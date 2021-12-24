Advertisement
Share
Television

Guests on Sunday talk shows: Kamala Harris on ‘Face the Nation,’ Anthony Fauci on ‘This Week’

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a podium with American flags behind her.
Vice President Kamala Harris will be a guest on “Face the Nation” on CBS.
(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
Share

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.); Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.); Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; author Huma Abedin (“Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Advertisement

Fox News Sunday Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health; Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.); Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Catherine Lucey, Wall Street Journal; Charles Lane. Guest anchor Mike Emanuel. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS The threats to American democracy: Author Doris Kearns Goodwin (“Leadership: In Turbulent Times”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”). The new racial reckoning: Author Noah Feldman (“The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery, and the Refounding of America”); author Randall Kennedy (“Say It Loud!: On Race, Law, and Culture”). The exodus from the Middle East and what’s driving it: Author Janine di Giovanni (“The Vanishing: Faith, Loss, and the Twilight of Christianity in the Land of the Prophets”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former U.S. secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Stephen Miller, America First Legal. Guest anchor Larry Kudlow. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Vice President Kamala Harris; David Martin; Jan Crawford; Ed O’Keefe; Weijia Jiang; Nikole Killion. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press: Schools and Race in America Antonia Hylton’s story about a Texas principal who lost his job over charges he was pushing critical race theory. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times’ 1619 Project; Jelani Cobb; Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.); Brenda Sheridan, Loudoun County, Va., School Board; Joshua Johnson; Keith Mayes, University of Minnesota. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health. Panel: Rick Klein; Terry Moran; Averi Harper. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Editors of the Associated Press and Reuters: Julie Pace, AP; Alessandra Galloni, Reuters. Global crackdown on press freedom: Joel Simon, Committee to Protect Journalists. Fleeing the Taliban and starting a new life as a journalist in America: former Afghan translator Mohammad. How the news gets made: Mara Schiavocampo. How the Onion finds humor in news: Chad Nackers, the Onion. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Tara Palmeri, Politico; Griff Jenkins; Guy Benson; Gillian Turner. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews 2 p.m. KTLA

Meet the Press Film Festival A look at the best short documentary films of the year. 2 p.m. MSNBC

60 Minutes Climate change’s effects on wine regions of the world; political cartoonist Badiucao. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Television

The 75 best TV shows on Netflix right now, according to our experts

We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS – ABC SPECIAL MOVIE PICTURED: CHARLIE BROWN AND LINUS. When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees amongst everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement