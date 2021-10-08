Advertisement
Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: ‘CBS News Sunday Morning’

Two women with blond-gray hair in living room chairs
Co-authors Louise Penny, left, and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton on “CBS News Sunday Morning.”
(CBS)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning Co-authors Louise Penny and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton (“State of Terror”). Actor-singer-author Billy Porter. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Nick Clegg, Facebook; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.); Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). Podcaster Alec Lace (“First Class Fatherhood”). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Panel: Jason Riley, the Wall Street Journal; Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and her attorney discuss press freedom and democracy: Maria Ressa; Amal Clooney. Taiwan’s sovereignty: Former National Security Advisor author H.R. McMaster (“Battlegrounds: the Fight to Defend the Free World”). Will there be a major fuel crisis this winter: Thomas Friedman, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; author Candace Owens (“Blackout”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show Michael Li, Brennan Center’s Democracy Program; Phillip Atiba Goff, Center for Policing Equity; Jacqueline Charles, Miami Herald; Yvonne Kwan, San Jose State; Versha Sharma, Teen Vogue. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC. Guest Host Tiffany Cross. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Fiona Hill; Mary C. Daly, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Chris Krebs. Polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.); Nick Clegg, Facebook; Former White House Press Secretary author Stephanie Grisham (“I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House”). Panel: Donna Edwards; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; David French, the Dispatch. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen; Nick Clegg, Facebook. Panel: Donna Brazile; Chris Christie; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Maggie Haberman, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Democratic decline: Michael Abramowitz, Freedom House. Stephanie Grisham’s tell-all about the Trump White House: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Meridith McGraw, Politico. Covering abnormal political behavior: Author James Fallows (“Breaking the News”). Top media stories of the week: Brittany Shepherd, Yahoo; Sara Fischer, Axios; David Zurawik, Goucher College. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Mara Liasson; Mike Emanuel; Robby Soave; Richard Fowler; Julie Banderas. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Dean of UC Berkeley Law School and author Erwin Chemerinsky (“Presumed Guilty”). (N) 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The use of artificial intelligence to create deepfakes; at least 1,000 children taken from their parents at the U.S. border three years ago remain separated; Deep Springs College. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Television

Television

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

