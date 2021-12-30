What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Best of All the Smoke’ on Showtime; ‘Restaurant: Impossible’
SERIES
Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine and his crew visit Colorado Springs, where the owner of Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen is on the verge of losing his wife and his business. 8 p.m. Food Network
American Restaurant Battle Scott Conant challenges three chef teams to compete in a culinary competition from their own restaurant kitchens. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Best of All the Smoke With Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson Lakers owner and President Jeanie Buss reflects on
Kobe Bryant‘s impact, LeBron James’ signing in 2018 and Magic Johnson‘s retirement in this special episode. 11:30 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
College Football Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina versus South Carolina, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Transperfect Music City Bowl: Tennessee versus Purdue, Noon ESPN; SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin versus Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball Michigan visits UCF, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Marshall visits Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; teams TBA, 7 p.m. BSSC
NHL Hockey The Vancouver Canucks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The year ahead in space; Dan Pashman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ryan Seacrest; chef Elle Simone. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”); Liza Koshy (“My Little Pony”); Padma Lakshmi. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest cohost Laverne Cox; Cynthia Nixon. 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Gerald McRaney; Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The quiz that determines urine type and what it means for one’s health; how to avoid impulse buying. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Meredith Hagner (“Vacation Friends”). 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Lady Like”; Kirsten Dunst; Brooke Shields. 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Normani (“Wild Side”); former “Top Chef” contestant Antonia Lofaso; guest host Ciara. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus performs; Pete Davidson; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew Garfield; chef José Andrés. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rob McElhenney; Ariana DeBose; Sting performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adrien Brody; Zazie Beetz; Little Simz performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Kyle Mooney. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Frozen A princess (voice of Idina Menzel) with the gift — and curse — of turning anything, or anyone, to ice runs away to prevent hurting those she loves, but her sister (voice of Kristen Bell) follows her in this 2013 animated fantasy. The voices of Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad also are heard. 8 p.m. ABC
Knives Out Writer-director Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery boasts an all-star cast headed by Daniel Craig as a private eye hired to investigate the suspicious death of a mystery novelist (Christopher Plummer) on his 85th birthday. Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson and Toni Collette also star. 8 p.m. USA
Ready or Not A newlywed (Samara Weaving) must spend her wedding night trying to stay alive in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s twisted 2019 comedy-horror film. She must hide while the rest of her new family tries to hunt her down and kill her. Mark O’Brien, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell, Melanie Scrofano and Kristian Bruun also star. 9 p.m. Freeform
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit Chris Pine stars as novelist Tom Clancy’s CIA hero early in his career, under the tutelage of an agency veteran (Kevin Costner). This 2014 action adventure also stars Keira Knightley and Kenneth Branagh, who directs. 10 p.m. Paramount
Walk the Line (2005) 8:30 a.m. Bravo
Father of the Bride (1950) 8:45 a.m. TCM
First Blood (1982) 9 a.m. AMC
Gladiator (2000) 9 a.m. Paramount
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 9 a.m. Showtime
Big (1988) 9:15 a.m and 9 p.m. Encore
Meet the Parents (2000) 9:30 a.m. E!
Racing With the Moon (1984) 9:35 a.m. Epix
Misery (1990) 10 a.m. Cinemax
Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 10:25 a.m. HBO
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 10:30 a.m. TCM
The Guard (2011) 10:45 a.m. TMC
Love Actually (2003) 11 a.m. Freeform
World War Z (2013) 11:25 a.m. Epix
Goodfellas (1990) 11:30 and 2:30 p.m. Bravo
Argo (2012) 11:49 a.m. Cinemax
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 11:55 a.m. MTV
West Side Story (1961) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Damsels in Distress (2011) 12:20 p.m. TMC
Shrek 2 (2004) 1 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Gloria Bell (2018) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 1:30 and 7:10 p.m. WE
Top Gun (1986) 1:49 p.m. Starz
The Other Guys (2010) 2:30 p.m. MTV
Iron Man 3 (2013) 2:47 and 10:48 p.m. Encore
The Croods (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
L.A. Confidential (1997) 3 p.m. Showtime
The Haunting (1963) 3 p.m. TCM
Haywire (2011) 3:22 p.m. Cinemax
This Is the End (2013) 3:42 p.m. Starz
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
Mean Girls (2004) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (1977) 5:35 p.m. TMC
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) 6 p.m. Hallmark
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Back to School (1986) 6:20 p.m. Epix
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 6:27 p.m. Cinemax
Tombstone (1993) 7 and 10 p.m. AMC
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
The Town (2010) 7 p.m. POP
The Getaway (1972) 7 p.m. TCM
The Guest (2014) 7:15 p.m. Showtime
Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9 p.m. Bravo
The Last Picture Show (1971) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Election (1999) 9:30 p.m. Epix
Zola (2020) 10 p.m. Showtime
Twelve Monkeys (1995) 11:19 p.m. Cinemax
