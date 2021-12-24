Guests on Sunday talk shows: Kamala Harris on ‘Face the Nation,’ Anthony Fauci on ‘This Week’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.); Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.); Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; author Huma Abedin (“Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health; Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.); Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Catherine Lucey, Wall Street Journal; Charles Lane. Guest anchor Mike Emanuel. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS The threats to American democracy: Author Doris Kearns Goodwin (“Leadership: In Turbulent Times”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). The new racial reckoning: Author Noah Feldman (“The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery, and the Refounding of America”); author Randall Kennedy (“Say It Loud!: On Race, Law, and Culture”). The exodus from the Middle East and what’s driving it: Author Janine di Giovanni (“The Vanishing: Faith, Loss, and the Twilight of Christianity in the Land of the Prophets”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former U.S. secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Stephen Miller, America First Legal. Guest anchor Larry Kudlow. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Vice President Kamala Harris; David Martin; Jan Crawford; Ed O’Keefe; Weijia Jiang; Nikole Killion. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press: Schools and Race in America Antonia Hylton’s story about a Texas principal who lost his job over charges he was pushing critical race theory. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times’ 1619 Project; Jelani Cobb; Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.); Brenda Sheridan, Loudoun County, Va., School Board; Joshua Johnson; Keith Mayes, University of Minnesota. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health. Panel: Rick Klein; Terry Moran; Averi Harper. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Editors of the Associated Press and Reuters: Julie Pace, AP; Alessandra Galloni, Reuters. Global crackdown on press freedom: Joel Simon, Committee to Protect Journalists. Fleeing the Taliban and starting a new life as a journalist in America: former Afghan translator Mohammad. How the news gets made: Mara Schiavocampo. How the Onion finds humor in news: Chad Nackers, the Onion. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Tara Palmeri, Politico; Griff Jenkins; Guy Benson; Gillian Turner. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews 2 p.m. KTLA

Meet the Press Film Festival A look at the best short documentary films of the year. 2 p.m. MSNBC

60 Minutes Climate change’s effects on wine regions of the world; political cartoonist Badiucao. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS