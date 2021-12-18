What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’; ‘Saturday Night Live’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Crikey! It’s the Irwins In the first of two new episodes, a pair of Komodo dragons meet for the first time. In the second, the zoo welcomes four Sumatran elephants, and Robert and Terri try to guess the gender of Bindi’s baby. 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Wild Patagonia The season finale, “Life on the Edge,” visits the region’s coastline. 8 p.m. BBC America

Holmes Family Rescue “Holmes for the Holidays.” (N) 8 p.m. HGTV

Saturday Night Live Paul Rudd hosts the final episode of 2021, with musical guest Charli XCX. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

48 Hours The first of two new episodes provides an update on the Scott Peterson case. The second documents the 2019 disappearance and murder of 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen in Vancouver, Wash. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Kindred Spirits (season premiere) 10 p.m. Travel Channel

The Kings of Napa This new drama series from writer-producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws”) premieres Jan. 11, but the network is giving viewers a sneak preview tonight. Set in Napa Valley wine country, the story follows three members of a Black winemaking family after the sudden departure of their patriarch. Ebonée Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc and Yaani King Mondschein star. 10:30 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

A White House Christmas With Suzanne Marques (N) 7:30 p.m. CBS

Fox Soul’s Christmas Special This new special features spoken word and music performances by Rosario Dawson, Omari Hardwick, Aloe Blacc and others. 8 p.m. Fox

Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis The global web that links product producers, distributors and consumers. 8 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

Soccer 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Final: Tunisia versus Algeria, 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. FS1; International Friendly: United States versus Bosnia and Herzegovina, 5 p.m. FS1

College Football Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky versus Appalachian State, 8 a.m. ESPN; Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State versus Jackson State, 9 a.m. ABC; FCS Division I: South Dakota State visits Montana State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; New Mexico Bowl: Texas-El Paso versus Fresno State, 11:15 a.m. ESPN; Independence Bowl: Alabama-Birmingham versus BYU, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Eastern Michigan versus Liberty, 2:45 p.m. ESPN; Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl: Utah State versus Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana versus Marshall, 6:15 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Butler versus Purdue, 9 a.m. Fox; Tennessee versus Memphis, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Pittsburgh visits St. John’s, 9 a.m. FS1; Gonzaga versus Texas Tech, 10 a.m. CBS; South Florida versus Florida, 10 a.m. BSSC; North Carolina Central versus Hampton, 10 a.m. TNT; TCU visits Georgetown, 11 a.m. FS1; Indiana versus Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. Fox; UCF versus Florida State, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; Penn State visits VCU, 12:30 p.m. NBCSP; Marquette visits Xavier, 1 p.m. FS1; Howard versus North Carolina A&T, 1 p.m. TNT; Providence visits Connecticut, 2 p.m. Fox; Ohio State versus Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. CBS; Baylor visits Oregon, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cleveland Browns, 1:30 p.m. NFL; the New England Patriots visit the Indianapolis Colts, 5:15 p.m. NFL

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 4 p.m. BSW

High School Basketball St. Anthony versus Harvard-Westlake, 5 p.m. KDOC

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. BSSC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Frank Buckley interviews theoretical physicist and author Michio Kaku (“The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything”). 11 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Merry Switchmas On an impulse, two identical twin sisters swap places for the night during their parents’ Christmas party in this new holiday comedy. Valarie Pettiford, Peter Parros, Thea Camara, Sherrice Eaglin and Rachel and Rebekah Aladdin star. 8 p.m. BET

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls In this follow-up to the 2020 holiday comedy-drama “The Christmas House,” Robert Buckley and Jonathan Bennett return as close-knit but constantly bickering brothers, with Sharon Lawrence and Treat Williams as their parents. Ana Ayora, Brad Harder and Mattia Castrillo also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Toying With the Holidays A workaholic designer (Cindy Busby) returns to her hometown hoping to introduce her little boy to some of the community’s Christmas traditions. She’s crushed to discover that her favorite, the North Pole Express train, has been shut down. She connects with a former high school classmate (Chad Michael Murray) to get the train up and running again. Callum Shoniker co-stars in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Last Black Man in San Francisco Filmmaker Joe Talbot earned widespread critical acclaim for this 2019 drama, based in part on the life of Jimmie Fails, who stars as himself. The film chronicles the frustrated attempts of a young black man to reclaim his childhood home, which is now out of his financial reach in heavily gentrified San Francisco. Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold, Rob Morgan, Mike Epps and Finn Wittrock also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

A Christmas Carol Patrick Stewart brings Ebenezer Scrooge to the small screen in this 1999 adaptation of the Dickens classic. Joel Grey plays the Ghost of Christmas Past; Richard E. Grant, Ian McNeice, Saskia Reeves, Bernard Lloyd and Dominic West also star. 10 p.m. TNT

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 8 a.m. Syfy

The Guard (2011) 8:25 a.m. TMC

Haywire (2011) 8:39 a.m. Cinemax

Fury (2014) 9 a.m. History

Meet John Doe (1941) 9 a.m. TCM

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (2021) 9:05 a.m. HBO

Minari (2020) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

The Karate Kid (1984) 10 a.m. IFC

Dave (1993) 10 a.m. Pop

United 93 (2006) 10:05 a.m. TMC

The King of Staten Island (2020) 10:13 a.m. Cinemax

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 10:55 a.m. HBO

Gremlins (1984) 11 a.m. AMC

Nightcrawler (2014) Noon TMC

That Thing You Do! (1996) 12:30 p.m. Pop

The Santa Clause (1994) 12:55 p.m. Freeform

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) 1:30 p.m. AMC

The Terminator (1984) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2 p.m. VH1

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 2:03 p.m. Syfy

Easy A (2010) 2:30 p.m. CMT

Spider-Man (2002) 2:30 p.m. USA

Home Alone (1990) 3 and 8 p.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Town (2010) 3 p.m. Paramount

Elysium (2013) 3:02 p.m. Encore

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3:05 p.m. Pop

Holiday Affair (1949) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Scrooged (1988) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Mean Girls (2004) 3:35 and 10:35 p.m. MTV

The Misfits (1961) 3:55 p.m. KCET

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) 4 p.m. KCOP

Casino (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation

Crash (2004) 4 p.m. TMC

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 4:01 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Dirty Dancing (1987) 4:35 p.m. VH1

Elf (2003) 4:42 p.m. Starz

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Black Panther (2018) 5 p.m. TBS

Imitation of Life (1934) 5 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 5:05 p.m. USA

The Breakfast Club (1985) 5:30 p.m. Pop

John Wick (2014) 6 and 11:04 p.m. A&E

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6 p.m. BET

The Other Guys (2010) 6 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Super 8 (2011) 6 p.m. HBO

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 6 p.m. Syfy

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 6:45 p.m. Showtime

Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) 7 p.m. TCM

The Lego Movie 2 (2019) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network

Titanic (1997) 7 p.m. VH1

A Christmas Story (1983) 7:30 p.m. TNT

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8 p.m. A&E

The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 8 p.m. Epix

Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 8 p.m. Ovation

Doctor Strange (2016) 8 and 10:30 p.m. USA

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Love Affair (1939) 9 p.m. KVCR

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 9 p.m. Paramount

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9 p.m. Syfy

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10 p.m. AMC

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 10 p.m. Epix

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 10:02 p.m. Starz

Green Room (2015) 10:15 p.m. TMC

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 10:45 p.m. TCM

In the Heat of the Night (1967) 11:07 p.m. Cinemax

