What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Big Sky’ on ABC; ‘B Positive,’ ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) encourages Missy (Raegan Revord) to question things in the Bible. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) wants to catch George Sr. (Lance Barber) in a lie, and Mary (Zoe Perry) helps Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) search for a youth pastor. Melissa Peterman, Wyatt McClure and Nancy Linehan Charles guest star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Coroner In their search for the suspect in the Browning murders, Jenny and Donovan (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross) are lured to a remote and dangerous location in this new episode of the medical crime drama. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

United States of Al Riley and Al (Parker Young, Adhir Kalyan) take second jobs as repo men to make extra money to send to Al’s sister, but Riley’s behavior on the new job becomes alarming. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris and Farrah Mackenzie also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ghosts After Thorfinn’s (Devan Chandler Long) bones are unearthed on the property, he asks Sam (Rose McIver) to hold a traditional funeral ceremony, but she and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) have second thoughts when a museum offers to buy the remains. Brandon Scott Jones and Rebecca Wisocky also star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit The squad arrests two brothers who are popular influencers in this new episode of the procedural drama. 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and friends hatch a high-risk plan to rescue Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) in the season premiere. Omono Okojie, Kaylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd also star with guest star Courtney Bandeko. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery (Kate Walsh) returns to help Richard (James Pickens Jr.) teach the newest crop of residents in this new episode of the medical drama. Ellen Pompeo also stars. 9 p.m. ABC



Project Runway Previous winner Christian Siriano returns in this new season to mentor 16 designers competing to prove they have what it takes to show a collection at New York Fashion Week. Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth are the judges. 9 p.m. Bravo



America’s Big Deal A panel of retailers offers a life-changing deal to the entrepreneur who generates the most live sales in this unscripted series premiering with two episodes. 9 and 10:30 p.m. USA

B Positive As Gina and Drew (Annaleigh Ashford, Thomas Middleditch) adjust to life after the kidney transplant, Drew develops romantic feelings for someone new and Gina vows to make life better for the residents of the assisted living facility where she and Gideon (Darryl Stephens) now head the nursing staff. Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Jim Beaver, Ben Vereen and Anna Maria Horsford join the cast in recurring roles in the season premiere of the medical comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

What We Do in the Shadows (N) 10 p.m. FX

Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. Tru

Big Sky Jenny and Cassie (Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury) meet with with Sheriff Tubb, who reveals a case that goes far beyond their legal jurisdiction. Brian Geraghty, Jesse James Keitel and John Carroll Lynch also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

College Football Navy visits Memphis, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 5 p.m. Fox and 5:30 p.m. NFL

Baseball NL Division Series, Game 5: The Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6 p.m. TBS



NBA Preseason Basketball The Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Reba McEntire; Corie Barry, Best Buy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rosario Dawson; Heather Locklear; Kristine Carlson; Liam Payne performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Michael Hall (“Halloween Kills”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest cohost Sherri Shepherd; Tamera Mowry-Housley. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Stacey Dash (“Clueless”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Meredith Hagner (“Vacation Friends”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Dreams”; Heather Locklear; J.B. Smoove; Elaine Welteroth; Becca Stevens. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her brother is egotistical, untruthful and abusive, and her nephew deserves better. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chandra Wilson (“Grey’s Anatomy”); Mike the Miz Mizanin (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Christine Chiu (“Dancing With the Stars”); a profile of Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Phoebe Robinson; Tom Thakkar. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bob Woodward; Robert Costa; Leon Bridges performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Salma Hayek; Kumail Nanjiani; Bleachers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cobie Smulders; Regina Hall. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers James Spader; Beanie Feldstein; Tate McRae performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

High Life Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche star as part of a crew made up of criminals serving death sentences who have been sent on what could be a suicide mission in space to extract alternative energy from a black hole. André Benjamin, Mia Goth and Lars Eidinger co-star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Night Catches Us Writer-director Tanya Hamilton spent 10 years working on this 2010 drama, which casts Anthony Mackie as a former Black Panther who returns to his Philadelphia neighborhood in 1976 after an extended absence to attend his father’s funeral. Many of his former friends suspect Marcus of snitching on a fellow Panther. Kerry Washington, Wendell Pierce and Jamie Hector also star. 10:50 p.m. HBO

M (1931) 8 a.m. TCM

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Syfy

Obsession (1949) 10 a.m. TCM

Shampoo (1975) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Richard Jewell (2019) 10:58 a.m. Cinemax

Us (2019) 11 a.m. FXX

Flight (2012) 11:25 a.m. Epix

Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 1 p.m. Freeform

Eyes Without a Face (1959) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Saint Maud (2019) 1:50 p.m. Epix

Independence Day (1996) 1:55 p.m. HBO

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

Point Break (1991) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Haywire (2011) 2:56 p.m. Cinemax

Hook (1991) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Trading Places (1983) 4:09 p.m. Encore

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 4:20 p.m. HBO

Children of Men (2006) 4:30 p.m. TMC

The Italian Job (2003) 4:31 p.m. Cinemax

Scott Pilgrim Versus the World (2010) 4:35 p.m. Showtime

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Unstoppable (2010) 6 p.m. BBC America

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. FS1

Apollo 13 (1995) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

Detroit (2017) 6:34 p.m. Starz

Matilda (1996) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

The Long, Long Trailer (1954) 7 p.m. TCM

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 p.m. BBC America

The French Connection (1971) 8 p.m. TMC

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 8:15 p.m. HBO

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9 p.m. BET

The Croods (2013) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Mean Girls (2004) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Easy to Wed (1946) 11 p.m. TCM

TV Grids for the week of Oct. 10 - 16 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 10 - 16 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Movies on TV the week of Oct. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

