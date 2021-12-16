What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Project Runway’ on Bravo; ‘Shaq Life’ on TNT; ‘Women of Worth’ on NBC
SERIES
Station 19 It may be the most wonderful time of the year for many but for the first responders of the Seattle Fire Department, it’s a stressful season of emergencies and missions of mercy. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon and Barrett Doss star in this new holiday-themed episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Chrisley Knows Best (season finale) 8:28 p.m. USA
Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy Doctors Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Hamilton (guest star Peter Gallagher) approach a milestone in their project as the staff celebrates the holidays in this new episode of the medical drama. Chris Carmack, Caterina Scorsone and Jake Borelli also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Christmas Cookie Challenge Five cookie makers put their spin on Christmas wreaths in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Shaq Life The former NBA superstar feels it’s time to use his platform to speak on the racial tension and police violence that have shaken society, in the first of two new episodes of the unscripted series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. TNT
Shaquille O’Neal wants to make you smile, especially during the stress and uncertainty of the COVID-19 era.
America’s Big Deal Entrepreneurs pitch party-themed products in the season finale. 9 p.m. USA
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season finale) 9 p.m. WE
Project Runway The designers must create an elegant cocktail dress from an actual cocktail bar. Designer Christopher John Roberts, whose recent clients have included Vice President Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lizzo, is a guest judge. Christian Siriano hosts. 9:15 p.m. Bravo
Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Holiday Baking Championship Judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall look back at how the final four bakers made it to the finale, revealing the best bakes of the season and some of the slip-ups. They also provide a behind-the-scenes look at how the show is made. 10 p.m. Food Network
Called to the Wild A winter weather survival challenge. 10:15 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
Women of Worth This special returns for a second year honoring 10 nonprofit community leaders from across the United States. In a time of unprecedented, pandemic-driven need, the honorees found innovative solutions to help the most vulnerable members of their communities. Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and other celebrities share the stories. 8 p.m. NBC
Dogs of the Year 2021 Hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight showcase some of the year’s most amazing dog-centric stories. 8 p.m. The CW
MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform for a small studio audience in New York City. 9 p.m. MTV
Lady Gaga announces “Love for Sale,” her second album with Tony Bennett. She and the birthday boy, who has Alzheimer’s, perform tonight and Thursday.
Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do This new special follows house-flipping power couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young as they put the final touches on their upcoming nuptials. When their original venue, a Mexican resort, falls through, they are left with only four months to plan their high-style destination wedding on the California coast. 9:30 p.m. HGTV
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. BSW
Women’s College Volleyball NCAA Tournament: Louisville versus Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ESPN; Pittsburgh versus Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball Appalachian State visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chargers, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Bette Midler; guitarist Nile Rodgers. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Jamika Pessoa. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Keanu Reeves (“Matrix: Resurrections”); guest co-host Dondré Whitfield; chef Maria Loi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray How Michelle Obama is providing 1 million meals to families in need; Kristin Chenoweth performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Kel Mitchell (“Blessed Mode”); guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Cheryl Hines; Katie Lowes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Holly Robinson Peete (“Our Christmas Journey”); Ingrid Michaelson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show How to avoid scams; Suzanne Somers on marriage and relationships. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Aubrey Plaza (“The Legend of the Christmas Witch”); Adam Rodriguez. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “The Christmas Song”; Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss; Jake Hoot performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil The Great Resignation: Mandi Woodruff Santos; Tsedal Neeley. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey; Ed Sheeran. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Karrueche Tran and Judy Reyes (“Claws”); Cynthia Bailey. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scarlett Johansson; Bowen Yang; Toni Cornell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Andy Cohen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Neil Patrick Harris; Daniel Ranieri; Elton John; Ed Sheeran. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristin Davis; Chloë Grace Moretz; BTS performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Kyle Mooney. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Charming the Hearts of Men Anna Friel (“Pushing Daisies”) stars in director S.E. DeRose’s 2021 romantic drama as a sophisticated young woman who returns to her Southern hometown in the 1960s and discovers her options are limited by widespread gender discrimination. With the help of an ally in Congress (Kelsey Grammer) she inspires legislation that creates opportunities never before afforded to women. Starletta DePois, Diane Ladd and Sean Astin costar in this 2021 drama. 7:10 p.m. Starz
Christmas by Chance A woman named Chance (Winny Clarke) is barely keeping her gift shop in business, so during the Christmas shopping season she accepts a job with wealthy entrepreneur William (Jacob Blair) to help plan the perfect marriage proposal to his girlfriend (Celeste Desjardins). Sharjil Rasool and Alys Crocker star in this 2020 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
12 Mighty Orphans Luke Wilson stars as a football coach who arrives at the Masonic Home and School in Fort Worth, Texas, and creates a football team with some of the orphaned boys who live there. Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Jake Austin Walker and Treat Williams also star in this 2021 sports drama. 9 p.m. Starz
Babe: Pig in the City (1998) 8:15 a.m. TMC
Fierce People (2005) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9 a.m. FX
Milk (2008) 9:55 a.m. TMC
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 10 a.m. FXX
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Dreamgirls (2006) 11:17 a.m. HBO
The Thing (1982) 11:50 a.m. Encore
American Beauty (1999) 12:05 p.m. TMC
World War Z (2013) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Men in Black (1997) 12:30 p.m. VH1
Home Before Dark (1958) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 1 p.m. AMC
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 1:55 p.m. Syfy
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 3:17 and 11:02 p.m. Starz
Courage Under Fire (1996) 3:24 p.m. Encore
Cinderella Man (2005) 3:27 p.m. Cinemax
Ad Astra (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Croods (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Half Nelson (2006) 5:20 p.m. Starz
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
True Grit (1969) 5:50 p.m. Epix
Final Analysis (1992) 5:53 p.m. Cinemax
First Blood (1982) 6 p.m. BBC America
Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform
It Comes at Night (2017) 6:25 p.m. TMC
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 7 p.m. FX
The Breakfast Club (1985) 7 p.m. Paramount
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC
The Patriot (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America
Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. VH1
Cleopatra (1963) 8:30 p.m. TCM
Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) 9 p.m. NBC
American Gangster (2007) 9 p.m. BET
Jerry Maguire (1996) 9 p.m. Encore
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9 p.m. Paramount
Twelve Monkeys (1995) 9:59 p.m. Cinemax
Bad Santa (2003) 10 p.m. VH1
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 11:15 p.m. Bravo
Narc (2002) 11:22 p.m. Encore
