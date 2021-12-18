What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’; ‘Saturday Night Live’
SERIES
Crikey! It’s the Irwins In the first of two new episodes, a pair of Komodo dragons meet for the first time. In the second, the zoo welcomes four Sumatran elephants, and Robert and Terri try to guess the gender of Bindi’s baby. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Wild Patagonia The season finale, “Life on the Edge,” visits the region’s coastline. 8 p.m. BBC America
Holmes Family Rescue “Holmes for the Holidays.” (N) 8 p.m. HGTV
Saturday Night Live Paul Rudd hosts the final episode of 2021, with musical guest Charli XCX. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
48 Hours The first of two new episodes provides an update on the Scott Peterson case. The second documents the 2019 disappearance and murder of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen in Vancouver, Wash. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS
Kindred Spirits (season premiere) 10 p.m. Travel Channel
The Kings of Napa This new drama series from writer-producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws”) premieres Jan. 11, but the network is giving viewers a sneak preview tonight. Set in Napa Valley wine country, the story follows three members of a Black winemaking family after the sudden departure of their patriarch. Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc and Yaani King Mondschein star. 10:30 p.m. OWN
SPECIALS
A White House Christmas With Suzanne Marques (N) 7:30 p.m. CBS
Fox Soul’s Christmas Special This new special features spoken word and music performances by Rosario Dawson, Omari Hardwick, Aloe Blacc and others. 8 p.m. Fox
Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis The global web that links product producers, distributors and consumers. 8 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
Soccer 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Final: Tunisia versus Algeria, 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. FS1; International Friendly: United States versus Bosnia and Herzegovina, 5 p.m. FS1
College Football Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky versus Appalachian State, 8 a.m. ESPN; Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State versus Jackson State, 9 a.m. ABC; FCS Division I: South Dakota State visits Montana State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; New Mexico Bowl: Texas-El Paso versus Fresno State, 11:15 a.m. ESPN; Independence Bowl: Alabama-Birmingham versus BYU, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Eastern Michigan versus Liberty, 2:45 p.m. ESPN; Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl: Utah State versus Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana versus Marshall, 6:15 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball Butler versus Purdue, 9 a.m. Fox; Tennessee versus Memphis, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Pittsburgh visits St. John’s, 9 a.m. FS1; Gonzaga versus Texas Tech, 10 a.m. CBS; South Florida versus Florida, 10 a.m. BSSC; North Carolina Central versus Hampton, 10 a.m. TNT; TCU visits Georgetown, 11 a.m. FS1; Indiana versus Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. Fox; UCF versus Florida State, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; Penn State visits VCU, 12:30 p.m. NBCSP; Marquette visits Xavier, 1 p.m. FS1; Howard versus North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m. TNT; Providence visits Connecticut, 2 p.m. Fox; Ohio State versus Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. CBS; Baylor visits Oregon, 7 p.m. ESPN2
NFL Football The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cleveland Browns, 1:30 p.m. NFL; the New England Patriots visit the Indianapolis Colts, 5:15 p.m. NFL
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 4 p.m. BSW
High School Basketball St. Anthony versus Harvard-Westlake, 5 p.m. KDOC
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. BSSC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Frank Buckley interviews theoretical physicist and author Michio Kaku (“The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything”). 11 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
Merry Switchmas On an impulse, two identical twin sisters swap places for the night during their parents’ Christmas party in this new holiday comedy. Valarie Pettiford, Peter Parros, Thea Camara, Sherrice Eaglin and Rachel and Rebekah Aladdin star. 8 p.m. BET
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls In this follow-up to the 2020 holiday comedy-drama “The Christmas House,” Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett return as close-knit but constantly bickering brothers, with Sharon Lawrence and Treat Williams as their parents. Ana Ayora, Brad Harder and Mattia Castrillo also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Toying With the Holidays A workaholic designer (Cindy Busby) returns to her hometown hoping to introduce her little boy to some of the community’s Christmas traditions. She’s crushed to discover that her favorite, the North Pole Express train, has been shut down. She connects with a former high school classmate (Chad Michael Murray) to get the train up and running again. Callum Shoniker co-stars in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Last Black Man in San Francisco Filmmaker Joe Talbot earned widespread critical acclaim for this 2019 drama, based in part on the life of Jimmie Fails, who stars as himself. The film chronicles the frustrated attempts of a young black man to reclaim his childhood home, which is now out of his financial reach in heavily gentrified San Francisco. Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold, Rob Morgan, Mike Epps and Finn Wittrock also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
A Christmas Carol Patrick Stewart brings Ebenezer Scrooge to the small screen in this 1999 adaptation of the Dickens classic. Joel Grey plays the Ghost of Christmas Past; Richard E. Grant, Ian McNeice, Saskia Reeves, Bernard Lloyd and Dominic West also star. 10 p.m. TNT
Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 8 a.m. Syfy
The Guard (2011) 8:25 a.m. TMC
Haywire (2011) 8:39 a.m. Cinemax
Fury (2014) 9 a.m. History
Meet John Doe (1941) 9 a.m. TCM
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (2021) 9:05 a.m. HBO
Minari (2020) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
The Karate Kid (1984) 10 a.m. IFC
Dave (1993) 10 a.m. Pop
United 93 (2006) 10:05 a.m. TMC
The King of Staten Island (2020) 10:13 a.m. Cinemax
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:15 a.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 10:55 a.m. HBO
Gremlins (1984) 11 a.m. AMC
Nightcrawler (2014) Noon TMC
That Thing You Do! (1996) 12:30 p.m. Pop
The Santa Clause (1994) 12:55 p.m. Freeform
In the Good Old Summertime (1949) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) 1:30 p.m. AMC
The Terminator (1984) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2 p.m. VH1
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:03 p.m. Syfy
Easy A (2010) 2:30 p.m. CMT
Spider-Man (2002) 2:30 p.m. USA
Home Alone (1990) 3 and 8 p.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Town (2010) 3 p.m. Paramount
Elysium (2013) 3:02 p.m. Encore
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3:05 p.m. Pop
Holiday Affair (1949) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Scrooged (1988) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Mean Girls (2004) 3:35 and 10:35 p.m. MTV
The Misfits (1961) 3:55 p.m. KCET
Throw Momma From the Train (1987) 4 p.m. KCOP
Casino (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation
Crash (2004) 4 p.m. TMC
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 4:01 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Dirty Dancing (1987) 4:35 p.m. VH1
Elf (2003) 4:42 p.m. Starz
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Black Panther (2018) 5 p.m. TBS
Imitation of Life (1934) 5 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 5:05 p.m. USA
The Breakfast Club (1985) 5:30 p.m. Pop
John Wick (2014) 6 and 11:04 p.m. A&E
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6 p.m. BET
The Other Guys (2010) 6 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Super 8 (2011) 6 p.m. HBO
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6 p.m. Syfy
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 6:45 p.m. Showtime
Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) 7 p.m. TCM
The Lego Movie 2 (2019) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network
Titanic (1997) 7 p.m. VH1
A Christmas Story (1983) 7:30 p.m. TNT
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8 p.m. A&E
The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 8 p.m. Epix
Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 8 p.m. Ovation
Doctor Strange (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. USA
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Love Affair (1939) 9 p.m. KVCR
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 9 p.m. Paramount
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9 p.m. Syfy
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10 p.m. AMC
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 10 p.m. Epix
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 10:02 p.m. Starz
Green Room (2015) 10:15 p.m. TMC
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 10:45 p.m. TCM
In the Heat of the Night (1967) 11:07 p.m. Cinemax
