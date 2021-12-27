What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Year: 2021' on ABC; ‘Landscapers’ HBO; ‘POV: Unapologetic’ PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Holly Hobbie Originally created for a streaming service, this children’s TV series premieres with two episodes. Ruby Jay, Sara Botsford, Evan Buliung, Erin Karpluk and Saara Chaudry star. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Disney

Kids Baking Championship Hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman welcome a dozen of the youngest candidates ever as the culinary competition launches a new season. 8 p.m. Food Network

The Family Chantel The families of Chantel and Pedro converge in the Dominican Republic in a new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. TLC

POV The new episode “Unapologetic” documents the social justice work being done by young activists in communities across the country as part of the Movement for Black Lives. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tiny Food Fight “Tiny Big Game Bar Foods” and “Tiny Diner.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. Food Network

Landscapers Truth and fantasy clash as Susan and Christopher (Olivia Colman, David Thewlis) stand trial, meeting for the first time since their arrest, in the finale of the quirky crime drama. 9 p.m. HBO

POV Shorts (N) 10:30 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

The Year: 2021 “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts anchors this year’s edition of the annual prime-time special that highlights the biggest moments in a historic year that saw the United States still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the inauguration of President Joseph Biden, as well as ongoing protests demanding racial justice. David Muir, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan are featured. 9 p.m. ABC

Insecure: The End This new special documents the making of the final season and the cultural impact of the L.A.-set series “Insecure.” 10 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

College Football Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan versus Nevada, 8 a.m. ESPN; Military Bowl: Boston College versus East Carolina, 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Premier League Soccer Newcastle United versus Manchester United, noon USA; Arsenal versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4:25 a.m. NBCSP

NFL Football The Miami Dolphins visit the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. BSW; the San Jose Sharks visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kal Penn (“You Can’t Be Serious”); Naturi Naughton (“Queens”); chef Scott Conant. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gov. Gavin Newsom; Penn & Teller. 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Studies suggest a link between chronic anxiety and Alzheimer’s disease. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Ellen DeGeneres Show “Dancing With the Stars” winner Iman Shumpert; guest host JoJo Siwa. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jonah Hill; Tig Notaro; Dan + Shay perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Adam Driver; America Ferrera. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; Jay Ellis; Local Natives perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Judy Greer; Annaleigh Ashford; Cat Power performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers The Meyers family; Óscar Gil; Jon Epcar performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Finding Kendrick Johnson Jenifer Lewis (“Black-ish”) narrates writer-director Jason Pollock’s 2021 feature-length documentary based on a four-year investigation into the fate of Kendrick Johnson, who was 17 years old when he was found dead in a Georgia high school. The film explores how the victim’s family hired their own forensic pathologist to examine the body after an initial investigation by the state ruled the death accidental. 8 p.m. Starz

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX

Heat (1995) 8:30 a.m. Paramount

Rabbit Hole (2010) 8:57 a.m. Cinemax

L.A. Confidential (1997) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) 11:03 a.m. Syfy

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 11:30 a.m. FX

Dunkirk (2017) 11:40 a.m. HBO

The Godfather (1972) 12:30 p.m. Paramount

Shrek 2 (2004) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 1:38 and 9 p.m. Encore

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 2:02 p.m. Cinemax

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) 2:30 p.m. Epix

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Whitney (2018) 3 p.m. BET

Homicide (1991) 3:10 p.m. TMC

Red Dragon (2002) 3:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Rock (1996) 4 p.m. AMC

Casino (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation; 5 p.m. TMC

The Godfather: Part II (1974) 4:30 p.m. Paramount

Arrival (2016) 5 p.m. Epix

Breathless (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

It Could Happen to You (1994) 5:17 p.m. Encore

Baby Driver (2017) 5:30 p.m. FX

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5:41 p.m. Cinemax

The Mask (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy

Paddington (2014) 7 p.m. Freeform

Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Trolls (2016) 8 p.m. NBC

Breakdown (1997) 8 p.m. Cinemax

22 Jump Street (2014) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Platoon (1986) 8 p.m. Ovation

The Goonies (1985) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Syfy

Midnight Cowboy (1969) 8 p.m. TMC

Young Frankenstein (1974) 8:30 p.m. TCM

The Green Mile (1999) 9:30 p.m. Bravo

Midnight Express (1978) 10 p.m. TMC

Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. Tru

Friends With Benefits (2011) 10:35 p.m. Pop

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 10:54 p.m. Encore

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 11:16 p.m. Paramount

