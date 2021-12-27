What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Year: 2021' on ABC; ‘Landscapers’ HBO; ‘POV: Unapologetic’ PBS
SERIES
Holly Hobbie Originally created for a streaming service, this children’s TV series premieres with two episodes. Ruby Jay, Sara Botsford, Evan Buliung, Erin Karpluk and Saara Chaudry star. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Disney
Kids Baking Championship Hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman welcome a dozen of the youngest candidates ever as the culinary competition launches a new season. 8 p.m. Food Network
The Family Chantel The families of Chantel and Pedro converge in the Dominican Republic in a new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. TLC
POV The new episode “Unapologetic” documents the social justice work being done by young activists in communities across the country as part of the Movement for Black Lives. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tiny Food Fight “Tiny Big Game Bar Foods” and “Tiny Diner.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network
Landscapers Truth and fantasy clash as Susan and Christopher (Olivia Colman, David Thewlis) stand trial, meeting for the first time since their arrest, in the finale of the quirky crime drama. 9 p.m. HBO
POV Shorts (N) 10:30 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
The Year: 2021 “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts anchors this year’s edition of the annual prime-time special that highlights the biggest moments in a historic year that saw the United States still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the inauguration of President Joseph Biden, as well as ongoing protests demanding racial justice. David Muir, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan are featured. 9 p.m. ABC
Insecure: The End This new special documents the making of the final season and the cultural impact of the L.A.-set series “Insecure.” 10 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Football Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan versus Nevada, 8 a.m. ESPN; Military Bowl: Boston College versus East Carolina, 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Premier League Soccer Newcastle United versus Manchester United, noon USA; Arsenal versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4:25 a.m. NBCSP
NFL Football The Miami Dolphins visit the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. BSW; the San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kal Penn (“You Can’t Be Serious”); Naturi Naughton (“Queens”); chef Scott Conant. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gov. Gavin Newsom; Penn & Teller. 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Studies suggest a link between chronic anxiety and Alzheimer’s disease. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Ellen DeGeneres Show “Dancing With the Stars” winner Iman Shumpert; guest host JoJo Siwa. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jonah Hill; Tig Notaro; Dan + Shay perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver; America Ferrera. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; Jay Ellis; Local Natives perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Judy Greer; Annaleigh Ashford; Cat Power performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers The Meyers family; Óscar Gil; Jon Epcar performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Finding Kendrick Johnson Jenifer Lewis (“Black-ish”) narrates writer-director Jason Pollock’s 2021 feature-length documentary based on a four-year investigation into the fate of Kendrick Johnson, who was 17 years old when he was found dead in a Georgia high school. The film explores how the victim’s family hired their own forensic pathologist to examine the body after an initial investigation by the state ruled the death accidental. 8 p.m. Starz
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX
Heat (1995) 8:30 a.m. Paramount
Rabbit Hole (2010) 8:57 a.m. Cinemax
L.A. Confidential (1997) 10:15 a.m. Showtime
Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 11:03 a.m. Syfy
Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 11:30 a.m. FX
Dunkirk (2017) 11:40 a.m. HBO
The Godfather (1972) 12:30 p.m. Paramount
Shrek 2 (2004) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 1:30 p.m. TMC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 1:38 and 9 p.m. Encore
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 2:02 p.m. Cinemax
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) 2:30 p.m. Epix
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Whitney (2018) 3 p.m. BET
Homicide (1991) 3:10 p.m. TMC
Red Dragon (2002) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax
The Rock (1996) 4 p.m. AMC
Casino (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation; 5 p.m. TMC
The Godfather: Part II (1974) 4:30 p.m. Paramount
Arrival (2016) 5 p.m. Epix
Breathless (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
It Could Happen to You (1994) 5:17 p.m. Encore
Baby Driver (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5:41 p.m. Cinemax
The Mask (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy
Paddington (2014) 7 p.m. Freeform
Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Trolls (2016) 8 p.m. NBC
Breakdown (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax
22 Jump Street (2014) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Platoon (1986) 8 p.m. Ovation
The Goonies (1985) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Syfy
Midnight Cowboy (1969) 8 p.m. TMC
Young Frankenstein (1974) 8:30 p.m. TCM
The Green Mile (1999) 9:30 p.m. Bravo
Midnight Express (1978) 10 p.m. TMC
Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. Tru
Friends With Benefits (2011) 10:35 p.m. Pop
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 10:54 p.m. Encore
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 11:16 p.m. Paramount
