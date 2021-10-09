What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Dying to Belong,’ Lifetime; ‘Saturday Night Live,’ NBC; Dodgers
SERIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Kevin McHale and Heather Anne Campbell are guests in the opener of the two-episode season premiere of the improv comedy series. Boxer Laila Ali and Jeff Davis are guests in the second. 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW
The Zoo The zoo’s medical team performs surgery on a bison calf born with a bowed leg. Also, three lynx kittens are ready to explore their exhibit and the first known case of COVID-19 in animals in the U.S. is confirmed when a Malayan tiger tests positive. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (N) 8 p.m. BBC America
Outgrown (N) 8 p.m. HGTV
Saturday Night Live Kim Kardashian West hosts this new episode with musical guest Halsey. 8:29 p.m. NBC
World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton opens a new season of the comedy documentary series with two back-to-back episodes. The first features spoiled and/or jealous pets. The second has pigs, goats and kittens. Colin Mochrie, Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews and Molly McCook are guests. 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
College Football Utah visits USC, 5 p.m. Fox; UCLA visits Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Oklahoma visits Texas, 9 a.m. ABC; Maryland visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Arkansas visits Ole Miss, 9 a.m. ESPN; South Carolina visits Tennessee, 9 a.m. ESPN2; West Virginia visits Baylor, 9 a.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Duke, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; Georgia visits Auburn, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Boise State visits BYU, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Florida State visits North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Wake Forest visits Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; San Jose State visits Colorado State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Penn State visits Iowa, 1 p.m. Fox; TCU visits Texas Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN; Michigan visits Nebraska, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Alabama visits Texas A&M, 5 p.m. CBS; Memphis visits Tulsa, 6 p.m. ESPN2; New Mexico visits San Diego State, 6 p.m. FS
MLB Baseball Playoffs The Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 2 p.m. TBS; the Dodgers
visit the San Francisco Giants, 6 p.m. TBS
Hernández: Dave Roberts and Gabe Kapler’s shared history extends beyond Dodgers-Giants rivalry
Gabe Kapler was a candidate for the Dodgers managerial job before Dave Roberts landed the role, and their crossed paths in baseball have a deep history.
NHL Preseason Hockey The Ducks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning NFL coach Ron Rivera. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
MOVIES
Voyagers Neil Burger wrote and directed this 2021 science fiction film set in the near future, on an Earth devastated by runaway climate change. The movie follows a group of teenage astronauts who are dispatched to colonize a habitable exoplanet. Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp (Johnny Depp’s daughter), Fionn Whitehead and Colin Farrell star. 8 p.m. HBO
Dying to Belong An updated remake of a 1997 TV movie, this new version stars Shannen Doherty as the mother of Riley (Jenika Rose), a shy, anxiety-prone college freshman who decides to rush the campus sorority where her mom once excelled. Riley’s new best friend Olivia (Favour Onwuka), a journalism student, joins too, but to gather information for an exposé on hazing. 8 p.m. Lifetime
South Beach Love This 2021 TV movie adaptation of a novel by Caridad Pineiro stars Taylor Cole as a woman who is busily planning the traditional 15th birthday for her niece when her old flame (William Levy) returns to Miami to plan a party for his own niece’s birthday. Roberto Escobar also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Come Play Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) and John Gallagher Jr. (“The Newsroom”) star as the stressed parents of a young nonverbal autistic boy (Azhy Robertson) who unlocks a mysterious smart phone app named “Misunderstood Monsters.” 9 p.m. Showtime
The Dead Zone (1983) 8 a.m. AMC
War Horse (2011) 8:30 a.m. HBO
Air Force (1943) 9 a.m. TCM
Shrek (2001) 9:10 a.m. Freeform
Amistad (1997) 9:54 a.m. Cinemax
Trading Places (1983) 10:19 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Raging Bull (1980) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Shrek 2 (2004) 11:15 a.m. Freeform
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) Noon CMT
Goodfellas (1990) Noon History
Casino Royale (2006) Noon Paramount
Spectre (2015) 1 p.m. FX
The Fighter (2010) 1 p.m. Showtime
The Firm (1993) 1 p.m. TMC
Exodus (1960) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:30 and 8 p.m. MTV
Field of Dreams (1989) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Wonder Woman (2017) 2:30 and 11 p.m. TNT
Hustlers (2019) 3 p.m. Showtime
John Wick (2014) 3:30 p.m. USA
Dr. No (1962) 3:40 p.m. Epix
Good Night, and Good Luck (2005) 4 p.m. KCET
The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FX
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
Coach Carter (2005) 4 p.m. VH1
Private Parts (1997) 4:22 p.m. Cinemax
The Shining (1980) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Fantastic Voyage (1966) 5 p.m. TCM
The Rock (1996) 5 p.m. TMC
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5:25 p.m. USA
From Russia With Love (1963) 5:30 p.m. Epix
Shazam! (2019) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Captain Phillips (2013) 5:41 p.m. Starz
Jurassic Park (1993) 5:48 p.m. HBO
The Wedding Singer (1998) 6 p.m. E!
The Croods (2013) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 6:13 p.m. Cinemax
Hereditary (2018) 6:50 p.m. Showtime
Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. CMT
Monsters University (2013) 7 p.m. Disney
42 (2013) 7 p.m. VH1
Skyfall (2012) 7:30 p.m. Epix
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:45 and 10:15 p.m. USA
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 and 11 p.m. Bravo
Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. E!
Voyagers (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
Dying to Belong (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
South Beach Love (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Come Play (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime
Brighton Rock (1947) 9 p.m. TCM
My Man Godfrey (1936) 9:30 p.m. KVCR
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Carrie (1976) 10:15 p.m. AMC
Goldfinger (1964) 10:45 p.m. Epix
Walk on the Wild Side (1962) 11 p.m. TCM
Promising Young Woman (2020) 11:55 p.m. HBO
