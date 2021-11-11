What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘B Positive,’ ‘United States of Al’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Missy (Raegan Revord) asks some uncomfortable questions at church. Also, Georgie and Connie (Montana Jordan, Annie Potts) go into business together. Iain Armitage and Zoe Perry also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

United States of Al Riley (Parker Young) struggles with his disability rating as he prepares to meet some military buddies for Veterans Day. Also, with Art’s help (Dean Norris), Lizzie (Elizabeth Alderfer) finally opens a box of her fiance’s belongings. Adhir Kalyan also stars. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC



Legacies Rebekah Mikaelson (guest star Claire Holt) is the only person who can help Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and somehow manages to track her down. Also, Josie and Lizzie (Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd) try to remain hopeful in a dire situation as MG (Quincy Fouse) tries to help. Chris Lee and Omono Okojie also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy An explosion rocks Seattle in this new episode of the medical drama. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia (Ellen Pompeo, Caterina Scorsone) meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study. Peter Gallagher guest-stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Project Runway Figure skating icons Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir need new looks for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics. 9 p.m. Bravo



Christmas Cookie Challenge “Food Network Star” winner Eddie Jackson hosts a new season of this unscripted competition. In the premiere, five former champions return for another round. 9 p.m. Food Network

America’s Big Deal “Honoring Our Veterans.” 9 p.m. USA

Ghosts After Sam (Rose McIver) gets a writing assignment for an article about the time Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and her friends from the commune held up a bank, the hippie ghost begs her to turn down the opportunity. Ravi Patel guest-stars with series regulars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky and Richie Moriarty. 9 p.m. CBS

B Positive After Jerry (David Anthony Higgins) passes out at his job, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) urges him to move into the senior center. Also, Drew (Thomas Middleditch) and Gina grapple with the emotional fallout following their drunken night out. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Linda Lavin also star with Héctor Elizondo, Jane Seymour and Ben Vereen featured in recurring roles. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Tacoma FD (N) 10 p.m. Tru

SPECIALS

Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII This new documentary special tells the story of America’s Nisei warriors, sons of Japanese immigrants to the United States who enlisted by the thousands after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Serving in a segregated regiment, these recruits fought in some of the bloodiest battles of World War II. The film focuses mainly on the soldiers of the 100th/442nd Regimental Combat Team. 8 p.m. History

Voices Magnified: Variety’s Salute to Service This new special tells the incredible stories of those who sacrificed to serve their country and shows how veterans make the transition from military back to civilian life. 9 p.m. History

SPORTS

College Basketball Sacred Heart visits Providence, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Kennesaw State visits Creighton, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ottawa Senators, 4 p.m. BSW; the Ducks visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. BSSC

College Football North Carolina visits Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Baltimore Ravens visit the Miami Dolphins, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Director Kenneth Branagh; Vince Gill. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Service dogs helping veterans with PTSD; Yotam Ottolenghi and Noor Murad. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Uzo Aduba (Broadway’s “Clyde’s”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael C. Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Drew Carey; celebrating Veterans Day. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Celebrating Veterans Day. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show JonBenét Ramsey’s murder; Olivia Newton-John. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Andy Cohen (“Glitter Every Day”); Zazie Beetz (“The Harder They Fall”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Dr. Phil McGraw; Tamera Mowry-Housley; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Parents of a missing 5-year-old meet with body language experts. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kathryn Hahn (“The Shrink Next Door”); Candace Parker, WNBA. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Michael Eric Dyson (“Entertaining Race: Performing Blackness in America”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Will Smith (“King Richard” and “Will”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taylor Swift; Colin Quinn; Sam Fender performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kenneth Branagh; Ellie Kemper. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Benedict Cumberbatch; documentary subject Kevin Garnett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Garfield; Jamie Dornan; Laurie Kilmartin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Swift; Aisling Bea. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Best Years of Our Lives Director William Wyler’s 1946 classic is a telling portrait of the effects of war on ordinary citizens. Dana Andrews, Fredric March and Harold Russell star as veterans struggling to cope with returning home after the war. Myrna Loy and Teresa Wright co-star, 5 p.m. TCM. The drama kicks off a mini-marathon in observance of Veterans Day: Elvis Presley in 1960’s “G.I. Blues” follows at 8 p.m., and Gary Cooper and Walter Brennan star in 1941’s “Sergeant York” at 10 p.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) 8:32 a.m. and 5:58 p.m. Starz

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

Shampoo (1975) 10 a.m. TMC

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Fighter Squadron (1948) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Sausage Party (2016) 11 a.m. FXX

First Blood (1982) 11:15 a.m. AMC

Total Recall (1990) 11:30 a.m. BBC America

Starship Troopers (1997) 11:37 a.m. Starz

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

The Dirty Dozen (1967) 12:30 p.m. TCM

The Croods (2013) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Hotel Rwanda (2004) 1:30 p.m. HBO

Set It Off (1996) 1:30 p.m. VH1

RoboCop (1987) 2 and 4 p.m. BBC America

Mary Poppins (1964) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

High Fidelity (2000) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax

World War Z (2013) 3 p.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Paths of Glory (1957) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Rock (1996) 4 p.m. AMC

Nightcrawler (2014) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 4:25 p.m. Syfy

Training Day (2001) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) 5:45 p.m. Freeform

G.I. Jane (1997) 5:55 p.m. TMC

Captain Phillips (2013) 6:42 p.m. Encore

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 6:45 and 9:45 p.m. BBC America

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 7 and 11 p.m. AMC

Midway (2019) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Invisible Man (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax

That Thing You Do! (1996) 8 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8 p.m. Syfy

Lone Survivor (2013) 8 p.m. TNT

Aladdin (1992) 8:55 p.m. Freeform

Boyz n the Hood (1991) 9 p.m. BET

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 10 p.m. FX

Jarhead (2005) 10 p.m. Paramount

American Gangster (2007) 10 p.m. VH1

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

American Sniper (2014) 10:30 p.m. TNT

