Smiths Dire circumstances bring Detectives Mills and Gail (voices of Jimmi Simpson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph) to the hospital as Little Grace (voice of Alia Shawkat) learns of the damage she’s caused in the two-episode season finale of the stop-motion animation series. With the voices of Kristen Bell and Damon Herriman and Jason Mantzoukas. 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. AMC
SPORTS
NFL Football The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Chargers, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Dave Grohl; Rita Moreno. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rami Malek (“No Time to Die”); Andy Grammer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Malcolm-Jamal Warner (“The Resident”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Dr. Laura Berman. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Women who have lost nearly half their size; the cauliflower food explosion; treating insomnia. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show New Kids on the Block. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anderson Cooper (“Vanderbilt”); aerialist Aidan Bryant. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Chlöe Bailey. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.); Sam Bennett; Rina Shah; Carrie Lukas. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; Cobie Smulders; Farruko performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Griffin; David Chase; Barrett Martin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Isle of the Dead (1945) 8 a.m. TCM
The Abyss (1989) 8:05 a.m. Starz
Life of Pi (2012) 8:35 a.m. HBO
The Curse of the Cat People (1944) 9:30 a.m. TCM
The Other Guys (2010) 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. MTV
Ghost Ship (1943) 11 a.m. TCM; 8 p.m. AMC
Premium Rush (2012) 11:03 a.m. Encore
The Lobster (2015) Noon TMC
I Walked With a Zombie (1943) 12:15 p.m. TCM
The Goonies (1985) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 1:30 p.m. MTV
Munich (2005) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
The Seventh Victim (1943) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985) 1:50 p.m. Epix
Phantom Thread (2017) 1:53 p.m. Cinemax
Junior (1994) 2 p.m. TMC
Ray (2004) 2:26 p.m. Encore
War Horse (2011) 2:55 p.m. HBO
Cat People (1942) 3 p.m. TCM
300 (2006) 3 p.m. TNT
Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform
Twins (1988) 4 p.m. TMC
Final Analysis (1992) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 4:25 p.m. MTV
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 5 p.m. FX
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 5 p.m. TCM
Ready Player One (2018) 5 p.m. TNT
Poltergeist (1982) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 6 p.m. BBC America
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
Milk (2008) 6:50 p.m. Showtime
Your Cheatin’ Heart (1964) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. POP
Doctor Strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT
Fright Night (2011) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
