What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC; the Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Heather Anne Campbell is a guest in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Zoo: Bronx Tales The zoo introduces a rescued harbor seal pup to the rest of the colony. Also, a hand-raised red bird-of-paradise chick is reunited with its siblings in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Danger Force (season premiere) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Saturday Night Live Former series regular Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) hosts this new episode with musical guest Brandi Carlile. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m.
World’s Funniest Animals Amara Zaragoza (“Gossip Girl”) is the special guest for a new episode in which host Elizabeth Stanton introduces clips featuring a cat that needs help landing on its feet and a dog in a fountain that seems to be having the best day of his life. Commentary provided by panelists Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews. 9 p.m. The CW
The Zoo A pair of puma cubs travel to their new home at the Queens Zoo in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Born Mucky: Life on the Farm Pete and Ally’s farm is burglarized right before harvest in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Star Trek to Twilight Zone: TVs Favorite Sci-Fi This new special tells behind-the-scenes stories from “Star Trek,” “Lost in Space” and “The Twilight Zone.” 7 p.m. REELZ
Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything The comic from Queens, N.Y., in a stand-up special. 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Football Oregon visits UCLA, 12:30 p.m. ABC; USC visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC. Also, Illinois visits Penn State, 9 a.m. ABC; Northwestern visits Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Oklahoma visits Kansas, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits Navy, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Kansas State visits Texas Tech, 9 a.m. FS1; Syracuse visits Virginia Tech, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; LSU visits Ole Miss, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Oklahoma State visits Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Clemson visits Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; BYU visits Washington State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Tennessee visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State visits Indiana, 4:30 p.m. ABC; NC State visits Miami, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball National League Championship Series, Game 6: The Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves, 2 p.m. TBS; American League Championship Series, Game 7: the Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros (if necessary), 5 p.m. Fox and FS1
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 3 p.m. BSSC; the Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. BSW
MLS Soccer LAFC visits Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. KCOP
NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
High School Football Servite visits Mater Dei, 8 p.m. BSW
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Brian Greene (“Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA
Sunday Talk Show Guests: October 24 : Ro Khanna on “Fox News Sunday”; “Face the Nation”; “Meet the Press”; “This Week”; “State of the Union”; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
Boyfriends of Christmas Past In a new variation on Charles Dickens’ beloved yuletide spookfest “A Christmas Carol,” Catherine Haena Kim stars as Lauren, a marketing executive with a dubious romantic track record. In the days leading up to Christmas, she’s startled to receive visits from the ghosts of four former boyfriends. These old flames try to give Lauren a new perspective on her attitude, warning her that if she doesn’t learn how to open her heart, she risks losing her best friend, Nate, forever. Raymond Ablack and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (“Kim’s Convenience”) also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in director Michael Chaves’ 2021 horror movie, the eighth installment in “The Conjuring” franchise. Adapted from an actual trial in 1981 Connecticut, the Warrens defend a young man (Ruari O’Connor) who violently murdered his landlord. 8 p.m. HBO
Switched Before Birth A couple (Skyler Samuels, Bo Yokely) discover that one of their two new babies conceived through in vitro fertilization is not a biological twin but was implanted by mistake. Justina Machado and Yancey Arias also star in this 2021 melodrama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Minari Director and screenwriter Lee Isaac Chung drew from his own upbringing for this 2020 drama about a family of South Korean immigrants struggling to make a new life in rural Arkansas in the 1980s. Yeri Han, Steven Yeun and Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Lee Isaac Chung’s moving immigrant drama “Minari” is a gentle, truthful and tender story of family.
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 8:30 a.m. Epix
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 9 a.m. Syfy
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941) 9 a.m. TCM
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 9:05 a.m. Showtime
Creepshow (1982) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Casper (1995) 9:30 a.m. Freeform
Jerry Maguire (1996) 9:50 a.m. Starz
The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 and 2:30 p.m. E!
Independence Day (1996) 10:25 a.m. HBO
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 11 a.m. POP
Patton (1970) 11:29 a.m. Encore
Shrek (2001) 11:50 a.m. Freeform
The Lost Boys (1987) Noon and 11:15 p.m. CMT
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) Noon and 5:30 p.m. Paramount
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) Noon and 11:03 p.m. Syfy
Big Fish (2003) 12:12 p.m. Starz
Bridesmaids (2011) 12:30 and 8 p.m. MTV
Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 12:30 p.m. TCM
The Italian Job (2003) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax
I Am Legend (2007) 1 p.m. TNT
Double Jeopardy (1999) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Shrek 2 (2004) 1:55 p.m. Freeform
Beetlejuice (1988) 2:15 and 6:45 p.m. CMT
The Shining (1980) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
Die Hard 2 (1990) 2:56 and 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 3 and 8:30 p.m. Paramount
Mystic Pizza (1988) 4 p.m. KCET
Men in Black (1997) 4 p.m. FX
Big (1988) 4:05 p.m. Encore
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 4:20 p.m. Epix
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 4:30 p.m. E!
The Help (2011) 4:30 p.m. POP
Bird (1988) 5 p.m. TCM
Erin Brockovich (2000) 5:15 p.m. TMC
Die Hard (1988) 5:28 p.m. Syfy
Mean Girls (2004) 5:45 and 10:45 p.m. MTV
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
True Grit (2010) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Monsters, Inc. (2001) 6:20 p.m. Disney
Forrest Gump (1994) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:15 and 10:30 p.m. E!
Field of Dreams (1989) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Cast Away (2000) 7:41 and 10:49 p.m. Bravo
Poltergeist (1982) 8 p.m. AMC
Primal Fear (1996) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 8 p.m. Epix
First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. Sundance
Unforgiven (1992) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Santa Fe Trail (1940) 9 p.m. KVCR
The Fly (1986) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:45 p.m. Epix
The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 10:55 p.m. KVCR
Casino Royale (2006) 11 p.m. Paramount
What’s on TV This Week: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ NBA Basketball and more
TV highlights for Oct. 17-23 include the sci-fi epic ‘Dune,’ a new cycle of ‘The Bachelorette’ and the return of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama ‘Succession.
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 17 - 23 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Untouchables’ on Epix; ‘Patton’ on Encore; ‘Halloween’ on AMC
Movies on TV this week: October 17: ‘The Untouchables’ on Epix; ‘Patton’ on Encore; ‘Halloween’ on AMC; ‘Milk’ on Showtime; ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
TV NEXT WEEK
Movies on TV this week: October 24: ‘Frankenstein’ (1931) and ‘Young Frankenstein (1974) on TCM; ‘The Exorcist’ on AMC; ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ on Encore
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 24 - 30 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.