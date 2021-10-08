Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: ‘CBS News Sunday Morning’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning Co-authors Louise Penny and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton (“State of Terror”). Actor-singer-author Billy Porter. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Nick Clegg, Facebook; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.); Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). Podcaster Alec Lace (“First Class Fatherhood”). Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Panel: Jason Riley, the Wall Street Journal; Jacqueline Alemany, the Washington Post; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and her attorney discuss press freedom and democracy: Maria Ressa; Amal Clooney. Taiwan’s sovereignty: Former National Security Advisor author H.R. McMaster (“Battlegrounds: the Fight to Defend the Free World”). Will there be a major fuel crisis this winter: Thomas Friedman, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; author Candace Owens (“Blackout”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show Michael Li, Brennan Center’s Democracy Program; Phillip Atiba Goff, Center for Policing Equity; Jacqueline Charles, Miami Herald; Yvonne Kwan, San Jose State; Versha Sharma, Teen Vogue. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC. Guest Host Tiffany Cross. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Fiona Hill; Mary C. Daly, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco; former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Chris Krebs. Polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.); Nick Clegg, Facebook; Former White House Press Secretary author Stephanie Grisham (“I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House”). Panel: Donna Edwards; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; David French, the Dispatch. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen; Nick Clegg, Facebook. Panel: Donna Brazile; Chris Christie; Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Maggie Haberman, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Democratic decline: Michael Abramowitz, Freedom House. Stephanie Grisham’s tell-all about the Trump White House: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Meridith McGraw, Politico. Covering abnormal political behavior: Author James Fallows (“Breaking the News”). Top media stories of the week: Brittany Shepherd, Yahoo; Sara Fischer, Axios; David Zurawik, Goucher College. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Mara Liasson; Mike Emanuel; Robby Soave; Richard Fowler; Julie Banderas. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Dean of UC Berkeley Law School and author Erwin Chemerinsky (“Presumed Guilty”). (N) 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The use of artificial intelligence to create deepfakes; at least 1,000 children taken from their parents at the U.S. border three years ago remain separated; Deep Springs College. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

