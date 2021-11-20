What’s on TV Saturday: ‘A Christmas Together With You’ on Hallmark; USC vs. UCLA on Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Keegan Michael Key is a guest in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW

Saturday Night Live Simu Liu (“Kim’s Convenience”) hosts with musical guest Saweetie. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

World’s Funniest Animals This new episode of the comedy that uses documentary footage features mischievous monkeys, dreaming dogs, stealing seals, copy cats and a goat on a blind date. Neil Brown Jr. (“Seal Team”) is a guest. 9 p.m. The CW

The Zoo After a long recovery, a golden eagle is ready for its debut at the Eagle Aviary exhibit in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Austin City Limits Singer-songwriter and vocalist Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes performs songs from her album “Jaime.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony This year’s inductees are Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron are recognized as early influencers and Musical Excellence Awards go to LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads. 8 p.m. HBO

Earth on the Edge This new documentary special provides a look at the melting polar ice caps and changing weather patterns as the world gets warmer. Potential solutions to the climate crisis are also discussed. 10 p.m. ABC

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Aston Villa versus Brighton & Hove Albion, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Wolverhampton Wanderers versus West Ham United, 7 a.m. USA; Liverpool versus Arsenal, 9:30 a.m. NBC

Soccer NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit versus Chicago Red Stars, from Louisville, 9 a.m. CBS

College Football UCLA visits USC, 1 p.m. Fox. Also, Michigan State visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. ABC; Iowa State visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Wofford visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. BSSC; Wake Forest visits Clemson, 9 a.m. ESPN; Texas visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Iowa, 11 a.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Arkansas visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Nebraska visits Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m. ABC; SMU visits Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Virginia visits Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. FS1; Auburn visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oregon visits Utah, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Oklahoma State visits Texas Tech, 5 p.m. Fox; Louisiana-Monroe visits LSU, 6 p.m. ESPN2; New Mexico visits Boise State, 6 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Binghamton visits Connecticut, 9 a.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Kings, 1 p.m. BSW

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Fiona Hill (“There Is Nothing for You Here”). (N) 11 a.m. and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

A Rich Christmas Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) directed this new 2021 holiday drama about a spoiled socialite who gets a lesson one Christmas when her very wealthy father forces her to work at the first property he ever owned: a center for homeless families. Bill Bellamy, Vanessa A. Williams, Tyler Abron, Brandee Evans and Denise Boutte star. 8 p.m. BET

A Christmas Together With You After a widower (Harry Lennix) comes across an old photo of his first love, a young friend (Laura Vandervoort) persuades him to take a road trip and try to track her down in this 2021 holiday romance. Niall Matter and Liza Huget also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

You Make It Feel Like Christmas When a talented designer worries she’s too busy to go home for the holidays, her ex-boyfriend tries to convince her to celebrate some of their favorite childhood traditions with him and her family in this new holiday romance. Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy and Alex Poch-Goldin star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Queenpins Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star as two frugal women who try to expand their coupon-clipping habit into a lucrative, if fraudulent, scheme. They catch the attention of a U.S. Postal inspector (Paul Walker Hauser). Vince Vaughn, Bebe Rexha, Joel McHale, Nick Cassavetes, Jack McBrayer, Annie Mumolo and Stephen Root also star 9 p.m. Showtime

Runaway Jury (2003) 8:33 a.m. Encore

Iron Man 3 (2013) 8:36 a.m. and 7:41 p.m. Starz

The Professionals (1966) 9 a.m. TCM

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 9:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. E!

The Shape of Water (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Paddington (2014) 10 a.m. Freeform

Minari (2020) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Death Becomes Her (1992) 10:15 a.m. TMC

Selena (1997) 10:30 a.m. POP

RoboCop (1987) 11 a.m. Sundance

Ride the High Country (1962) 11 a.m. TCM

High Fidelity (2000) 11:18 a.m. Cinemax

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) Noon CMT

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) Noon FX

Dances With Wolves (1990) Noon Ovation

Training Day (2001) Noon Paramount

Psycho (1960) Noon TMC

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 12:05 p.m. Freeform

Back to the Future (1985) 12:30 and 7:50 p.m. Bravo

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Wedding Crashers (2005) 12:30 p.m. TNT

Kiss Me, Stupid (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Top Gun (1986) 12:57 and 9 p.m. Encore

Eddie the Eagle (2016) 1 p.m. History

Looper (2012) 1 p.m. Sundance

In the Heights (2021) 1:15 p.m. HBO

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1:30 p.m. TBS

Byzantium (2012) 2 p.m. TMC

Gloria Bell (2018) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Point Break (1991) 2:30 p.m. Paramount

The Fly (1986) 2:55 p.m. Epix

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3 and 10:25 p.m. Bravo

The Other Guys (2010) 3 p.m. VH1

Pacific Rim (2013) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 4 p.m. KCET

The Rock (1996) 4 p.m. AMC

Rear Window (1954) 4 p.m. TMC

Ferdinand (2017) 4:15 p.m. Freeform

Easy A (2010) 4:30 and 9 p.m. CMT

Under Siege (1992) 5 p.m. Ovation

Niagara (1953) 5 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 5:25 p.m. Bravo

The Polar Express (2004) 5:28 p.m. TBS

Mean Girls (2004) 6:30 and 11 p.m. CMT

Total Recall (1990) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

Home Alone (1990) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

Bus Stop (1956) 7 p.m. TCM

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network

His Girl Friday (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 8 p.m. A&E

Risky Business (1983) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 p.m. FX

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 9 p.m. Sundance

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 9 p.m. TBS

Johnny O’Clock (1947) 9 p.m. TCM

Hereditary (2018) 9 p.m. TMC

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

Twister (1996) 10:30 p.m. AMC

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

The Hunger Games (2012) 10:45 p.m. Epix

Jerry Maguire (1996) 10:53 p.m. Encore

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Restored Version (1967) 11 p.m. TCM

The Witch (2015) 11:10 p.m. TMC

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 14 - 20 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 14 - 20 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 14 - 20 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Television What’s on TV: Television listings Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

TV NEXT WEEK

Movies on TV the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 21 - 27 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 21 - 27 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing