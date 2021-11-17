What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years’ on ABC; ‘Survivor’ on CBS; ‘Intergalactic,’ Syfy

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Rapper Rick Ross and comedian Gabriel Iglesias are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow When Gwyn (Matt Ryan) and the Legends finally time travel, their machine malfunctions, stranding them in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are in this new episode. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham and Lisseth Chavez also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs When Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) discovers that Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) mom (recurring guest star Mindy Sterling) is hosting Thanksgiving this year, she feels threatened in her roles as both family hostess and mother, in the new holiday episode. Also, Pop-Pop (guest star Judd Hirsch) surprises everyone by showing up with a new female friend. Hayley Orrantia, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile also star. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer The semifinals continue. Cheryl Hines is a guest panelist. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature “Born in the Rockies: Growing Up” (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Ghost Adventures Zak Bagans and the crew struggle to keep their sanity when they investigate a Reseda home they imagine is haunted. 8 p.m. Travel

The Wonder Years After seeing Dean (Elisha Williams) bullied by Michael (Jah’Mir Poteat), Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) confronts the bully’s parents and then helps him with a science project. Dulé Hill also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC



Tough as Nails Teams compete to set up a lighting grid at the Wiltern theater. 9 p.m. CBS

Batwoman (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Dan (John Goodman) begins to sell furniture to make room for his new bride (Katey Sagal) and all her things. Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA “Black Holes,” the latest installment in the “Universe Revealed” series, uses a new generation of high-powered telescopes and animation to document the physics of supermassive celestial objects. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games Guy Fieri welcomes four winning chefs back to make Thanksgiving hors d’oeuvres and dinner in one hour. 9 p.m. Food Network

Alter Ego The first semifinal competition. 9 p.m. Fox

Home Economics Tom, Sarah and Connor (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro) try to prove they can host a successful Thanksgiving together as they shake up their family’s annual traditions and gather at Connor’s home in this new holiday episode. Sasheer Zamata and Karla Souza also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Clash of the Cover Bands This new episode features the music of Celine Dion and Aretha Franklin. 9:30 p.m. E!

CSI: Vegas (N) 10 p.m. CBS

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Secrets of the Dead The new episode “A Samurai in the Vatican” chronicles how Date Masamune, a 17th-century feudal lord, sent a Japanese diplomatic mission to Europe in 1613 to negotiate with the pope and the king of Spain over opening a new trade route. Led by samurai Hasekura Tsunenaga and Franciscan monk Luis Sotelo, the expedition spent seven years traveling a third of the planet, marking an early form of globalization. 10 p.m. KOCE

Twenties (N) 10 p.m. BET

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts This unscripted franchise launches a multi-episode in-season edition that documents an NFL franchise in real time, as its season unfolds. 10 p.m. HBO

Intergalactic Ash, Verona and Echo (Savannah Steyn, Imogen Daines and Oliver Coopersmith) venture to a Common World planet in search of fuel. Also, Rebecca (Parminder Nagra) discovers that her husband framed Ash in this new episode of the science-fiction series. 10 p.m. Syfy

The Sinner When another shocking crime rattles the town, Harry and Meg (Bill Pullman, Frances Fisher) team up in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

SPORTS

College Football Northern Illinois visits Buffalo, 4 p.m. ESPN2

College Basketball Michigan State visits Butler, 4 p.m. FS1; St. John’s visits Indiana, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. TNT; the Washington Capitals visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Paul Rudd, Ernie Hudson and McKenna Grace; David Pekoske. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Holiday safety; model Iman; ice hockey player Abby Roque. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The cast of “House of Gucci”; actor Jon Bernthal. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Brooke Shields (“Castle for Christmas”); Kathleen Turner (“Finding My Voice”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Vanessa Hudgens. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Bill Bellamy; Tracy Morgan (“The Last O.G.”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Christina Ricci. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Paul Carrick Brunson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 vaccinations for children; owning versus renting a home; Thanksgiving desserts. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Kelsea Ballerini (“Feel Your Way Through: A Book of Poetry”); Jenny McCarthy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Channing Tatum (“Dog”); Jamie Dornan; Alexandra Shipp; Brandon Maxwell; NCT 127 performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A son has been hiding a secret about his mother’s online boyfriend. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Snook (“Succession”); Glennon Doyle; Sarah Paulson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tami Roman (“The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Dwyane Wade. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; Roman Reigns; Big Boi; Sleepy Brown. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Keaton; John Wilson; the War on Drugs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kirsten Dunst; John Cho. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Benedict Cumberbatch; Latto performs; Nate Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Scott Pilgrim versus the World (2010) 8 a.m. Showtime

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 8:30 a.m. FX

Panic Room (2002) 9 a.m. TMC

Arachnophobia (1990) 9:30 a.m. IFC

Lydia (1941) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Back to School (1986) 10 a.m. AMC

Ferdinand (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

Hold Back the Dawn (1941) 11:15 a.m. TCM

That Thing You Do! (1996) 11:35 a.m. Epix

Looper (2012) 11:45 a.m. BBC America

Men in Black (1997) noon Freeform

Shanghai Knights (2003) noon IFC

Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:35 p.m. TMC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 1 p.m. Encore

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The Big Lebowski (1998) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Shanghai Noon (2000) 2:30 p.m. IFC

Drag Me to Hell (2009) 3 and 10 p.m. TMC

The Conversation (1974) 3:15 p.m. Epix

The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Narc (2002) 3:17 p.m. Starz

Zoolander (2001) 5 p.m. IFC

42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB

Arrival (2016) 5:10 p.m. Epix

Salt (2010) 5:30 and 11 p.m. Syfy

Cloverfield (2008) 5:40 p.m. HBO

Monsters University (2013) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Three Strangers (1946) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 7 p.m. BET

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 8 p.m. KVCR

Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. AMC

The Prestige (2006) 8 p.m. Epix

Avatar (2009) 8 p.m. FX

Rango (2011) 8 and 9:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Dirty Harry (1971) 8 p.m. Ovation

Up (2009) 9 p.m. Freeform

Dazed and Confused (1993) 9 p.m. Paramount

Crimson Tide (1995) 10:10 p.m. Epix

Boogie Nights (1997) 11 p.m. Showtime

