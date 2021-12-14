What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Queens’ on ABC; ‘Grand Crew’ on NBC; ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip’ on Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI After Rina (Kathleen Munroe) is wounded while on the way to work with Jubal (Jeremy Sisto), the team discovers that Vargas (David Zayas) orchestrated the shooting from behind bars and is targeting the rest of the team and their loved ones. Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Grand Crew This new ensemble comedy from members of the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” creative team gets a two-episode preview before starting its run in early 2022. The show revolves around a close-knit group of young professionals in Los Angeles who relax at their favorite bar. The gang includes hopeless romantic Noah (Echo Kellum), who’s eager to settle down, and Nicky (Nicole Byer), an aggressive real estate agent who approaches dating fearlessly. Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart also star. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

The Flash The Flash (Grant Gustin) sees an opportunity to end his violent feud with Reverse Flash (also Gustin) in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

The Bachelorette Michelle and the final three men are off to the beaches of Mexico. 8 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice Debbie Gibson, Nicole Byer, Paula Abdul, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton star in a holiday-themed episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Lidia Celebrates America (season premiere) 8 p.m. KOCE

House of Payne Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) demands answers when Calvin (Lance Gross) leaves their son alone with Laura (Quin Walters) for the first time, and things don’t go very well. 8 p.m. BET

The Murders at Starved Rock This three-part true-crime documentary series — airing its first two episodes tonight and concluding Wednesday — follows David Raccuglia as he investigates whether convicted killer Chester Weger murdered three women in 1960, a triple homicide that has sharply divided the community of La Salle County, Ill. 8 and 9 p.m. HBO

Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

FBI: Most Wanted While holiday shopping, Barnes and LaCroix (Roxy Sternberg, Julian McMahon) are caught in a mall shooting. Agents Gaines, Gibson and Ortiz (Alexa Davalos, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Miguel Gomez) try to help from the outside. 9 p.m. CBS

The Voice The season finale features performances by chart-topping artists and duets with finalists and coaches before host Carson Daly reveals who America has chosen. 9 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) quest for answers leads him to a hidden truth about Rivervale. 9 p.m. The CW

Queens When tragedy strikes the group, the women take a moment to reflect on the beginning of their friendship. Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Pepi Sonuga, Brandy Norwood and Taylor Selé star in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip In the new episode “Christmas Vacation,” Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix join Ramsay on a trek through a winter wonderland. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Beat Bobby Flay Chefs George Kantaris and Angelo Vangelopoulos; chef Michael Symon and Carly Hughes. 9 p.m. Food Network

I Am Jazz As Jazz continues her weight-loss journey, she learns she isn’t the only woman in her family who has struggled with eating issues. 9 p.m. TLC

Throwdown With Michael Symon Chef Michael Symon travels to the home turf of some of the best chefs in the game to challenge them with their signature dish in this new culinary competition. In tonight’s premiere, Symon takes on chef Mike Abdoo from Pig Beach, a hot spot in Brooklyn, with a burger piled high with pulled pork. In a second new episode the dish is khachapuri, a rich, savory, cheese-stuffed bread from the country of Georgia that chefs Ricky and Mariia Dolinsky have mastered at their New York City restaurant Tzarevna. 9:30 and 10 p.m. Food Network

Games People Play Parker McKenna Posey, Sarunas J. Jackson and Jackie Long star in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman “Belfast Breakout” (N) 10 p.m. History

The Last O.G. In this new episode, Veesy (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) convinces a Brooklyn artist to paint a mural for the community center and Tray (Tracy Morgan) asks boxer Mark Breland and trainer Teddy Atlas (themselves) to work with Javi. Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland also star in this new episode. 10:30 and 11 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Making Miracles Happen: Behind ‘Miracles Across 125th Street’ This new special offers a behind-the-scenes look at production of Nick Cannon’s holiday film “Miracles Across 125th Street.” 8:30 p.m. VH1

The Nutcracker and the Mouse King This new holiday special draws on the 1818 book by E.T.A. Hoffmann to fill in the blanks with story details missing from Tchaikovsky’s ballet, including how the character of the Prince got turned into a nutcracker in the first place. John Mauceri conducts the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Alan Cumming narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

College Basketball Virginia Military Institute visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. BSSC; Furman visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Creighton, 5 p.m. FS1; Alabama visits Memphis, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Phoenix Suns visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Carrie-Anne Moss; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Kirthana Ramisetti; Tory Johnson; Christina Tosi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Henry Cavill; guest cohost Mark Consuelos; chef Melba Wilson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Amanda Carpenter; Letitia James. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sebastian Maniscalco; Katheryn Winnick. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall José Feliciano performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Convicted killer Patrick Frazee’s prison letters; MC Serch and Darryl McDaniels on mental illness. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Kristin Davis (“And Just Like That...”); Gayle King. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Merry Christmas Baby”; Zachary Levi; Kurt and Brenda Warner; Marie Osmond performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she is worried that her daughter will kill her someday. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scarlett Johansson and Bono. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Gianni Paolo (“Power Book II: Ghost”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Alana Haim; Niko Moon performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Henry Cavill; Jonathan Groff. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! RuPaul; Drew Michael. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dwyane Wade; Tessa Thompson; Andrew Michaan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Will Forte; David Baddiel; Joe Russo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Ghosts of Christmas Past A woman (Annie Clark) who has developed a habit of abruptly ghosting guys she meets on dating apps is warned by a fortune teller that she must make amends to them before Christmas or she will never find true love. Dan Jeannotte, Joey Belfiore, Angelica Alejandro and Andrea Carter also star in this 2021 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Christmas Stray A work-obsessed executive gets stranded in a small mountain town on Christmas Eve after he wrecks his car to avoid hitting a stray dog in this new holiday romance. Andra Fuller, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Melissa Murray-Mutch and Chris Shields star. 9 p.m. OWN

Fatal Attraction (1987) 8:19 a.m. Cinemax

A Ticklish Affair (1963) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 10 a.m. FX

Matchstick Men (2003) 10:20 a.m. HBO

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Fruitvale Station (2013) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 12:20 p.m. HBO

Love Actually (2003) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 1 p.m. FX

Minari (2020) 1 p.m. Showtime

Promise Her Anything (1966) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Smallfoot (2018) 2 p.m. Cartoon Network

The Wedding Singer (1998) 2:30 p.m. MTV

Juno (2007) 2:35 p.m. Starz

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) 3 p.m. TCM

Before Sunset (2004) 3 p.m. TMC

Home Alone (1990) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Road to Perdition (2002) 4 p.m. Epix

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 4 p.m. Ovation

Gloria Bell (2018) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Avatar (2009) 5 and 8:45 p.m. IFC

Jurassic Park (1993) 5:50 p.m. HBO

The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. AMC

Trolls (2016) 6 p.m. FX

Bad Santa (2003) 6:55 p.m. MTV

The Rock (1996) 7 and 11 p.m. BBC America

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. AMC

Private Parts (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Skyfall (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

The Mask (1994) 8 p.m. Syfy

Dances With Wolves (1990) 8 p.m. TMC

So This Is Paris (1926) 9 p.m. TCM

Coming to America (1988) 10 p.m. Paramount

The Goonies (1985) 10 p.m. Syfy

Scrooged (1988) 10:15 p.m. AMC

The Student Prince in Old Heidelberg (1927) 10:15 p.m. TCM

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 11:05 p.m. TMC

Changing Lanes (2002) 11:10 p.m. HBO

TV Grids for the week of Dec. 12 - 18 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 12 - 18 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Movies on TV the week of Dec. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

