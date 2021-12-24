Guests on Sunday talk shows: Kamala Harris on ‘Face the Nation,’ Anthony Fauci on ‘This Week’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.); Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.); Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; author Huma Abedin (“Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health; Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.); Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Catherine Lucey, Wall Street Journal; Charles Lane. Guest anchor Mike Emanuel. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS The threats to American democracy: Author Doris Kearns Goodwin (“Leadership: In Turbulent Times”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). The new racial reckoning: Author Noah Feldman (“The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery, and the Refounding of America”); author Randall Kennedy (“Say It Loud!: On Race, Law, and Culture”). The exodus from the Middle East and what’s driving it: Author Janine di Giovanni (“The Vanishing: Faith, Loss, and the Twilight of Christianity in the Land of the Prophets”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former U.S. secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Stephen Miller, America First Legal. Guest anchor Larry Kudlow. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Vice President Kamala Harris; David Martin; Jan Crawford; Ed O’Keefe; Weijia Jiang; Nikole Killion. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press: Schools and Race in America Antonia Hylton’s story about a Texas principal who lost his job over charges he was pushing critical race theory. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times’ 1619 Project; Jelani Cobb; Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.); Brenda Sheridan, Loudoun County, Va., School Board; Joshua Johnson; Keith Mayes, University of Minnesota. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health. Panel: Rick Klein; Terry Moran; Averi Harper. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Editors of the Associated Press and Reuters: Julie Pace, AP; Alessandra Galloni, Reuters. Global crackdown on press freedom: Joel Simon, Committee to Protect Journalists. Fleeing the Taliban and starting a new life as a journalist in America: former Afghan translator Mohammad. How the news gets made: Mara Schiavocampo. How the Onion finds humor in news: Chad Nackers, the Onion. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Tara Palmeri, Politico; Griff Jenkins; Guy Benson; Gillian Turner. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews 2 p.m. KTLA
Meet the Press Film Festival A look at the best short documentary films of the year. 2 p.m. MSNBC
60 Minutes Climate change’s effects on wine regions of the world; political cartoonist Badiucao. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.