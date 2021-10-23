What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC; the Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Heather Anne Campbell is a guest in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

The Zoo: Bronx Tales The zoo introduces a rescued harbor seal pup to the rest of the colony. Also, a hand-raised red bird-of-paradise chick is reunited with its siblings in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Danger Force (season premiere) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Saturday Night Live Former series regular Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) hosts this new episode with musical guest Brandi Carlile. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m.

World’s Funniest Animals Amara Zaragoza (“Gossip Girl”) is the special guest for a new episode in which host Elizabeth Stanton introduces clips featuring a cat that needs help landing on its feet and a dog in a fountain that seems to be having the best day of his life. Commentary provided by panelists Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews. 9 p.m. The CW

The Zoo A pair of puma cubs travel to their new home at the Queens Zoo in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Born Mucky: Life on the Farm Pete and Ally’s farm is burglarized right before harvest in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

SPECIALS

Star Trek to Twilight Zone: TVs Favorite Sci-Fi This new special tells behind-the-scenes stories from “Star Trek,” “Lost in Space” and “The Twilight Zone.” 7 p.m. REELZ

Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything The comic from Queens, N.Y., in a stand-up special. 10 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

College Football Oregon visits UCLA, 12:30 p.m. ABC; USC visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC. Also, Illinois visits Penn State, 9 a.m. ABC; Northwestern visits Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Oklahoma visits Kansas, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits Navy, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Kansas State visits Texas Tech, 9 a.m. FS1; Syracuse visits Virginia Tech, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; LSU visits Ole Miss, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Oklahoma State visits Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Clemson visits Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Maryland visits Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; BYU visits Washington State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Tennessee visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; Ohio State visits Indiana, 4:30 p.m. ABC; NC State visits Miami, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball National League Championship Series, Game 6: The Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves, 2 p.m. TBS; American League Championship Series, Game 7: the Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros (if necessary), 5 p.m. Fox and FS1

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Minnesota Wild, 3 p.m. BSSC; the Kings visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. BSW

MLS Soccer LAFC visits Minnesota United FC, 5 p.m. KCOP

NBA Basketball The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

High School Football Servite visits Mater Dei, 8 p.m. BSW

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Brian Greene (“Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Boyfriends of Christmas Past In a new variation on Charles Dickens’ beloved yuletide spookfest “A Christmas Carol,” Catherine Haena Kim stars as Lauren, a marketing executive with a dubious romantic track record. In the days leading up to Christmas, she’s startled to receive visits from the ghosts of four former boyfriends. These old flames try to give Lauren a new perspective on her attitude, warning her that if she doesn’t learn how to open her heart, she risks losing her best friend, Nate, forever. Raymond Ablack and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (“Kim’s Convenience”) also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in director Michael Chaves’ 2021 horror movie, the eighth installment in “The Conjuring” franchise. Adapted from an actual trial in 1981 Connecticut, the Warrens defend a young man (Ruari O’Connor) who violently murdered his landlord. 8 p.m. HBO

Switched Before Birth A couple (Skyler Samuels, Bo Yokely) discover that one of their two new babies conceived through in vitro fertilization is not a biological twin but was implanted by mistake. Justina Machado and Yancey Arias also star in this 2021 melodrama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Minari Director and screenwriter Lee Isaac Chung drew from his own upbringing for this 2020 drama about a family of South Korean immigrants struggling to make a new life in rural Arkansas in the 1980s. Yeri Han, Steven Yeun and Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 8:30 a.m. Epix

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 9 a.m. Syfy

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941) 9 a.m. TCM

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 9:05 a.m. Showtime

Creepshow (1982) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Casper (1995) 9:30 a.m. Freeform

Jerry Maguire (1996) 9:50 a.m. Starz

The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 and 2:30 p.m. E!

Independence Day (1996) 10:25 a.m. HBO

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 11 a.m. POP

Patton (1970) 11:29 a.m. Encore

Shrek (2001) 11:50 a.m. Freeform

The Lost Boys (1987) Noon and 11:15 p.m. CMT

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) Noon and 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) Noon and 11:03 p.m. Syfy

Big Fish (2003) 12:12 p.m. Starz

Bridesmaids (2011) 12:30 and 8 p.m. MTV

Robin and the Seven Hoods (1964) 12:30 p.m. TCM

The Italian Job (2003) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax

I Am Legend (2007) 1 p.m. TNT

Double Jeopardy (1999) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Shrek 2 (2004) 1:55 p.m. Freeform

Beetlejuice (1988) 2:15 and 6:45 p.m. CMT

The Shining (1980) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Die Hard 2 (1990) 2:56 and 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 3 and 8:30 p.m. Paramount

Mystic Pizza (1988) 4 p.m. KCET

Men in Black (1997) 4 p.m. FX

Big (1988) 4:05 p.m. Encore

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 4:20 p.m. Epix

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 4:30 p.m. E!

The Help (2011) 4:30 p.m. POP

Bird (1988) 5 p.m. TCM

Erin Brockovich (2000) 5:15 p.m. TMC

Die Hard (1988) 5:28 p.m. Syfy

Mean Girls (2004) 5:45 and 10:45 p.m. MTV

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

True Grit (2010) 6:08 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Monsters, Inc. (2001) 6:20 p.m. Disney

Forrest Gump (1994) 6:30 p.m. Showtime

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7:15 and 10:30 p.m. E!

Field of Dreams (1989) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Cast Away (2000) 7:41 and 10:49 p.m. Bravo

Poltergeist (1982) 8 p.m. AMC

Primal Fear (1996) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 8 p.m. Epix

First Blood (1982) 8 p.m. Sundance

Unforgiven (1992) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Santa Fe Trail (1940) 9 p.m. KVCR

The Fly (1986) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:45 p.m. Epix

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 10:55 p.m. KVCR

Casino Royale (2006) 11 p.m. Paramount

