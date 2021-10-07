What’s on TV Thursday: Season premiere of ‘United States of Al’ and the premiere of ‘Ghosts’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon After George Sr. (Lance Barber) admitted to Mary (Zoe Perry) that he’s unhappy with how his life has gone, he winds up in a bar where he is approached by a newly single neighbor (guest star Melissa Peterman). Also, Sheldon and Missy (Iain Armitage, Raegan Revord) have run away. Montana Jordan and Annie Potts also star in the season premiere. 8 p.m. CBS

Coroner (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

United States of Al In the season premiere of the fish-out-of-water comedy about Al (Adhir Kalyan), an Afghan military interpreter trying to adjust to life in America, Al’s American friends try to help him get his sister to safety after Kabul falls to the Taliban. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Farrah Mackenzie and Kelli Goss also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ghosts Adapted from a British series, this new comedy stars Rose McIver (“iZombie”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“The Mindy Project”) as a couple who decide to convert a run-down country estate they inherited into a bed-and-breakfast. Too late, they discover the property is occupied by the spirits of deceased former residents, including an 11th-century Viking explorer and a Prohibition-era lounge singer. Rebecca Wisocky (“Devious Maids”), Brandon Scott Jones and Danielle Pinnock lead the haunting ensemble cast. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

The Outpost This fantasy-adventure series ends its run after four seasons as Talon (Jessica Green) leads her friends in a battle against the gods. Anand Desai-Barochia, Izuka Hoyle and Adam Johnson also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season premiere) 9 p.m. WE

Bull (season premiere) (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX

Cake Live-action/animated. (N) 10 p.m. FXX

Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. TRU

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. A&E

SPORTS

MLB Baseball Playoffs The Chicago White Sox visit the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. FS1; the Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 5 p.m. FS1

College Football Houston visits Tulane, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qualifying United States versus Jamaica, from Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. Fox and 5:30 p.m. NFL

High School Football Edison at Los Alamitos, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Singer Natalie Hemby; Chris Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jamie Lee Curtis; “Today” anchors get flu shots; saving the Swiss Alps from melting. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Calum Scott performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mark Cuban; Barbara Corcoran; Daymond John; Robert Herjavec. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ali Wentworth. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jason Isaacs; Yara Martinez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Brooke Burke; food addictions. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Britney Spears’ accusations against her father; a survivor of NXIVM discusses Allison Mack. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Dakota Johnson; Danny Seo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Wild West”; Shannen Doherty; Brendan Hunt. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil In a text exchange a girl says she has attempted to kill her mother. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”); Kane Brown performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Taraji P. Henson (“Peace of Mind With Taraji”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Madonna; young performers Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Olivia Perez; Reba McEntire performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sanjay Gupta; director Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ellen Pompeo; Henry Winkler; Billy Idol performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Daniel Craig; Rami Malek. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark While fleeing a bully, three teenagers hide in a “haunted house” where they stumble across a secret room that contains a book of horror stories. Zoe Colletti, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint and Matt Smith star in director André Ovredal’s 2019 adaptation of a juvenile book series by Alvin Schwartz. 9 p.m. Syfy

The Opposite Sex (1956) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Spectre (2015) 9 a.m. FX

The Cider House Rules (1999) 10:17 a.m. Cinemax

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 11:09 a.m. Starz

Before Sunrise (1995) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Jerry Maguire (1996) 12:38 and 10:43 p.m. Starz

Before Sunset (2004) 1 p.m. Showtime

Rushmore (1998) 1:45 p.m. Epix

American Gangster (2007) 2:30 p.m. BET

Before Midnight (2013) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Stratton Story (1949) 3 p.m. TCM

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Ant-Man (2015) 4:30 p.m. Syfy

Captain Phillips (2013) 4:49 p.m. Starz

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 5 p.m. BBC America

The Cowboys (1972) 5 p.m. REELZ

Ghostbusters (1984) 6 p.m. Freeform

Boiler Room (2000) 6 p.m. TMC

Stage Door (1937) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Scream (1996) 7 p.m. AMC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 7:06 p.m. Encore

Pulp Fiction (1994) 8 p.m. BBC America

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Flatliners (1990) 8 p.m. Epix

How the West Was Won (1962) 8 p.m. REELZ

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. Showtime

Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. TNT

Room Service (1938) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Super 8 (2011) 9:10 p.m. HBO

Scream 2 (1997) 9:30 p.m. AMC

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 9:52 p.m. Cinemax

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 11 p.m. BBC America

X-Men (2000) 11 p.m. Bravo

