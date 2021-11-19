Advertisement
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Beto O’Rourke will be on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’

Beto O'Rourke, center, poses for photos with members of a Mariachi band during a campaign stop.
Candidate for Texas governor, Beto O’Rourke, center, posing for photos with members of a Mariachi band, will be a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning Aging: Candice Bergen; Billy Crystal; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.); Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears (R-Va.); candidate for governor, Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Brian Deese, the National Economic Council. Virginia Ali, Ben’s Chili Bowl. Panel: Jason Riley; Susan Page, USA Today; Harold Ford Jr. Guest anchor Bret Baier. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS Relations between the U.S. and China: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Eastern Europe; Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Africa trip; COP26: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; David Miliband, International Rescue Committee. The pandemic; when will the crisis end in the U.S.: infectious disease specialist Celine Gounder, NYU Grossman School of Medicine. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); author Dr. Scott Atlas (“A Plague Upon Our House”); congressional candidate Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.); Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont); Nii-Quartelai Quartey; Soledad O’Brien; Wilson Cruz; Michael Harriot. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Derrick Johnson, NAACP; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Kristen Soltis Anderson (“The Trendline”); Kelly O’Donnell; Rev. Al Sharpton; Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The economy: Rebecca Jarvis; Diane Swonk, Grant Thornton. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Averi Harper; Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Jonathan Swan, Axios. National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Critics say the media misled the public about the Rittenhouse case: Jesse Singal, New York magazine; David French, the Dispatch. Cameras in courtrooms: Katelyn Polantz. The 1619 Project book: Author Nikole Hannah-Jones (“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story”). How to cover Trump if he runs for president again: Author Jonathan Karl (“Betrayal: the Final Act of the Trump Show”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Tara Palmeri, Politico; Guy Benson; Liz Claman; Kevin Corke; author Alan Dershowitz (“The Case for Vaccine Mandates”); Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Richard Fowler. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Fiona Hill (“There Is Nothing for You Here”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Austin, Texas, experiments with a new way of policing that uses trained civilians to respond to calls once answered by armed officers; commercial supersonic flights; the gardens of Roman Emperor Caligula. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

