What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years’ on ABC; ‘Survivor’ on CBS; ‘Intergalactic,’ Syfy

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Rapper Rick Ross and comedian Gabriel Iglesias are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow When Gwyn (Matt Ryan) and the Legends finally time travel, their machine malfunctions, stranding them in a lush forest with no idea when or where they are in this new episode. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham and Lisseth Chavez also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs When Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) discovers that Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) mom (recurring guest star Mindy Sterling) is hosting Thanksgiving this year, she feels threatened in her roles as both family hostess and mother, in the new holiday episode. Also, Pop-Pop (guest star Judd Hirsch) surprises everyone by showing up with a new female friend. Hayley Orrantia, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone and Troy Gentile also star. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer The semifinals continue. Cheryl Hines is a guest panelist. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature “Born in the Rockies: Growing Up” (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Ghost Adventures Zak Bagans and the crew struggle to keep their sanity when they investigate a Reseda home they imagine is haunted. 8 p.m. Travel
The Wonder Years After seeing Dean (Elisha Williams) bullied by Michael (Jah’Mir Poteat), Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) confronts the bully’s parents and then helps him with a science project. Dulé Hill also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Tough as Nails Teams compete to set up a lighting grid at the Wiltern theater. 9 p.m. CBS
Batwoman (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Dan (John Goodman) begins to sell furniture to make room for his new bride (Katey Sagal) and all her things. Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA “Black Holes,” the latest installment in the “Universe Revealed” series, uses a new generation of high-powered telescopes and animation to document the physics of supermassive celestial objects. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Guy’s Grocery Games Guy Fieri welcomes four winning chefs back to make Thanksgiving hors d’oeuvres and dinner in one hour. 9 p.m. Food Network
Alter Ego The first semifinal competition. 9 p.m. Fox
Home Economics Tom, Sarah and Connor (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro) try to prove they can host a successful Thanksgiving together as they shake up their family’s annual traditions and gather at Connor’s home in this new holiday episode. Sasheer Zamata and Karla Souza also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Clash of the Cover Bands This new episode features the music of Celine Dion and Aretha Franklin. 9:30 p.m. E!
CSI: Vegas (N) 10 p.m. CBS
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Secrets of the Dead The new episode “A Samurai in the Vatican” chronicles how Date Masamune, a 17th-century feudal lord, sent a Japanese diplomatic mission to Europe in 1613 to negotiate with the pope and the king of Spain over opening a new trade route. Led by samurai Hasekura Tsunenaga and Franciscan monk Luis Sotelo, the expedition spent seven years traveling a third of the planet, marking an early form of globalization. 10 p.m. KOCE
Twenties (N) 10 p.m. BET
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts This unscripted franchise launches a multi-episode in-season edition that documents an NFL franchise in real time, as its season unfolds. 10 p.m. HBO
Intergalactic Ash, Verona and Echo (Savannah Steyn, Imogen Daines and Oliver Coopersmith) venture to a Common World planet in search of fuel. Also, Rebecca (Parminder Nagra) discovers that her husband framed Ash in this new episode of the science-fiction series. 10 p.m. Syfy
The Sinner When another shocking crime rattles the town, Harry and Meg (Bill Pullman, Frances Fisher) team up in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA
SPORTS
College Football Northern Illinois visits Buffalo, 4 p.m. ESPN2
College Basketball Michigan State visits Butler, 4 p.m. FS1; St. John’s visits Indiana, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. TNT; the Washington Capitals visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Paul Rudd, Ernie Hudson and McKenna Grace; David Pekoske. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Holiday safety; model Iman; ice hockey player Abby Roque. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The cast of “House of Gucci”; actor Jon Bernthal. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company 8 a.m. KCET
Live With Kelly and Ryan Brooke Shields (“Castle for Christmas”); Kathleen Turner (“Finding My Voice”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Vanessa Hudgens. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Alfonso Ribeiro (“America’s Funniest Home Videos”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Bill Bellamy; Tracy Morgan (“The Last O.G.”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Christina Ricci. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Paul Carrick Brunson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 vaccinations for children; owning versus renting a home; Thanksgiving desserts. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Kelsea Ballerini (“Feel Your Way Through: A Book of Poetry”); Jenny McCarthy. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Channing Tatum (“Dog”); Jamie Dornan; Alexandra Shipp; Brandon Maxwell; NCT 127 performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A son has been hiding a secret about his mother’s online boyfriend. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Snook (“Succession”); Glennon Doyle; Sarah Paulson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tami Roman (“The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Dwyane Wade. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lin-Manuel Miranda; Roman Reigns; Big Boi; Sleepy Brown. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Keaton; John Wilson; the War on Drugs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kirsten Dunst; John Cho. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Benedict Cumberbatch; Latto performs; Nate Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Scott Pilgrim versus the World (2010) 8 a.m. Showtime
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 8:30 a.m. FX
Panic Room (2002) 9 a.m. TMC
Arachnophobia (1990) 9:30 a.m. IFC
Lydia (1941) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Back to School (1986) 10 a.m. AMC
Ferdinand (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX
Hold Back the Dawn (1941) 11:15 a.m. TCM
That Thing You Do! (1996) 11:35 a.m. Epix
Looper (2012) 11:45 a.m. BBC America
Men in Black (1997) noon Freeform
Shanghai Knights (2003) noon IFC
Carlito’s Way (1993) 12:35 p.m. TMC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 1 p.m. Encore
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 1:15 p.m. TCM
The Big Lebowski (1998) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Shanghai Noon (2000) 2:30 p.m. IFC
Drag Me to Hell (2009) 3 and 10 p.m. TMC
The Conversation (1974) 3:15 p.m. Epix
The Smiling Lieutenant (1931) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Narc (2002) 3:17 p.m. Starz
Zoolander (2001) 5 p.m. IFC
42 (2013) 5 p.m. MLB
Arrival (2016) 5:10 p.m. Epix
Salt (2010) 5:30 and 11 p.m. Syfy
Cloverfield (2008) 5:40 p.m. HBO
Monsters University (2013) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
Three Strangers (1946) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 7 p.m. BET
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 8 p.m. KVCR
Enemy of the State (1998) 8 p.m. AMC
The Prestige (2006) 8 p.m. Epix
Avatar (2009) 8 p.m. FX
Rango (2011) 8 and 9:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Dirty Harry (1971) 8 p.m. Ovation
Up (2009) 9 p.m. Freeform
Dazed and Confused (1993) 9 p.m. Paramount
Crimson Tide (1995) 10:10 p.m. Epix
Boogie Nights (1997) 11 p.m. Showtime
