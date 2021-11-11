What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘B Positive,’ ‘United States of Al’ on CBS
SERIES
Young Sheldon Missy (Raegan Revord) asks some uncomfortable questions at church. Also, Georgie and Connie (Montana Jordan, Annie Potts) go into business together. Iain Armitage and Zoe Perry also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
United States of Al Riley (Parker Young) struggles with his disability rating as he prepares to meet some military buddies for Veterans Day. Also, with Art’s help (Dean Norris), Lizzie (Elizabeth Alderfer) finally opens a box of her fiance’s belongings. Adhir Kalyan also stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies Rebekah Mikaelson (guest star Claire Holt) is the only person who can help Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and somehow manages to track her down. Also, Josie and Lizzie (Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd) try to remain hopeful in a dire situation as MG (Quincy Fouse) tries to help. Chris Lee and Omono Okojie also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy An explosion rocks Seattle in this new episode of the medical drama. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia (Ellen Pompeo, Caterina Scorsone) meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study. Peter Gallagher guest-stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Project Runway Figure skating icons Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir need new looks for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics. 9 p.m. Bravo
Christmas Cookie Challenge “Food Network Star” winner Eddie Jackson hosts a new season of this unscripted competition. In the premiere, five former champions return for another round. 9 p.m. Food Network
America’s Big Deal “Honoring Our Veterans.” 9 p.m. USA
Ghosts After Sam (Rose McIver) gets a writing assignment for an article about the time Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and her friends from the commune held up a bank, the hippie ghost begs her to turn down the opportunity. Ravi Patel guest-stars with series regulars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky and Richie Moriarty. 9 p.m. CBS
B Positive After Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) passes out at his job, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) urges him to move into the senior center. Also, Drew (Thomas Middleditch) and Gina grapple with the emotional fallout following their drunken night out. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Linda Lavin also star with Héctor Elizondo, Jane Seymour and Ben Vereen featured in recurring roles. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. Tru
SPECIALS
Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII This new documentary special tells the story of America’s Nisei warriors, sons of Japanese immigrants to the United States who enlisted by the thousands after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Serving in a segregated regiment, these recruits fought in some of the bloodiest battles of World War II. The film focuses mainly on the soldiers of the 100th/442nd Regimental Combat Team. 8 p.m. History
Voices Magnified: Variety’s Salute to Service This new special tells the incredible stories of those who sacrificed to serve their country and shows how veterans make the transition from military back to civilian life. 9 p.m. History
SPORTS
College Basketball Sacred Heart visits Providence, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Kennesaw State visits Creighton, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ottawa Senators, 4 p.m. BSW; the Ducks visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. BSSC
College Football North Carolina visits Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Baltimore Ravens visit the Miami Dolphins, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Director Kenneth Branagh; Vince Gill. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Service dogs helping veterans with PTSD; Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Uzo Aduba (Broadway’s “Clyde’s”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael C. Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Drew Carey; celebrating Veterans Day. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Celebrating Veterans Day. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show JonBenét Ramsey’s murder; Olivia Newton-John. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Andy Cohen (“Glitter Every Day”); Zazie Beetz (“The Harder They Fall”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Dr. Phil McGraw; Tamera Mowry-Housley; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Parents of a missing 5-year-old meet with body language experts. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kathryn Hahn (“The Shrink Next Door”); Candace Parker, WNBA. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Michael Eric Dyson (“Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Will Smith (“King Richard” and “Will”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taylor Swift; Colin Quinn; Sam Fender performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kenneth Branagh; Ellie Kemper. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Benedict Cumberbatch; documentary subject Kevin Garnett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Garfield; Jamie Dornan; Laurie Kilmartin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Swift; Aisling Bea. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Best Years of Our Lives Director William Wyler’s 1946 classic is a telling portrait of the effects of war on ordinary citizens. Dana Andrews, Fredric March and Harold Russell star as veterans struggling to cope with returning home after the war. Myrna Loy and Teresa Wright co-star, 5 p.m. TCM. The drama kicks off a mini-marathon in observance of Veterans Day: Elvis Presley in 1960’s “G.I. Blues” follows at 8 p.m., and Gary Cooper and Walter Brennan star in 1941’s “Sergeant York” at 10 p.m.
The Good Dinosaur (2015) 8:32 a.m. and 5:58 p.m. Starz
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
Shampoo (1975) 10 a.m. TMC
Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 10:05 a.m. Epix
Fighter Squadron (1948) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Sausage Party (2016) 11 a.m. FXX
First Blood (1982) 11:15 a.m. AMC
Total Recall (1990) 11:30 a.m. BBC America
Starship Troopers (1997) 11:37 a.m. Starz
Meet the Robinsons (2007) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
The Dirty Dozen (1967) 12:30 p.m. TCM
The Croods (2013) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Hotel Rwanda (2004) 1:30 p.m. HBO
Set It Off (1996) 1:30 p.m. VH1
RoboCop (1987) 2 and 4 p.m. BBC America
Mary Poppins (1964) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
High Fidelity (2000) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax
World War Z (2013) 3 p.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Paths of Glory (1957) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Rock (1996) 4 p.m. AMC
Nightcrawler (2014) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 4:25 p.m. Syfy
Training Day (2001) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) 5:45 p.m. Freeform
G.I. Jane (1997) 5:55 p.m. TMC
Captain Phillips (2013) 6:42 p.m. Encore
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 6:45 and 9:45 p.m. BBC America
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 7 and 11 p.m. AMC
Midway (2019) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Invisible Man (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
That Thing You Do! (1996) 8 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8 p.m. Syfy
Lone Survivor (2013) 8 p.m. TNT
Aladdin (1992) 8:55 p.m. Freeform
Boyz n the Hood (1991) 9 p.m. BET
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 10 p.m. FX
Jarhead (2005) 10 p.m. Paramount
American Gangster (2007) 10 p.m. VH1
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
American Sniper (2014) 10:30 p.m. TNT
