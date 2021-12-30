What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Best of All the Smoke’ on Showtime; ‘Restaurant: Impossible’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine and his crew visit Colorado Springs, where the owner of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen is on the verge of losing his wife and his business. 8 p.m. Food Network

American Restaurant Battle Scott Conant challenges three chef teams to compete in a culinary competition from their own restaurant kitchens. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Best of All the Smoke With Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson Lakers owner and President Jeanie Buss reflects on

Kobe Bryant‘s impact, LeBron James’ signing in 2018 and Magic Johnson‘s retirement in this special episode. 11:30 p.m. Showtime

SPORTS

College Football Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina versus South Carolina, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Transperfect Music City Bowl: Tennessee versus Purdue, Noon ESPN; SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin versus Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Michigan visits UCF, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Marshall visits Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; teams TBA, 7 p.m. BSSC

NHL Hockey The Vancouver Canucks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The year ahead in space; Dan Pashman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ryan Seacrest; chef Elle Simone. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”); Liza Koshy (“My Little Pony”); Padma Lakshmi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest cohost Laverne Cox; Cynthia Nixon. 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Gerald McRaney; Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The quiz that determines urine type and what it means for one’s health; how to avoid impulse buying. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Meredith Hagner (“Vacation Friends”). 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Lady Like”; Kirsten Dunst; Brooke Shields. 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Normani (“Wild Side”); former “Top Chef” contestant Antonia Lofaso; guest host Ciara. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus performs; Pete Davidson; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Garfield; chef José Andrés. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rob McElhenney; Ariana DeBose; Sting performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adrien Brody; Zazie Beetz; Little Simz performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Kyle Mooney. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Frozen A princess (voice of Idina Menzel) with the gift — and curse — of turning anything, or anyone, to ice runs away to prevent hurting those she loves, but her sister (voice of Kristen Bell) follows her in this 2013 animated fantasy. The voices of Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad also are heard. 8 p.m. ABC

Knives Out Writer-director Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery boasts an all-star cast headed by Daniel Craig as a private eye hired to investigate the suspicious death of a mystery novelist (Christopher Plummer) on his 85th birthday. Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Toni Collette also star. 8 p.m. USA

Ready or Not A newlywed (Samara Weaving) must spend her wedding night trying to stay alive in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s twisted 2019 comedy-horror film. She must hide while the rest of her new family tries to hunt her down and kill her. Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Melanie Scrofano and Kristian Bruun also star. 9 p.m. Freeform

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit Chris Pine stars as novelist Tom Clancy’s CIA hero early in his career, under the tutelage of an agency veteran (Kevin Costner). This 2014 action adventure also stars Keira Knightley and Kenneth Branagh, who directs. 10 p.m. Paramount

Walk the Line (2005) 8:30 a.m. Bravo

Father of the Bride (1950) 8:45 a.m. TCM

First Blood (1982) 9 a.m. AMC

Gladiator (2000) 9 a.m. Paramount

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 9 a.m. Showtime

Big (1988) 9:15 a.m and 9 p.m. Encore

Meet the Parents (2000) 9:30 a.m. E!

Racing With the Moon (1984) 9:35 a.m. Epix

Misery (1990) 10 a.m. Cinemax

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 10:25 a.m. HBO

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 10:30 a.m. TCM

The Guard (2011) 10:45 a.m. TMC

Love Actually (2003) 11 a.m. Freeform

World War Z (2013) 11:25 a.m. Epix

Goodfellas (1990) 11:30 and 2:30 p.m. Bravo

Argo (2012) 11:49 a.m. Cinemax

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 11:55 a.m. MTV

West Side Story (1961) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Damsels in Distress (2011) 12:20 p.m. TMC

Shrek 2 (2004) 1 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Gloria Bell (2018) 1:15 p.m. Showtime

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 1:30 and 7:10 p.m. WE

Top Gun (1986) 1:49 p.m. Starz

The Other Guys (2010) 2:30 p.m. MTV

Iron Man 3 (2013) 2:47 and 10:48 p.m. Encore

The Croods (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

L.A. Confidential (1997) 3 p.m. Showtime

The Haunting (1963) 3 p.m. TCM

Haywire (2011) 3:22 p.m. Cinemax

This Is the End (2013) 3:42 p.m. Starz

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

Mean Girls (2004) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) 5:35 p.m. TMC

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 6 p.m. Hallmark

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Back to School (1986) 6:20 p.m. Epix

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 6:27 p.m. Cinemax

Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

The Town (2010) 7 p.m. POP

The Getaway (1972) 7 p.m. TCM

The Guest (2014) 7:15 p.m. Showtime

Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9 p.m. Bravo

The Last Picture Show (1971) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Election (1999) 9:30 p.m. Epix

Zola (2020) 10 p.m. Showtime

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 11:19 p.m. Cinemax

