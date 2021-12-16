What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Project Runway’ on Bravo; ‘Shaq Life’ on TNT; ‘Women of Worth’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Station 19 It may be the most wonderful time of the year for many but for the first responders of the Seattle Fire Department, it’s a stressful season of emergencies and missions of mercy. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon and Barrett Doss star in this new holiday-themed episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Chrisley Knows Best (season finale) 8:28 p.m. USA

Legacies (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy Doctors Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Hamilton (guest star Peter Gallagher) approach a milestone in their project as the staff celebrates the holidays in this new episode of the medical drama. Chris Carmack, Caterina Scorsone and Jake Borelli also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Christmas Cookie Challenge Five cookie makers put their spin on Christmas wreaths in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Shaq Life The former NBA superstar feels it’s time to use his platform to speak on the racial tension and police violence that have shaken society, in the first of two new episodes of the unscripted series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. TNT

America’s Big Deal Entrepreneurs pitch party-themed products in the season finale. 9 p.m. USA

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (season finale) 9 p.m. WE

Project Runway The designers must create an elegant cocktail dress from an actual cocktail bar. Designer Christopher John Roberts, whose recent clients have included Vice President Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lizzo, is a guest judge. Christian Siriano hosts. 9:15 p.m. Bravo



Big Sky (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Holiday Baking Championship Judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Carla Hall look back at how the final four bakers made it to the finale, revealing the best bakes of the season and some of the slip-ups. They also provide a behind-the-scenes look at how the show is made. 10 p.m. Food Network

Called to the Wild A winter weather survival challenge. 10:15 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

Women of Worth This special returns for a second year honoring 10 nonprofit community leaders from across the United States. In a time of unprecedented, pandemic-driven need, the honorees found innovative solutions to help the most vulnerable members of their communities. Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and other celebrities share the stories. 8 p.m. NBC

Dogs of the Year 2021 Hosts Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight showcase some of the year’s most amazing dog-centric stories. 8 p.m. The CW

MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform for a small studio audience in New York City. 9 p.m. MTV

Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do This new special follows house-flipping power couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young as they put the final touches on their upcoming nuptials. When their original venue, a Mexican resort, falls through, they are left with only four months to plan their high-style destination wedding on the California coast. 9:30 p.m. HGTV

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. BSW

Women’s College Volleyball NCAA Tournament: Louisville versus Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ESPN; Pittsburgh versus Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Appalachian State visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chargers, 5 p.m. Fox and NFL

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Bette Midler; guitarist Nile Rodgers. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Jamika Pessoa. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Keanu Reeves (“Matrix: Resurrections”); guest co-host Dondré Whitfield; chef Maria Loi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray How Michelle Obama is providing 1 million meals to families in need; Kristin Chenoweth performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kel Mitchell (“Blessed Mode”); guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Cheryl Hines; Katie Lowes. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Holly Robinson Peete (“Our Christmas Journey”); Ingrid Michaelson. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show How to avoid scams; Suzanne Somers on marriage and relationships. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Aubrey Plaza (“The Legend of the Christmas Witch”); Adam Rodriguez. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “The Christmas Song”; Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss; Jake Hoot performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The Great Resignation: Mandi Woodruff Santos; Tsedal Neeley. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey; Ed Sheeran. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Karrueche Tran and Judy Reyes (“Claws”); Cynthia Bailey. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scarlett Johansson; Bowen Yang; Toni Cornell. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Andy Cohen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Neil Patrick Harris; Daniel Ranieri; Elton John; Ed Sheeran. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kristin Davis; Chloë Grace Moretz; BTS performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Kyle Mooney. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Charming the Hearts of Men Anna Friel (“Pushing Daisies”) stars in director S.E. DeRose’s 2021 romantic drama as a sophisticated young woman who returns to her Southern hometown in the 1960s and discovers her options are limited by widespread gender discrimination. With the help of an ally in Congress (Kelsey Grammer) she inspires legislation that creates opportunities never before afforded to women. Starletta DePois, Diane Ladd and Sean Astin costar in this 2021 drama. 7:10 p.m. Starz

Christmas by Chance A woman named Chance (Winny Clarke) is barely keeping her gift shop in business, so during the Christmas shopping season she accepts a job with wealthy entrepreneur William (Jacob Blair) to help plan the perfect marriage proposal to his girlfriend (Celeste Desjardins). Sharjil Rasool and Alys Crocker star in this 2020 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

12 Mighty Orphans Luke Wilson stars as a football coach who arrives at the Masonic Home and School in Fort Worth, Texas, and creates a football team with some of the orphaned boys who live there. Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Jake Austin Walker and Treat Williams also star in this 2021 sports drama. 9 p.m. Starz

Babe: Pig in the City (1998) 8:15 a.m. TMC

Fierce People (2005) 8:30 a.m. Cinemax

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9 a.m. FX

Milk (2008) 9:55 a.m. TMC

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 10 a.m. FXX

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Dreamgirls (2006) 11:17 a.m. HBO

The Thing (1982) 11:50 a.m. Encore

American Beauty (1999) 12:05 p.m. TMC

World War Z (2013) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Men in Black (1997) 12:30 p.m. VH1

Home Before Dark (1958) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 1 p.m. AMC

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 1:55 p.m. Syfy

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 3:17 and 11:02 p.m. Starz

Courage Under Fire (1996) 3:24 p.m. Encore

Cinderella Man (2005) 3:27 p.m. Cinemax

Ad Astra (2019) 4:30 p.m. FX

The Croods (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Half Nelson (2006) 5:20 p.m. Starz

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

True Grit (1969) 5:50 p.m. Epix

Final Analysis (1992) 5:53 p.m. Cinemax

First Blood (1982) 6 p.m. BBC America

Home Alone (1990) 6 p.m. Freeform

It Comes at Night (2017) 6:25 p.m. TMC

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 7 p.m. FX

The Breakfast Club (1985) 7 p.m. Paramount

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

The Patriot (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America

Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. VH1

Cleopatra (1963) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) 9 p.m. NBC

American Gangster (2007) 9 p.m. BET

Jerry Maguire (1996) 9 p.m. Encore

Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9 p.m. Paramount

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 9:59 p.m. Cinemax

Bad Santa (2003) 10 p.m. VH1

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 11:15 p.m. Bravo

Narc (2002) 11:22 p.m. Encore

TV Grids for the week of Dec. 12 - 18 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 12 - 18 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Movies on TV the week of Dec. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

