Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Beto O’Rourke will be on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning Aging: Candice Bergen; Billy Crystal; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.); Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears (R-Va.); candidate for governor, Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Brian Deese, the National Economic Council. Virginia Ali, Ben’s Chili Bowl. Panel: Jason Riley; Susan Page, USA Today; Harold Ford Jr. Guest anchor Bret Baier. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS Relations between the U.S. and China: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Eastern Europe; Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Africa trip; COP26: Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Economist; David Miliband, International Rescue Committee. The pandemic; when will the crisis end in the U.S.: infectious disease specialist Celine Gounder, NYU Grossman School of Medicine. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); author Dr. Scott Atlas (“A Plague Upon Our House”); congressional candidate Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.); Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont); Nii-Quartelai Quartey; Soledad O’Brien; Wilson Cruz; Michael Harriot. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Derrick Johnson, NAACP; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Kristen Soltis Anderson (“The Trendline”); Kelly O’Donnell; Rev. Al Sharpton; Betsy Woodruff Swan, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The economy: Rebecca Jarvis; Diane Swonk, Grant Thornton. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Averi Harper; Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Jonathan Swan, Axios. National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Critics say the media misled the public about the Rittenhouse case: Jesse Singal, New York magazine; David French, the Dispatch. Cameras in courtrooms: Katelyn Polantz. The 1619 Project book: Author Nikole Hannah-Jones (“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story”). How to cover Trump if he runs for president again: Author Jonathan Karl (“Betrayal: the Final Act of the Trump Show”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Tara Palmeri, Politico; Guy Benson; Liz Claman; Kevin Corke; author Alan Dershowitz (“The Case for Vaccine Mandates”); Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Richard Fowler. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Fiona Hill (“There Is Nothing for You Here”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Austin, Texas, experiments with a new way of policing that uses trained civilians to respond to calls once answered by armed officers; commercial supersonic flights; the gardens of Roman Emperor Caligula. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

