What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Queens’ on ABC; ‘Grand Crew’ on NBC; ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip’ on Fox
SERIES
FBI After Rina (Kathleen Munroe) is wounded while on the way to work with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto), the team discovers that Vargas (David Zayas) orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and is targeting the rest of the team and their loved ones. Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Grand Crew This new ensemble comedy from members of the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” creative team gets a two-episode preview before starting its run in early 2022. The show revolves around a close-knit group of young professionals in Los Angeles who relax at their favorite bar. The gang includes hopeless romantic Noah (Echo Kellum), who’s eager to settle down, and Nicky (Nicole Byer), an aggressive real estate agent who approaches dating fearlessly. Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC
The Flash The Flash (Grant Gustin) sees an opportunity to end his violent feud with Reverse Flash (also Gustin) in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette Michelle and the final three men are off to the beaches of Mexico. 8 p.m. ABC
I Can See Your Voice Debbie Gibson, Nicole Byer, Paula Abdul, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton star in a holiday-themed episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Lidia Celebrates America (season premiere) 8 p.m. KOCE
House of Payne Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) demands answers when Calvin (Lance Gross) leaves their son alone with Laura (Quin Walters) for the first time, and things don’t go very well. 8 p.m. BET
The Murders at Starved Rock This three-part true-crime documentary series — airing its first two episodes tonight and concluding Wednesday — follows David Raccuglia as he investigates whether convicted killer Chester Weger murdered three women in 1960, a triple homicide that has sharply divided the community of La Salle County, Ill. 8 and 9 p.m. HBO
Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
FBI: Most Wanted While holiday shopping, Barnes and LaCroix (Roxy Sternberg, Julian McMahon) are caught in a mall shooting. Agents Gaines, Gibson and Ortiz (Alexa Davalos, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Miguel Gomez) try to help from the outside. 9 p.m. CBS
The Voice The season finale features performances by chart-topping artists and duets with finalists and coaches before host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen. 9 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to a hidden truth about Rivervale. 9 p.m. The CW
Queens When tragedy strikes the group, the women take a moment to reflect on the beginning of their friendship. Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Pepi Sonuga, Brandy Norwood and Taylor Selé star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip In the new episode “Christmas Vacation,” Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix join Ramsay on a trek through a winter wonderland. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Beat Bobby Flay Chefs George Kantaris and Angelo Vangelopoulos; chef Michael Symon and Carly Hughes. 9 p.m. Food Network
I Am Jazz As Jazz continues her weight-loss journey, she learns she isn’t the only woman in her family who has struggled with eating issues. 9 p.m. TLC
Throwdown With Michael Symon Chef Michael Symon travels to the home turf of some of the best chefs in the game to challenge them with their signature dish in this new culinary competition. In tonight’s premiere, Symon takes on chef Mike Abdoo from Pig Beach, a hot spot in Brooklyn, with a burger piled high with pulled pork. In a second new episode the dish is khachapuri, a rich, savory, cheese-stuffed bread from the country of Georgia that chefs Ricky and Mariia Dolinsky have mastered at their New York City restaurant Tzarevna. 9:30 and 10 p.m. Food Network
Games People Play Parker McKenna Posey, Sarunas J. Jackson and Jackie Long star in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman “Belfast Breakout” (N) 10 p.m. History
The Last O.G. In this new episode, Veesy (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) convinces a Brooklyn artist to paint a mural for the community center and Tray (Tracy Morgan) asks boxer Mark Breland and trainer Teddy Atlas (themselves) to work with Javi. Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland also star in this new episode. 10:30 and 11 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
Making Miracles Happen: Behind ‘Miracles Across 125th Street’ This new special offers a behind-the-scenes look at production of Nick Cannon’s holiday film “Miracles Across 125th Street.” 8:30 p.m. VH1
The Nutcracker and the Mouse King This new holiday special draws on the 1818 book by E.T.A. Hoffmann to fill in the blanks with story details missing from Tchaikovsky’s ballet, including how the character of the Prince got turned into a nutcracker in the first place. John Mauceri conducts the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Alan Cumming narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Basketball Virginia Military Institute visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. BSSC; Furman visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Creighton, 5 p.m. FS1; Alabama visits Memphis, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Phoenix Suns visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Carrie-Anne Moss; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Kirthana Ramisetti; Tory Johnson; Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Henry Cavill; guest cohost Mark Consuelos; chef Melba Wilson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Amanda Carpenter; Letitia James. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sebastian Maniscalco; Katheryn Winnick. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall José Feliciano performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Convicted killer Patrick Frazee’s prison letters; MC Serch and Darryl McDaniels on mental illness. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Kristin Davis (“And Just Like That...”); Gayle King. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Merry Christmas Baby”; Zachary Levi; Kurt and Brenda Warner; Marie Osmond performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she is worried that her daughter will kill her someday. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scarlett Johansson and Bono. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Gianni Paolo (“Power Book II: Ghost”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Alana Haim; Niko Moon performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Henry Cavill; Jonathan Groff. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! RuPaul; Drew Michael. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dwyane Wade; Tessa Thompson; Andrew Michaan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; David Baddiel; Joe Russo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Ghosts of Christmas Past A woman (Annie Clark) who has developed a habit of abruptly ghosting guys she meets on dating apps is warned by a fortune teller that she must make amends to them before Christmas or she will never find true love. Dan Jeannotte, Joey Belfiore, Angelica Alejandro and Andrea Carter also star in this 2021 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
A Christmas Stray A work-obsessed executive gets stranded in a small mountain town on Christmas Eve after he wrecks his car to avoid hitting a stray dog in this new holiday romance. Andra Fuller, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Melissa Murray-Mutch and Chris Shields star. 9 p.m. OWN
Fatal Attraction (1987) 8:19 a.m. Cinemax
A Ticklish Affair (1963) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 10 a.m. FX
Matchstick Men (2003) 10:20 a.m. HBO
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Fruitvale Station (2013) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 12:20 p.m. HBO
Love Actually (2003) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 1 p.m. FX
Minari (2020) 1 p.m. Showtime
Promise Her Anything (1966) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Smallfoot (2018) 2 p.m. Cartoon Network
The Wedding Singer (1998) 2:30 p.m. MTV
Juno (2007) 2:35 p.m. Starz
Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 3 p.m. TCM
Before Sunset (2004) 3 p.m. TMC
Home Alone (1990) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Road to Perdition (2002) 4 p.m. Epix
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation
Gloria Bell (2018) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Avatar (2009) 5 and 8:45 p.m. IFC
Jurassic Park (1993) 5:50 p.m. HBO
The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. AMC
Trolls (2016) 6 p.m. FX
Bad Santa (2003) 6:55 p.m. MTV
The Rock (1996) 7 and 11 p.m. BBC America
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. AMC
Private Parts (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
The Mask (1994) 8 p.m. Syfy
Dances With Wolves (1990) 8 p.m. TMC
So This Is Paris (1926) 9 p.m. TCM
Coming to America (1988) 10 p.m. Paramount
The Goonies (1985) 10 p.m. Syfy
Scrooged (1988) 10:15 p.m. AMC
The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg (1927) 10:15 p.m. TCM
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 11:05 p.m. TMC
Changing Lanes (2002) 11:10 p.m. HBO
