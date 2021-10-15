What’s on TV Friday: ‘Home Sweet Home’ premieres on NBC; ‘Day of the Dead’ premieres on Syfy

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off “Big City Greens” (N) 7 p.m. Disney

S.W.A.T. (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Home Sweet Home Filmmaker Ava DuVernay‘s new series is a social experiment that follows two families from different walks of life as they switch lives with each other. In the premiere a Black LGBTQ couple and their three young children, swap homes with a Greek Orthodox family of six. 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Amanda Nepo, Shoot Ogawa, Ale Bellotto & Giulia, and Mark Clearview, with a special guest appearance by Judy Gold. 8 p.m. the CW

Shark Tank Guest shark Peter Jones. 8 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. When a young caddie is fired after being accused of stealing a member’s golf clubs, Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and Rick (Zachary Knighton) go undercover to learn the truth. Also, Jin’s (guest star Bobby Lee) niece (guest star Kaylee Hottle) asks him to speak at her school, unaware of his reputation. Kate Flannery also guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 This new episode revisits the case of Joe Bryan, who has spent more than 30 years behind bars for his wife’s murder, which many believe he didn’t commit. 9 p.m. ABC

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (N) 9 p.m. CMT

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

VOCES on PBS In “Letters to Eloisa,” the season premiere of the documentary series, filmmaker Adriana Bosch tells the story of Cuban writer José Lezama Lima (“Paradiso”) as related through the haunting letters he wrote to his sister while he was living in exile in Mexico. 10 p.m. KOCE

Eli Roth’s History of Horror This new episode explores movies about paranormal psychic ability. Among the films highlighted are Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “Doctor Sleep,” David Cronenberg’s “Scanners,” Brian De Palma’s “The Fury” and Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice.” Interviews include King, Cate Blanchett, Geena Davis, Bill Hader, Vanessa Hudgens and Quentin Tarantino. 10 p.m. AMC

Day of the Dead This new series tells the story of six strangers as they try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. The cast includes Keenan Tracey (“Bates Motel”), Daniel Doheny (“Brand New Cherry Flavor”), Natalie Malaika (“Fractured”) and Kristy Dinsmore (“Vikings”). 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

La Frontera With Pati Jinich Mexican American chef Pati Jinich hosts this two-part special that concludes next week. Jinich travels along the U.S.-Mexican border, from El Paso, Texas, and Juarez, Mexico, to Big Bend National Park, where countries, cultures and cuisines intersect. 9 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

College Football Clemson visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. ESPN; California visits Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Baseball American League Championship Series Game 1: the Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Information on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dancer Jenna Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rosario Dawson (“Dopesick”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sherri Shepherd; Jessica Chastain; Oscar Isaac. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jamie Lee Curtis (“Halloween Kills”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dermot Mulroney. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Which symptoms indicate COVID-19; treatment for COVID. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Heather Locklear (“Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story”); Barbara Corcoran. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Let’s Dance”; David Duchovny; author Soman Chainani; Aespa performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Marlee Matlin (“CODA”); guest host Mario López. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Torrei Hart. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Divisions in American politics over January 6th, the 2020 election and abortion rights; presidential polling; the economy; COVID; the Biden agenda: Eugene Daniels, Politico; Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC; Stephanie Ruhle, NBC; Jonathan Karl, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Oscar Isaac; Jo Firestone; Alex Benjamin. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Drew Carey; Phoebe Robinson. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dr. Phil; Teddy Swims performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Shelton; Brett Goldstein; Cuco performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Unstoppable (2010) 8:30 a.m. BBC America

Us (2019) 9 a.m. FXX

The Firm (1993) 9:25 a.m. TMC

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 9:45 a.m. Cinemax

Halloween (2007) 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. AMC; 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Matilda (1996) 11 a.m. Freeform

Chicago (2002) 11:26 a.m. Starz

Get Out (2017) 11:30 a.m. FXX

War Horse (2011) 11:45 a.m. HBO

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 12:26 p.m. Encore

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 12:30 p.m. BBC America

Arachnophobia (1990) 1 p.m. IFC

The Big Circus (1959) 1:15 p.m. TCM

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 2 p.m. FX

Dark Waters (2019) 2:05 p.m. TMC

Dreamgirls (2006) 2:15 p.m. HBO

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 2:39 p.m. Cinemax

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 3 and 8:30 p.m. BBC America

United 93 (2006) 3 p.m. Showtime

Carnival of Souls (1962) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 4:15 p.m. Epix; 8 p.m. KCET

The Croods (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Out of Sight (1998) 5 p.m. Showtime

School Ties (1992) 6:10 p.m. TMC

Mad Max (1979) 6:25 p.m. Epix

Black Christmas (1974) 6:26 p.m. Cinemax

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET

Citizen Kane (1941) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Hustlers (2019) 7:05 p.m. Showtime

Black Hawk Down (2001) 7:30 p.m. HBO

Dazed and Confused (1993) 8 p.m. TMC

All About Eve (1950) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 9 p.m. VH1

American Honey (2016) 9:45 p.m. TMC

Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014) 10:02 p.m. Starz

Good Night, and Good Luck. (2005) 10:10 p.m. KCET

Boogie Nights (1997) 10:55 p.m. Showtime

River’s Edge (1987) 11:15 p.m. TCM

It Follows (2014) 11:55 p.m. Syfy

